WAMC Sports Report 5/12/25: Judge's 4 hits raise his average to .409 as Yankees beat A's 12-2

MLB

Aaron Judge had four hits to get his average back above .400 and Ben Rice hit a grand slam to lead the New York Yankees to a 12-2 victory over the Athletics. Judge hit a two-run single in a five-run second inning against former teammate Luis Severino and added hits in his final three at-bats to raise his average on the season to .409. The Yankees broke the game open in the fifth inning when Rice hit his first career grand slam after Mitch Spence had relieved an ineffective Severino.

Francisco Lindor hit a go-ahead homer to start a four-run eighth inning and the New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs 6-2 to avoid losing their second home series this season. Lindor snapped a 2-2 tie against Porter Hodge by getting ahead in the count and lifting a full count sweeper over the right-center field fence. Lindor connected after hitting the same pitch for a double play in the ninth inning against Hodge in Saturday’s 6-5 loss. Mark Vientos homered off Chicago starter Matthew Boyd to give the Mets the lead in the sixth and added an RBI single in the eighth.

Rafael Devers’ 440-foot homer snapped a 1-1 tie and Lucas Giolito pitched into the seventh inning for his first win since 2023 as the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 3-1 on Sunday. Giolito allowed two singles and one unearned run in 6 2/3 innings while striking out five to get his first win for Boston. He missed last season with a partially torn elbow ligament, and his last victory was for Cleveland on Sept. 15, 2023. Devers followed up his 4-for-4 performance on Saturday with a monster homer.

Kyle Schwarber homered twice to tie Aaron Judge for the major league lead and extended his on-base streak to 46 games, and Zack Wheeler struck out eight over seven innings as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-0. Schwarber hit a solo shot off Luis Ortiz in the second inning and a two-run blast off Tim Herrin in the eighth for his 14th longball of the season and 32nd career multi-homer game. He is the first player with a 46-game on-base streak since Paul Goldschmidt of St. Louis in 2022. Wheeler allowed only two runners to get past first base.

Christian Yelich and William Contreras hit back-to-back homers in the fourth inning for Milwaukee to help the Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 and avoid a three-game sweep. Tyler Alexander came on with one out and two on in the bottom of the fifth and pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings. Trevor Megill pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save as the Brewers snapped a three-game skid. Jake Bauers drew a walk off Drew Rasmussen and scored on Caleb Durbin’s groundout to make it 3-2 in the fifth. Yelich led off the eighth with a single and stole second before scoring on Rhys Hoskins’s two-out single to cap the scoring.

Mike Elko’s first big league hit was a homer. And a decisive one at that. Elko’s three-run shot in the bottom of the sixth inning put the Chicago White Sox ahead to stay. They went on to a 4-2 victory over the Miami Marlins. Elko hit .348 for Triple-A Charlotte this season, with 10 home runs in 31 games. The 26-year-old first baseman made his big-league debut Saturday. He was the designated hitter Sunday when he connected to break a 1-all tie against Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.

Ronel Blanco struck out a career-high 11 in eight innings and Shawn Dubin completed the two-hitter to lead the Houston Astros to a 6-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Yainer Diaz hit a three-run homer in the third to give Houston an early lead and Christian Walker added two hits and three RBIs to help the Astros take the series 2-1. It was the second-longest start of Blanco’s career and longest since he tossed a no-hitter in his season debut last year in a 10-0 win over the Blue Jays on April 1.

Houston pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. received online death threats directed at his children after his tough start against the Cincinnati Reds. McCullers, who was making just his second start since Game 3 of the 2022 World Series, allowed seven runs while getting just one out in Houston’s 13-9 loss on Saturday night. Afterward, McCullers said he had received the threats on social media and that people had threatened to “stab my kids.” The Astros said that the Houston Police Department and MLB security had been alerted to the threats.

DaShawn Keirsey Jr. singled home the winning run in the 10th inning as the Minnesota Twins beat the San Francisco Giants 7-6, extending their winning streak to eight games. The Giants scored a run off Jhoan Duran in the top of the 10th, but in the bottom half automatic runner Ty France moved to third on Brooks Lee’s single and scored on Ryan Jeffers’ ground out. After an intentional walk and a groundout, Keirsey lashed a line drive down the left field line against Ryan Walker to complete a 6-0 homestand for the Twins.

