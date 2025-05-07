WAMC Sports Report 5/7/25: Yankees top Padres 12-3

MLB

Austin Wells had five RBIs in a 10-run seventh inning, hitting a tying single and then his first career grand slam, as the New York Yankees rolled to a 12-3 victory over the San Diego Padres. Aaron Judge launched his 12th homer of the season in the fourth for the Yankees, who snapped a three-game skid. New York was leading 8-3 when Wells lifted a full-count changeup from ex-Yankee Wandy Peralta into the right-field seats to turn the game into a rout. The Yankees had their biggest inning this season, getting seven hits off Adrian Morejon and Peralta. Wells started the outburst with an RBI single that scored Jasson Domínguez to tie it at 3.

Zac Gallen pitched seven strong innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the New York Mets 5-1. Gallen had his longest outing of the season, giving up one run on two hits and three walks while striking out six. The right-hander coaxed a double-play grounder from Jeff McNeil in the seventh to end his evening. It was the second time in a week that Gallen frustrated the Mets’ powerful lineup. He gave up just one run over six innings last Thursday in New York during Arizona’s 4-2 win.

Nathan Eovaldi struck out seven over six strong innings, Texas belted out 16 hits in their first game since adding Bret Boone as a hitting coach and the Rangers beat the Boston Red Sox 6-1 on Tuesday night. Eovaldi allowed just one run on five hits in rainy conditions that pushed the start of the game back by about a half hour. The Rangers finished just two hits shy of their season high, recorded one week before in a 15-2 rout of the Athletics. Texas won its second straight — the first consecutive victories since sweeping three games against the Angels from April 15-17.

Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos all homered, and Zack Wheeler pitched seven solid innings as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4.Castellanos hit a three-run shot to break open a close game in the eighth, and finished 3 for 5 with four RBIs. Schwarber had three hits and two RBIs, and Bohm hit his first homer since last Sept. 20. Harper and Trea Turner had two hits for Philadelphia, which has won seven of its last nine. Wheeler (3-1) scattered four hits while walking none with nine strikeouts. His only blemishes came in the fourth, when Brandon Lowe led off with a double and Yandy Diaz followed with a two-run homer. Wheeler then retired 11 of his final 12.

Carlos Santana broke a scoreless tie with a three-run homer in the sixth inning and started a late onslaught by the Cleveland Guardians, who beat the Washington Nationals 9-1 to split a doubleheader. Daniel Schneemann and Austin Hedges also went deep for the Guardians, who scored 18 runs in the twinbill but lost the opener, 10-9. Cleveland has won six of eight. Ben Lively gave up a solo homer to Riley Adams, one of two hits he allowed over 5 1/3 innings. Brad Lord pitched a career-high six innings for Washington but took the loss after allowing Santana's homer on an 0-2 pitch with two outs in the sixth.

Jake Bauers hit a two-run homer as the Milwaukee Brewers got all their runs in the first inning of a 4-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday. Rhys Hoskins opened the scoring with a two-out, two-run double off the center-field wall off Hayden Wesneski. Bauers followed that up by clearing that center-field wall as he connected on a 1-2 pitch and delivered a 416-foot drive. Milwaukee’s Chad Patrick worked a career-high 6 2/3 innings and carried a one-hit shutout into the seventh before allowing a three-run homer to Brendan Rodgers.

Bobby Witt singled with the bases loaded to cap a crazy rally in the bottom of the ninth as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3. It was the second walk-off hit of Witt’s career, following a game-ending grand slam in 2023. Mark Canha coaxed a walk off Cam Boozer (0-3) to lead off the ninth. Drew Waters hit a popup that went off second baseman Chase Meidroth’s head into right field, but Michael A. Taylor’s throw was wide at second. Freddy Fermin bunted for a hit to load the bases. After Kyle Isbel popped out, Jonathan India drove in the tying run with a fielder’s choice and Witt followed with a single to center. Taylor Clarke (1-0) earned the win in relief.

