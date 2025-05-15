WAMC Sports Report 5/15/25: Celtics stave off elimination with 127-102 Game 5 win over Knicks

NBA

Derrick White had 34 points, including seven 3-pointers, to lead the Boston Celtics to a 127-102 Game 5 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night that kept them alive in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Celtics connected on 22 3-pointers to post their first home victory of the series and first without Jayson Tatum following his season-ending Achilles tendon injury. The Knicks will try again to win the series at 8 Friday night in New York. If the Celtics win, Game 7 would be in Boston at 8 Monday night. Jaylen Brown added 26 points and 12 assists. Luke Kornet finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks.

Julius Randle scored 29 points on 13-for-18 shooting to send the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals for the second straight time with a 121-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 on Wednesday night. Anthony Edwards had 22 points and 12 assists for the sixth-seeded Wolves, who will face the Denver-Oklahoma City winner next. They could get five days off, if the Nuggets beat the Thunder on Thursday to force a Game 7 in the other West semifinal series.

Cooper Flagg is starting to settle into his new reality. The Duke star been considered the presumptive No. 1 pick in next month’s NBA draft for some time and now knows that pick is held by the Dallas Mavericks. It’s a rare Texas two-step of No. 1 picks for Dallas. The Dallas Wings had the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft last month and took UConn’s Paige Bueckers, and now the Mavericks will follow as holders of a No. 1 pick. This one-city, two-No. 1-picks double has happened only once before — 2003, when the Cleveland Rockers chose LaToya Thomas and the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted LeBron James.

NHL

Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves, three Florida defensemen scored and the Panthers routed the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. The defending champion Panthers scored three times in a 7:53 span of the second period to pull away for their third straight victory. Game 6 is 8 Friday night in Sunrise, Florida. Jesper Boqvist returned to score his first career playoff goal, and defensemen Aaron Ekblad, Dmitry Kulikov and Niko Mikkola also scored in the first two periods. In the third, A.J. Greer had his first career playoff goal and Sam Bennett added his sixth of the playoffs. Nicholas Robertson had a late goal for Toronto.

Kasperi Kapanen scored on a scramble in front of the net at 7:14 of overtime, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday night to advance to the Western Conference final for the second year in a row. The Oilers, who last season made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final before losing in seven games to Florida, will play Dallas or Winnipeg in the next round. The Stars, who lead 3-1, will go for the series win at 9:30 tonight. Kapanen’s goal backed up another shutout performance from goalie Stuart Skinner, who made 24 saves and drew several chants of “Stu! Stu!” from Oilers fans in the crowd.

NFL

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will be featured in at least eight stand-alone games during the upcoming NFL season. Their Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles won’t be one of them. The teams will meet Week 2 in Kansas City in the late afternoon game on Fox. Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Eagles dominated the Chiefs 40-22 to win their second Vince Lombardi Trophy in February. Philadelphia is getting seven stand-alone games. There won’t be a long wait for a Josh Allen-Lamar Jackson showdown. Allen and the Buffalo Bills visit Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 on “Sunday Night Football.”

MLB

Aaron Judge hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning as the Yankees beat the Mariners 3-2 on Wednesday. Seattle starting pitcher Luis Castillo allowed one run on six hits over six innings. But the Yankees evened the score at two apiece in the seventh inning when Paul Goldschmidt delivered a pinch-hit, game-tying home run. The stage was then set for Judge in the following inning. He got a slider from Carlos Vargas (1-3) and pounced. Reliever Ian Hamilton (1-0) notched his first victory of the year and closer Luke Weaver earned his fourth save of the season.

Matt Gorski and Jared Triolo each connected for a two-run homer off New York Mets starter Clay Holmes and the Pittsburgh Pirates finally mustered some offense in a 4-0 victory at rainy Citi Field. Five pitchers combined on a six-hitter as the last-place Pirates won for the fourth time in 17 games to prevent a series sweep. They're 3-3 under Don Kelly, promoted from bench coach to manager when Derek Shelton was fired last week. Rookie reliever Chase Shugart tossed 2 1/3 innings for his second career win. It was the fourth shutout this year for Pittsburgh, which has gone a franchise-record 20 games in a row without scoring more than four runs.