Nathan Eovaldi tossed seven shutout innings, Marcus Semien and Josh Jung hit two-run home runs and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 6-1. Eovaldi (4-2) limited the Tigers to two hits and a walk while striking out seven in his fifth consecutive quality start. Jung’s brother, Jace, started at third base for the Tigers. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Jung’s home run was the first by a player facing his brother’s team on Mother’s Day since it first became a national holiday in 1914. Detroit starter Reese Olson (4-3) allowed three runs and seven hits with five strikeouts in four innings. Spencer Torkelson ended the Rangers’ shutout bid with a ninth-inning sacrifice fly.

George Springer smacked a three-run homer in the fifth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 9-1 to complete a three-game sweep. Addison Barger added his first homer of the season, a solo shot in the seventh. The Blue Jays had no issues pushing runs across against Bryce Miller and the suddenly reeling Mariners, who entered the series with the majors’ best record since April 7. Seattle struggled to do much of anything on the offensive side against opener Jose Urena and piggyback reliever Eric Lauer, with the duo combining to produce 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball.

Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer during Baltimore’s four-run sixth inning, and Maverick Handley got his first two career RBIs in the Orioles’ 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Zach Eflin pitched five innings of two-run ball in his return from a monthlong injury absence for the Orioles, who took two of three in this weekend series between last-place clubs. Matthew Lugo hit his first career homer as a pinch-hitter in the ninth for the Halos, who went 4-6 on their 10-game homestand. Tyler Anderson yielded one earned run over five innings for the Angels.

Lars Nootbaar, Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado homered, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 6-1 to complete a three-game sweep. The Cardinals have swept back-to-back series during an eight-game winning streak, their longest since August of 2022. Miles Mikolas allowed one run over 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and one walk. All five of his career wins against Washington have come at Nationals Park. Nootbaar cranked his sixth homer of the season and seventh leadoff homer of his career well into the second deck in right field on the fifth pitch from MacKenzie Gore.

Joey Bart’s fielder’s choice on a hard ground ball in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Atlanta Braves 4-3 to win two in a three-game series. Bart hit a sharp grounder with the infield drawn in that hit off shortstop Nick Allen’s glove and scored Adam Frazier. It was Bart’s second career walk-off RBI. The Pirates fired manager Derek Shelton before the series and replaced him with bench coach Don Kelly. Pittsburgh had lost seven games in a row and 10 of 11 before the change.

Hunter Goodman hit a double, a triple and a home run and had five RBIs to help the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 9-3 and snap an eight-game losing streak. The Rockies fired manager Bud Black a day after Colorado lost 21-0 to the Padres. The Rockies promoted third base coach Warren Schaeffer to interim manager. Germán Márquez pitched seven innings and gave up a run on three hits. Goodman’s triple off Nick Pivetta drove in two before Mickey Moniak hit an RBI single to make it 6-1 in the third inning. Manny Machado had two RBIs for the Padres.

The Colorado Rockies have fired manager Bud Black. He was the winningest manager in franchise history, but the Rockies are off to a 7-33 start that’s one of the worst in Major League Baseball history. Colorado promoted third base coach Warren Schaeffer to be the interim manager Sunday after a 9-3 win over San Diego. That victory wasn’t enough to save Black’s job after the Rockies lost 21-0 to the Padres on Saturday. They also fired bench coach Mike Redmond. Hitting coach Clint Hurdle takes over as interim bench coach. The Rockies have the worst 40-game start since the 1988 Baltimore Orioles.

Tony Gonsolin pitched five scoreless innings and Freddie Freeman homered on a 4-for-4 day to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Mookie Betts also homered for the Dodgers, who had 18 hits and salvaged a four-game split with their National League West rivals. With San Diego’s 9-3 loss at Colorado, Los Angeles regained the division lead by one game over the Padres. Gonsolin lowered his ERA to 2.81. Freeman raised his NL-leading batting average to .376. He also had two doubles, a single and a sacrifice fly.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder finally outplayed Denver in crunch time, beating the Nuggets 92-87 Sunday to knot their second-round series at two games each. The Thunder overcame an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter after the Nuggets had outlasted the youngest team in the NBA with wins in Games 1 and 3.

Game 5 is 9:30 Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

Pascal Siakam scored 21 points and the Indiana Pacers tied an NBA playoff record by taking a 41-point halftime lead before routing the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers 129-109 on Sunday night for a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Pacers can earn a second straight trip to the East finals with a victory Tuesday in Cleveland, where they won the first two games. Indiana jumped to an 80-39 lead at halftime and led by as much as 44 points. Donovan Mitchell had 12 points despite not playing in the second half because of a left ankle injury. Coach Kenny Atkinson said his All-Star guard would have an MRI exam Monday.