Pablo López struck out a season-high 11 batters and Carlos Correa hit an upper-deck two-run homer during a five-run third inning as the Minnesota Twins opened a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles with a 9-1 win. Byron Buxton also hit a three-run homer in the seventh and drove in four runs for the Twins, who have won three straight. Baltimore had just three singles in losing their third in a row. López (3-2), who had 10 or more strikeouts for the 10th time in his career, fanned the side in the first, third and fifth innings. Cade Povich (1-3) took the loss.

Logan O’Hoppe drove in the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, Yoán Moncada followed with a three-run homer, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 for just their second win in 10 games. Zach Neto hustled home with the tying run to start a six-run rally in the eighth by the Angels, who scored more than five runs in a full game for the first time since April 10. George Springer and Anthony Santander homered for the Blue Jays, who opened a six-game trip with their third straight loss.

Jesús Sánchez singled with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman homered for the Dodgers, who lost for only the second time in their last 10 games. Jesús Tinoco threw two innings of relief for the win, the Marlins’ fifth walk-off victory of the season. Liam Hicks’ two-run drive off Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin in the fifth gave the Marlins a 2-1 lead.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes still hasn’t found what he’s looking for against the St. Louis Cardinals — a win. Skenes fell to 0-4 in five career starts against the Cardinals following a 2-1 loss. It is the most starts by a Pirates pitcher to begin a career against St. Louis without a win since JT Brubaker went 0-6 in eight starts without a win in 2021 and 2022. Skenes pitched well enough in his latest start, allowing two runs on three hits in six innings. But one mistake to Alec Burleson, who hit a two-out, two-run double in the sixth inning, did him in. Skenes says he is just not executing.

Michael Harris II hit a tying double in the ninth inning and Marcell Ozuna singled home the winning run in the 10th as the Atlanta Braves rallied past the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 for their third straight victory. Ozuna’s line-drive single to left field came after Lyon Richardson issued an intentional walk to Austin Riley with nobody out. Automatic runner Alex Verdugo scored easily from second base, and happy teammates swarmed Ozuna on the field. Raisel Iglesias struck out two in a hitless inning for the win. Cincinnati has lost four in a row.

Patrick Bailey hit a tiebreaking single in San Francisco’s nine-run 11th inning, and the Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 14-5. Bailey drove in Christian Koss with a liner to center against Ryan Pressly. Jung Hoo Lee had a run-scoring single and Matt Chapman singled home two more runs in San Francisco’s highest-scoring inning of the season. Lee also hit a two-run homer as San Francisco bounced back from an ugly 9-2 loss to Chicago on Monday night. Chapman, who committed two of the Giants’ four errors in the series opener, had three hits and scored twice.

Baseball players from major leaguers to Little Leaguers are using sliding mitts as a form of self-expression, even if at some levels, they're not needed at all. The padded gloves are designed to protect a player's hand when they slide headfirst to reach for a base. The equipment was first introduced by former major leaguer Scott Podsednik in the late 2000s. The market has exploded in the last 16 years, with millions of mitts being sold each season to players at all levels in a wide array of colors and designs. At the youth levels, it's all about fashion over function. Most leagues ban or limit headfirst slides for players 12 and under. That hasn't stopped them from being in heavy demand anyway.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Tyrese Haliburton made a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining and the Indiana Pacers scored the final eight points in 47.9 seconds to stun the shorthanded and top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers 120-119 to take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Haliburton scored 11 of his 19 points in the final 12 minutes. Donovan Mitchell scored 48 points for Cleveland, who were missing three key players, including two starters. Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith led Indiana with 23 points apiece. It's the first time the Pacers won the first two games of a playoff series on the road since 1994 against Orlando. Game 3 is 7:30 Friday night in Indiana.

Golden State star Stephen Curry was sidelined by a strained left hamstring early in the second quarter at Minnesota and the Warriors were bracing for an extended absence of their sharpshooting leader after opening the series by beating the Timberwolves 99-88. Curry will have an MRI exam. His status is day to day, but coach Steve Kerr acknowledged it’s unlikely he’ll be available to play in Game 2. Curry grabbed at the back of his left leg after hitting a 14-foot floater and immediately headed back to the locker room. He had 13 points in 13 minutes on 5-for-9 shooting. Game 2 is set for 8:30 Thursday night in Minnesota.