Justyn-Henry Malloy hit a pinch-hit single in the ninth to end the game and give the Detroit Tigers a 6-5 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night. Aroldis Chapman walked Andy Ibáñez to start the inning. Connor Wong threw the ball into center field as Ibáñez stole second, putting a runner on third. Malloy hit for Akil Baddoo and lined a single to center. Alex Bregman homered in the fourth to put Boston up 2-1, but Detroit tied the game in the bottom of the inning.

Alec Burleson had a homer among his three hits and drove in four runs as the St. Louis Cardinals outslugged the Philadelphia Phillies 14-7 in the second game of a day-night doubleheader. Burleson was one of three Cardinals to homer off Phillies starter Aaron Nola (1-7), who gave up the most hits in any start in his 11-year career, as St. Louis earned a split after losing 2-1 in the opener. Lars Nootbaar and Masyn Winn also homered off of Nola, who allowed nine runs and 12 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in five runs, Jake Bauers had two RBIs and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cleveland Guardians 9-5 to avoid a three-game series sweep. Hoskins’ single in the three-run sixth plated William Contreras with the go-ahead score and his two-run homer in the seventh made it 7-2. He drove in two more in the ninth with a single for his fourth hit of the afternoon. Logan Henderson pitched five innings, allowing two runs while striking out seven to win his second start in the majors. Cleveland's José Ramírez hit a three-run homer in the eighth.

Pete Rose was celebrated by the Cincinnati Reds a day after baseball’s career hits leader was posthumously removed from Major League Baseball’s permanent ineligibility list. There were chants of “Pete! Pete!” at Great American Ball Park. There was a pregame moment of silence, and a choir from Rose’s Cincinnati high school performed the national anthem. And No. 14 was everywhere, from the replica jerseys in the stands to the highlights shown on the videoboard. It was the type of all-out effort that Rose himself would have appreciated. Rose’s daughter, Fawn, says “This city was my dad.”

The Colorado Rockies lost 8-3 to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night to become the first team in baseball’s modern era to lose 36 of their first 43 games. Wyatt Langford and Adolis García hit opposite-field, two-run home runs and Patrick Corbin struck out six consecutive batters among a season-high nine for the Rangers. The Rockies became the first team to start 7-36 in the modern era — since 1901. They were swept for the seventh time and are 0-3 under interim manager Warren Schaeffer, who replaced Bud Black on Sunday.

Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Randy Vásquez pitched six innings of four-hit ball in the San Diego Padres’ 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Manny Machado extended his hitting streak to 13 games with two hits and two walks for the Padres, who took two of three from the Angels. San Diego has won 10 of 14 to keep pace with the Dodgers in the NL West. Taylor Ward homered for the Halos, who have lost 13 of 18. Brandon Lockridge added a two-run single in the eighth for San Diego.

Pinch-hitter Miguel Rojas doubled in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit four home runs to rally past the Athletics 9-3. Shohei Ohtani hit a 403-foot leadoff homer in the first and Andy Pages followed with a 417-foot shot on his first pitch in the second to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead. Hyeseong Kim added a solo shot in the fifth and Max Muncy had a three-run blast in the eighth. Yoshinobu Yamamoto got the victory and improved to 5-3. The loss went to Gunnar Hoglund, who fell to 1-1. The A's had a two-run homer by Tyler Soderstrom.

Kody Clemens hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to lead the Minnesota Twins to their 10th straight victory, 8-6 over the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of a doubleheader. Minnesota rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win the opener 6-3, then fell behind 6-4 before coming back in the second game. The Twins trailed by a run when Willi Castro led off the eighth with a single, stole second and advanced to third on a balk by Yennier Cano. After a walk to Royce Lewis, Clemens hit a drive to right to give Minnesota the lead.