Game 5 is 7 Tuesday night in Cleveland.

Game 4 of the Celtics-Knicks series is set for 7:30 tonight in New York. The Knicks lead the second-round matchup two games to one.

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin was ejected in the first quarter of Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday after hitting De’Andre Hunter in the chest with a closed fist. Hunter responded by wagging his finger at Mathurin and then following him toward midcourt and shoving Mathurin to the ground with two hands. Pacers center Myles Turner ran across the court and knocked down Hunter. Following a replay review, the referees called Mathurin for a flagrant 2, an automatic ejection, drawing a chorus of boos from Pacers fans. Technical fouls were given to Turner and Hunter.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists, including on the tiebreaking goal off Alexander Petrovic's skate as the Dallas Stars beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in the second-round Western Conference series. Officials reviewed Petrovic’s goal with 16:09 left for more than five minutes before confirming the 3-2 lead that came off the rebound of a shot by Rantanen. Soon after play resumed, Rantanen scored his ninth goal of the playoffs. Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist for the Stars, and Wyatt Johnston added a late goal. Kyle Connor and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Jets. Game 4 is 8 Tuesday night in Dallas.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots for his fifth career playoff shutout, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett scored and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-0 on Sunday night in Game 4 to even the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Verhaeghe scored on a power play in the first period, Bennett added the insurance score with 7:50 left and Bobrovsky did the rest. He’s the first goalie with two shutouts in this year’s playoffs. Joseph Woll stopped 35 shots for the Maple Leafs, who took a 2-0 series lead with a pair of home wins and now return there for Game 5 at 7 Wednesday night with the series knotted at two games apiece.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

tie Los Angeles FC 2 Vancouver 2

NASCAR

Kyle Larson made it back-to-back spring race wins at Kansas Speedway. He dominated the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday from the pole to win for the third time this season. Larson swept both of the stages and led 221 of 267 laps. Christopher Bell was second and Ryan Blaney came on hard down the stretch to finish third. Larson now will take his momentum to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this coming week. He will be on track Tuesday as he begins another shot at “the Double,” running every lap of the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day Memorial Day weekend.

CRICKET

Sepp Straka seized the lead with a par at the 16th hole and shot a 2-under 68, outdueling Shane Lowry in the final round of the Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club for his second victory of the season. Justin Thomas and Lowry tied for second place, two strokes back. Patrick Cantlay, Jacob Bridgeman and Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for fourth at 12 under. Defending champion and four-time event winner Rory McIlroy never really got going, closing with a 2-under 68 and was in a group in seventh place.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Catherine Dubois scored at 15:33 of the fourth overtime to lift the Montreal Victoire to a 3-2 playoff victory over the Ottawa Charge on Sunday. The game set a Canadian professional women’s hockey record for the longest hockey game ever, passing the Canadian Women’s Hockey League semifinal on March 18, 2018. Kristin O’Neill and Laura Stacey also scored for Montreal, and Anna Wilgren had two assists. Ann-Renee Desbiens made 63 saves as the Victoire tied the best-of-five semifinal series at 1-1. Brianne Jenner had a goal and an assist for the Charge. Aneta Tejralova also scored for the visitors while Gwyneth Philips made 53 saves.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Syracuse men’s lacrosse came back from a five-goal fourth-quarter deficit to author its biggest comeback of the season and down Harvard 13-12 in overtime in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday evening at the JMA Wireless Dome. Owen Hiltz scored the game-winner on the first possession of overtime in what could have been the redshirt senior’s final game at SU. Syracuse moves on to face No. 3 Princeton on Saturday at Hofstra.

Several colleges from our region will be playing in the Division I lacrosse tournament starting this week. On the men’s side, America East champion UAlbany will host crosstown rival Siena College Wednesday at 7 p.m. Siena won the MAAC championship to reach the tournament. The winner advances to face top-seeded Cornell in the first round. Elsewhere, Colgate faces fifth-seeded Penn State on Saturday, and sixth-seeded Syracuse goes up against Harvard on Sunday. In women’s action, UMass faces Princeton, while Yale hosts UAlbany on Friday. The winner of that game will advance to meet the Syracuse-Brown victor.

