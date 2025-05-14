WAMC Sports Report 5/14/25: MLB reinstates Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe, making them Hall-eligible

MLB

Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson were reinstated by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday, making both eligible for the sport’s Hall of Fame after their careers were tarnished by gambling scandals. Rose’s permanent ban was lifted eight months after his death and comes a day before the Cincinnati Reds will honor baseball’s career hits leader with Pete Rose Night. Manfred announced Tuesday that he was changing the league’s policy on permanent ineligibility, saying bans would expire after death. Under the Hall of Fame’s current rules, it appears the earliest Rose or Jackson could be inducted would be in 2028.

Brett Baty hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and the New York Mets held off the punchless Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1. Brandon Nimmo had an early RBI double off hard-luck loser Mitch Keller to help the NL East leaders move a season-best 13 games over .500. A throwing error by shortstop Francisco Lindor helped the Pirates put runners at second and third with one out in the ninth. But closer Edwin Díaz threw a called third strike past slumping Bryan Reynolds before cleanup batter Joey Bart grounded out in a drizzle to end it.

J.P. Crawford hit an RBI single down the left-field line in the 11th inning as the Seattle Mariners ended their four-game losing streak by beating the New York Yankees 2-1 on Tuesday night. With runners at the corners and nobody out, Crawford poked a single off Tim Hill (3-1) that just barely stayed fair to plate Leody Taveras and end a game in which both starting pitchers were brilliant. Seattle reliever Casey Legumina (3-1) got the victory.

Javier Baez hit his second go-ahead, three-run home run in the 11th inning for his first multi-homer game in Detroit, lifting the Tigers to a 10-9 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. The AL-leading Tigers were ahead in the first, third, fourth and sixth innings and lost the lead each time. After falling behind in each of the two extra innings, they came back to win a second straight game against Boston and 10th in 13 games. Kristian Campbell hit a two-run homer in the 11th and Greg Weissert failed to keep a two-run lead.

José Ramírez hit his seventh homer, Logan Allen allowed three hits in six innings, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0. The Guardians have shut out the Brewers on back-to-back nights. Kyle Manzardo drove in the Guardians’ other run with his second triple this season, a short flyball that got past a diving Jackson Chourio in center field to score Ramírez in the eighth inning. Allen walked one and struck out six. Matt Festa, Hunter Gaddis and Emmanuel Clase completed the shutout. Clase got his ninth save.

Miguel Vargas hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 in a game delayed nearly two hours at the start because of rain. Cincinnati’s Elly De La Cruz hit a 435-foot solo homer, his seventh, to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth. Chase Meidroth gave the White Sox the lead again with his RBI single before Vargas connected on the next pitch from Emilio Pagán for his third homer. Chicago’s Jonathan Cannon threw six scoreless innings, giving up four hits and no walks while striking out six.

Josh Jung hit a first-inning three-run home run and an eighth-inning solo shot while Jack Leiter allowed only one run on two singles over six innings as the Texas Rangers beat the struggling Colorado Rockies 4-1 Tuesday. Leiter didn’t allow a hit after two of the first four Rockies singled, Hunter Goodman scoring Jordan Beck. He won for the first time since April 2. Kyle Freeland gave up three runs on his first five pitches for the Rockies, who have the worst record through 42 games of the divisional era (beginning in 1961).

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run 430-foot walk-off homer to centerfield to give the San Diego Padres a comeback 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. Tatis dropped the bat emphatically and watched the ball fly after he connected on a cutter against Angels closer Kenley Jansen, who took the loss. Padres reliever Jason Adam earned the win with a scoreless ninth. Angels starter José Soriano gave up two unearned runs and four hits in seven innings. Padres starter Dylan Cease pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up two runs and five hits while striking out 10.

Junior Caminero hit a tiebreaking grand slam during a five-run ninth inning, Danny Jansen homered against his former team, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-9. Daulton Varsho homered twice for the Blue Jays, and his three-run shot in the eighth put Toronto ahead 7-6. After Chandler Simpson’s RBI single and Caminero’s 419-foot shot to the upper deck in left made it 11-7 in the ninth, the Rays survived run-scoring doubles by Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the bottom half. Mason Montgomery came in to get the final out, retiring Varsho on a flyball for his first save of the season.

Isaac Paredes hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the ninth inning to lift the Houston Astros to a 2-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night. The game was tied at 1-1 after a home run by Jeremy Peña in the sixth inning when Paredes led off the bottom of the ninth against John Schreiber (1-2). He sent his second pitch to left-center field for his fifth home run this season to give Houston the win after Kansas City took the series opener Monday night.

Drake Baldwin hit a two-run homer, Spencer Schwellenbach pitched seven strong innings and the Atlanta Braves improved to .500 for the first time this season with a 5-2 win over the skidding Washington Nationals. The Braves, who began the season 0-7, improved to 21-21 and handed the Nationals their seventh straight loss. Baldwin was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Austin Riley was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Atlanta native CJ Abrams homered on the first pitch of the game from Schwellenbach, who kept the Nationals in check from there.

The parents of Moisés Ballesteros traveled from Venezuela thinking they were going to see their son play for the Chicago Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate in Iowa. Instead, the 21-year-old catcher was called by the Cubs after Ian Happ was put on the 10-day injured list and the Ballesteros’ family was able to attend Moisés’ MLB debut on Tuesday night. While Ballesteros had a lackluster 0-for-4 outing in his first big league game, Chicago did manage to pull out a 5-4, walk-off victory over the Miami Marlins.