Alejandro Kirk hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1. Brendon Little (2-0) got four outs for the win, Yariel Rodríguez pitched the eighth and Yimi García finished for his third save in six chances. Kirk had two hits, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached base three times and scored a run as the Blue Jays bounced back from Tuesday’s 11-9 defeat and won for the fifth time in six games.

Jeremy Peña had a season-high four hits, capped by a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, to give the Houston Astros a 4-3 win over Kansas City Royals. The Astros trailed by 1 when Zach Dezenzo singled with one out in the eighth and was replaced by pinch runner Chas McCormick. Mauricio Dubón’s second double of the night dropped into the left field corner to score McCormick, tying the game and chasing Michael Lorenzen (3-4). Carlos Estévez took over and Peña lined his third pitch into left field to score Dubón and put the Astros on top.

Ketel Marte hit two home runs, Eugenio Suárez added a three-run shot and the Arizona Diamondbacks racked up 13 hits in an 8-7 victory over the San Francisco Giants. Arizona won two of the three games in the series. Marte took Jordan Hicks deep to right for a solo shot in the first inning and launched a two-run shot to right-center, estimated at 417 feet, off Hayden Birdsong in the fourth. Suarez’s homer came off Birdsong with two men aboard in the third. It was Suarez’s 13th HR of the season.

Marlins left-hander Ryan Weathers had a near-perfect first start of the season against the Chicago Cubs. Weathers, reinstated from the injured list, tossed five innings, allowing two hits and one run on Seiya Suzuki’s fourth inning solo shot to earn the win in Miami’s 3-1 victory. Weathers, who suffered a left flexor muscle strain in March during spring training, struck out five, walked one and was sharp with his full repertoire before exiting after 76 pitches. He was backed by two homers by Kyle Stowers and one from Augustín Ramirez.

James Wood’s eighth-inning double drove in the go-ahead run and the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 and end their seven-game losing streak. Atlanta led 4-1 after Bryce Elder allowed five hits and one run in six innings. The Braves were let down by their bullpen as Aaron Bummer allowed two unearned runs in the seventh before Enyel De Los Santos lost the lead in the eighth. Marcell Ozuna doubled in two runs on his bobblehead night for Atlanta, which failed in its bid to move over .500 for the first time this season.

SOCCER

New York City FC 0 D.C. United 0

Nashville 2 New York 1

Philadelphia 3 LA Galaxy 2

Columbus 1 CF Montréal 1

Orlando City 3 Charlotte FC 1

Final Cincinnati 1 Toronto FC 0

Final Houston 2 Minnesota 0

Sporting Kansas City 2 St Louis City 2

Atlanta 1 Austin FC 1

Portland 0 Real Salt Lake 0

Los Angeles FC 4 Seattle 0

San Diego FC 2 Colorado 0

Miami 3 San Jose 3

Tadeo Allende scored twice and Inter Miami tied the San Jose Earthquakes 3-3 in Lionel Messi’s first game in the Bay Area since joining MLS. Allende scored once in the first half and then tied the game in the 52nd minute when he tapped in a pass Baltasar Rodríguez on a play that Messi helped set up. Maximiliano Falcon also scored for Miami. Miami has allowed at least three goals in three of the last four games. Cristian Arango, Beau Leroux and Ian Harkes scored for the Earthquakes. San Jose is unbeaten in its last three games.

GOLF

The PGA Championship has long been the major that has struggled to find an identity outside of getting the top 100 players in the world. The Masters is at Augusta National every year. The U.S. Open is known as the toughest test. The British Open is links golf. Jon Rahm suggests the identity is that the PGA has no identity at all because it presents a variety of courses each year to test the game. The 107th edition starts Thursday at Quail Hollow. It's one of 74 courses where the PGA Championship has been played since it began in 1916.