Aaron Gordon went to the postgame interview room after his latest heroic moment for the Denver Nuggets, took a seat with his two nephews on his lap and waited for somebody to say something. He finally broke the silence by asking, “Any questions?” Seems about right that he would ask that, given that so far in these NBA playoffs, Gordon has been one of the players with all the answers when games are on the line. New York’s Jalen Brunson hit a 3-pointer to beat Detroit in Round 1. Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton got a layup with 1.4 seconds left in overtime of the Pacers’ series-clinching Game 5 to oust Milwaukee then hit a late 3-pointer on Tuesday to beat Cleveland.

Road, sweet road. Home-court advantage? It doesn’t exist so far in the NBA conference semifinals where visiting teams combined to go 4-0 in Game 1s, the first time that has happened during this round in the league’s playoff history. Indiana beat top-seeded Cleveland on Sunday in the opener of that East series, New York beat defending champion Boston and Denver beat West top-seeded Oklahoma City in their respective openers Monday, and Golden State topped Minnesota in Game 1 of their matchup on Tuesday.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Jaccob Slavin scored in overtime, Frederik Andersen made 13 saves in his return from injury and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 in Game 1 of their playoff series. Logan Stankoven started the comeback with his goal midway through the third period off a turnover. After failing to score on a power play late in regulation, Slavin scored 3:06 into OT from just inside the blue line to give Carolina the series lead. Game 2 of the second-round series is 7 Thursday night in DC.

Zach Hyman scored from just above the right circle with 3:02 left to put Edmonton ahead for good, and the Oilers rallied yet again this postseason to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 in Game 1 of the second-round series. The Oilers, who came back from 2-0 down, set an NHL record with their fifth consecutive playoff comeback victory. Vegas, which had just seven shots on goal over the final two periods, lost a playoff game in regulation after leading by at least two goals for the first time. The Golden Knights are 47-4 overall in the postseason with such leads. Game 2 is 9:30 Thursday night in Las Vegas. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, and Corey Perry and Connor Brown also scored. Mark Stone scored twice for Vegas.

Game one of the Stars-Jets second-round series is set for 9:30 tonight in Winnipeg.

SOCCER

Inter Milan beat Barcelona 4-3 after extra time in another rollercoaster encounter to reach a second Champions League final in three years. In the end it took extra time, two astonishing Barcelona comebacks and 13 goals to separate the teams and see Inter prevail 7-6 on aggregate. Substitute Davide Frattesi was the extra-time star for Inter, firing home in the 99th minute to leave the Barcelona players slumped to the ground while his Nerazzurri teammates were racing to celebrate with him. Inter will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in Munich on May 31 for the title. Inter lost to Manchester City in the showpiece match in 2023.

HORSE RACING

Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty won't run in the Preakness Stakes. That means there won't be a Triple Crown winner for a seventh consecutive year. Trainer Bill Mott told Preakness officials that the plan will be to enter Sovereignty in the Belmont Stakes on June 7. This is the fourth time since Justify won all three races in 2018 that the Preakness will go on without a true shot at a Triple Crown. The short, two-week turnaround from the Kentucky Derby to the Preakness and changes in modern racing have sparked debate around the sport about spacing out the races.

D1 LACROSSE

On the men’s side, America East champion UAlbany will host crosstown rival Siena College tonight at 7 p.m. Siena won the MAAC championship to reach the tournament. The winner advances to face top-seeded Cornell in the first round. Elsewhere, Colgate faces fifth-seeded Penn State on Saturday, and sixth-seeded Syracuse goes up against Harvard on Sunday.

In women’s action, UMass faces Princeton, while Yale hosts UAlbany on Friday. The winner of that game will advance to meet the Syracuse-Brown victor.

