Wednesday marks final day to visit Jones Library in Amherst before closure ahead of renovation work

If you want to peruse the Jones Library in Amherst, Massachusetts one more time before its expansion project begins, you’re running low on time.

The library on Amity Street is closing for renovations after Wednesday – part of a $46 million project that’s expected to kick into high gear this summer.

Library Director Sharon Sharry tells WAMC her staff will be moving a short distance to a temporary home – one she says is accessible and accommodating, though can't quite fit every book.

“We'll be moving between 101 University Drive, and because not all of the books will fit there, we are also working with UMass and Amherst College to store some of our books for a longer period of time,” Sharry said, adding that University Drive will likely be home base for about two years as work continues.

Final hours of operation for the pre-renovated Jones Library will be from 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Saturday featured a farewell event for the nearly-century-old building. 2,400 items were loaned - a 200 percent increase compared to a normal Saturday, library officials say.

According to Sharry, return dates have been extended through July 31. While the move to University Drive gets underway, borrowers can return items to the North Amherst Library and Munson Memorial Library branches, as well as any CW MARS library.