Christian Koss hit a grand slam for his first home run in the majors, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-6 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Jung Hoo Lee added a three-run drive and Willy Adames had a two-run homer to pace the Giants in their opener of a season-high, nine-game homestand. Robbie Ray (6-0) had a season-high nine strikeouts in six innings, allowing seven hits and three runs to remain unbeaten.

Jacob Wilson won’t forget his Dodger Stadium debut. The Athletics rookie hit a pair of two-run homers against the defending World Series champions in an 11-1 rout. Wilson grew up about 40 miles away in Thousand Oaks as the son of former All-Star shortstop Jack Wilson. He used to attend Dodgers games and he about 25 family and friends on hand Tuesday night. Wilson went 4 for 5 with a career-high four RBIs to boost his batting average to .363. His 58 hits are second in the majors behind Aaron Judge of the Yankees.

Clayton Kershaw will make his season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels. The 37-year-old left-hander began his 18th season with the team on the injured list while recovering from toe and knee surgeries. His return comes at a critical time for the Dodgers, with starters Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and rookie Roki Sasaki on the injured list. Kershaw will tie Zack Wheat and Bill Russell for most years with the Dodgers franchise when he starts this weekend. Kershaw is 32 strikeouts from reaching 3,000 to go with his 212 career wins.

St. Louis at Philadelphia 6:15 p.m. (Postponed- rain)

The teams will play a split doubleheader at 1:05 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. today.

Minnesota at Baltimore 3:35 p.m. (Postponed)

NBA

Tyrese Haliburton scored 31 points, Pascal Siakam added 21 and the Indiana Pacers advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals with a 114-105 victory over Cleveland, eliminating the top-seeded Cavaliers in five games. Donovan Mitchell, who missed the second half of Sunday’s game due to a sprained left ankle, led Cleveland with 35 points. Evan Mobley added 24 points and 11 rebounds. The fourth-seeded Pacers will now await the winner of the matchup between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. New York has a 3-1 advantage in the series with Game 5 on Thursday night in Boston.

Nikola Jokic was nearly unstoppable against Oklahoma City’s gritty, aggressive defense. The Thunder made a valiant effort to disrupt him, as they have all series. Denver’s superstar center still had 44 points and 15 rebounds on Tuesday night. He made 17 of 25 shots, with many of them closely contested. It wasn’t enough. Oklahoma City beat Denver 112-105, and now the Nuggets will return home trailing their Western Conference semifinal series 3-2 and facing elimination in Game 6 on Thursday.

The Boston Celtics say star Jayson Tatum had surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon that will sideline him for the remainder of the playoffs. The Celtics announced the extent of Tatum’s injury and the surgery on Tuesday. They did not give a timetable for his return but said a full recovery was expected. The injury, which the 27-year-old, six-time All-Star suffered late in the Celtics’ 121-113 Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday, puts both the hopes of the defending champions repeating and Tatum’s playing status for next season in doubt. Game 5 is at 7 tonight in Boston.

These are the NBA playoffs of survival, where not even the stars are safe. The latest huge blow to this postseason: Jayson Tatum was wheeled off Monday night, his season over and now his 2025-26 season with the Boston Celtics in doubt because of a torn Achilles. Golden State’s Stephen Curry may run out of time before his injured hamstring allows him to play again. Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell is dealing with an ankle issue. If the Los Angeles Lakers’ season had gone any deeper, LeBron James would have been sidelined with a knee sprain. And Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard tore his Achilles.

NHL

Mikael Granlund had his first career playoff hat trick, Jake Oettinger stopped 31 shots and the Dallas Stars beat Winnipeg 3-1 to take a 3-1 series series lead over the top seed in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. Dallas' first chance to advance to the West final for the third year in a row comes at 9:30 Thursday night in Winnipeg. Mikko Rantanen had the primary assist on Granlund's tiebreaking goal. Granlund got the hat trick on an assist from Miro Heiskanen, playing his first game since Jan. 28.

The NHL has suspended Florida Panthers vice chairman and alternate governor Doug Cifu from any involvement with the team or the league, doing so in response to inappropriate posts on Cifu’s now-shuttered social media account. Cifu, in posts on X, got into a back-and-forth with a Toronto fan on Sunday night, the fan starting the exchange by comparing hits by Florida players in this ongoing series against the Maple Leafs to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. The league says “the NHL has concluded that Mr. Cifu’s X posts were unacceptable and inappropriate.”

WNBA

The Connecticut Sun are looking at all options for the franchise’s future, including a potential sale, team president Jen Rizzotti said Tuesday. The team is owned by the Mohegan Tribe, which runs the casino where the team has played since 2003. The Tribe bought the franchise for $10 million and relocated it from Orlando that year. The Connecticut franchise was the first in the league to be run by a non-NBA owner and also became the first to turn a profit.

A’ja Wilson went into last season trying to prove she was indeed the WNBA’s best player even if MVP voters thought otherwise in 2023. She then went out and put together one of the best performances in league history. The problem is her teammates didn’t all come along. The two-time defending champion Aces never quite found their game and eventually were eliminated by eventual winner New York in the semifinals. As satisfying as last season was individually for Wilson, failing to meet Las Vegas’ high team standards sticks with her. And that same drive that fueled her last season remains.

GOLF

Now that Rory McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam with his Masters victory, the question becomes who might be next. Jordan Spieth is the obvious answer because all he needs is the PGA Championship. It was different when Tiger Woods won the career slam at 24 in 2000 because no one else had more than two majors. Now it's Spieth and 54-year-old Phil Mickelson, who needs the U.S. Open. If not Spieth now, what the next three majors could provide is a chance for Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa or Xander Schauffele to join the list of players on the cusp.

