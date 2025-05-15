Collar City Pride pulling its festival from namesake city; Troy's Deputy Mayor responds

Troy’s Deputy Mayor says he won’t apologize for a post on Facebook that has sparked outrage.

When President Trump was inaugurated in January, Deputy Mayor Seamus Donnelly made a post in support of the second-term president. It has since sparked some outcry — with commenters wondering how Donnelly can support a president who has used executive orders to roll back rights for members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Comments range from the use of vulgar language and emojis to discourse about free speech.

In April, Collar City Pride, announced it would pull its Pride Festival from the city and not participate in any city-organized Pride events, saying members of the marginalized community can’t “flourish” without support from the city.

Speaking with WAMC, Donnelly says he’s a proud member of the LGBTQ community with First Amendment rights.

“When you're in our positions, anybody can say whatever they want,” Donnelly said. “That's fine. But really, you know one myself, the mayor, the administration, the staff. You know, we're diverse people there. There's no hate here, and our city is one of the most safe and welcoming cities in the region, in this state, very diverse community here, and that's something to celebrate.”

In response to Donnelly’s comment to WAMC, Founder Meagon Nolasco Collar City Pride says they’re not asking for an apology. They do want LGBTQIA+ resources on the city website, an official statement of support for the trans, gender non-conforming, and non-binary community, and to assist in funding the organization’s pride event.

Donnelly says the organization’s withdrawal is a “disservice” to the community.

“Not that we're going to sit here and do a ranking list of what city is more diverse and welcoming than others, but Troy's up there,” Donnelly said. “So, I think that to take it out over Facebook post, frankly, is a bit silly, and it's a disservice to the community that they purport to be.”

Mayor Carmella Mantello, a fellow Republican, backs Donnelly.

“I’m getting texts from the LGBT community here in Troy who are so upset that they're pulling out, they asked them not to pull out. So, it is unfortunate, as the Deputy Mayor, Seamus, mentioned, you know, we're about inclusiveness, and that's everyone working together,” Mantello said. “Unfortunately, it's not happening. We're going to continue moving forward with an incredible pride month, perfect.”

The city will host its annual Pride Night Out June 20.

Collar City Pride has not announced the new location of its festival.