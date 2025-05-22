With the City of Troy already under scrutiny, Republican City Councilor votes ‘no’ on recognizing June as Pride month

With Troy already facing scrutiny for allegedly not being a welcoming community, a city councilor voted Thursday night against recognizing June as Pride month.

For the second year in a row, Republican Councilor Bill Keal voted no on the measure. Keal, of District 1, says it's for the same reason as last year.

"I don't believe in the whole agenda," Keal said.

A local queer support organization, Collar City Pride, pulled its pride festival from the city, citing a Facebook post made by the city's gay deputy mayor welcoming President Donald Trump back to office earlier this year. Deputy Mayor Seamus Donnelly defended the post, saying he's entitled to free speech.

The measure easily passed and advances to the regular council meeting.