WAMC Sports Report 5/5/25: Rays' offense awakens in 7-5 win over Yankees

MLB

Jonathan Aranda homered and added a two-run single, boosting Tampa Bay over the New York Yankees 7-5 to end the Rays’ eight-game stretch of scoring four runs or fewer. Tampa Bay matched its season high with 16 hits, including four by Taylor Walls and three each by Travis Jankowski, Yandy Díaz and Aranda. Brandon Lowe hit a two-run single. Taj Bradley stopped a three-start winless streak, allowing two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings as Tampa Bay won its second straight after a four-game slide. Aaron Judge, hitting a big league-high .423, doubled to extend his on-base streak to 30 games.

Victor Scott II robbed Juan Soto of a three-run homer and later hit a tiebreaking double, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to 5-4 victory over the New York Mets for a doubleheader sweep. The Cardinals won the opener 6-5. The nightcap was tied at 4-all in the fourth inning when Soto drove a fastball to straightaway center. Scott ran back to the wall and leaped, and his glove was over the fence when he snatched the ball, preventing it from landing on the grass. In the sixth, Scott’s two-out double off Max Kranick scored Yohel Pozo from first base.

Harrison Bader hit a go-ahead double off the Green Monster in the eighth inning, and the Minnesota Twins took the weekend series against the Boston Red Sox with a 5-4 victory. Byron Buxton hit a game-opening homer on Garrett Crochet’s first pitch for the Twins, who won consecutive road games for just the second time this season. The Red Sox had a scare when a line drive off the bat of Carlos Correa skipped off the glove and nose of ace Garrett Crochet on its way to second base for a groundout. Wilyer Abreu hit a solo homer for Boston.

Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas has suffered a ruptured tendon in his left knee and is out for the remainder of the season. The team said the 25-year-old Casas ruptured his patellar tendon running to first on a slow roller up the line and fell awkwardly in Boston’s victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night. After laying on his back in pain and not moving the knee, he was carted off on a stretcher and taken to a Boston hospital. The team announced on Sunday that he had surgery for a left patellar tendon repair at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Josh Naylor hit an RBI single in Arizona’s three-run 10th inning, and the Diamondbacks topped the Philadelphia Phillies 11-9 to salvage the finale of their weekend series. Geraldo Perdomo and Corbin Carroll each had three RBIs for Arizona, which led 7-2 after five innings. Naylor drove in Eugenio Suárez with his grounder into left field. Tim Tawa hit a sacrifice fly off José Alvarado, and Perdomo walked to force home a run. The Phillies got one back in the bottom of the 10th on Max Kepler’s sacrifice fly off Jalen Beeks. With one out and two runners on, Bryce Harper flied out to center and Kyle Schwarber bounced to first.

Maikel Garcia hit two of Kansas City’s franchise-record seven home runs, a rare long-ball barrage that enabled the Royals to beat the Baltimore Orioles 11-6. Bobby Witt Jr. broke a 5-5 tie with a seventh-inning solo shot off Yennier Cano, and Vinnie Pasquantino followed with drive into the right-field seats. Jonathan India, Luke Maile and Michael Massey also went deep for the Royals. Kansas City entered with a major league-low 18 homers in its first 34 games. Jackson Holliday went deep twice for Baltimore in his first career multihomer game. Ryan O’Hearn and Cedric Mullins each hit a solo shot.

Rookie Nick Kurtz tripled with one out in the ninth inning and scored on a pinch hit by Tyler Soderstrom to lift the Athletics to a 3-2 victory over the Miami Marlins. Kurtz sent an 0-1 pitch from Anthony Bender down the left-field line and Soderstrom singled up the middle two pitches later to give the Athletics the three-game series and improve to an AL-best 13-7 on the road. The Athletics grabbed the lead in the second when Miguel Andujar and Jacob Wilson led off with singles against Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. Both scored on a two-out double by Gio Urshela.

Lance McCullers Jr. finally made it back to the mound in a major league game. The 31-year-old McCullers started Sunday for the Houston Astros and threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings in his first outing since Game 3 of the 2022 World Series in Philadelphia. McCullers had surgery in June 2023 to repair his right flexor tendon and to remove a bone spur. Then he was shut down after a setback last year. He kept the Chicago White Sox off the scoreboard in his first game back, allowing three hits and three walks with four strikeouts. The Astros lost 5-4 in a game shortened to seven innings by rain.

Tanner Bibee pitched five innings before leaving because of leg cramps, Gabriel Arias had three hits and two RBIs, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4. Six-time All-Star José Ramírez was back in the lineup for Cleveland, two days after leaving in the third inning because of a right ankle sprain. Ramírez went 0 for 4 with a walk. Bibee improved to 3-0 in three career starts against Toronto. He allowed three runs, two of them earned, and five hits. Bibee came to the mound to warm up for the bottom of the sixth but appeared to be in discomfort and was pulled.

Corey Seager and Adolis García hit two-run singles to highlight Texas’ six-run third inning, Jacob deGrom won his second start in a row and the previously run-starved Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 8-1 to end a season-high four-game losing streak. DeGrom allowed one run and three hits in five innings. He had three strikeouts to surpass 1,700 for his career, the 13th active major leaguer to reach the milestone. Texas was held to two or fewer runs in eight of its previous nine games. The AL West-leading Mariners had a season-best six-game winning streak snapped.

Trey Sweeney and Kerry Carpenter each homered and had four hits, and they combined to drive in 11 runs as the Detroit Tigers pounded the Los Angeles Angels 13-1 to win three of four in the series. After Sweeney singled in the first run off Jack Kochanowicz in the second inning, Carpenter made it 3-0 with a two-run double to the right-field wall that Jo Adell kept inside the park but couldn’t catch. Carpenter’s eighth homer was a three-run shot off reliever Michael Darrell-Hicks for an 8-0 lead in the sixth. Sweeney finished with six RBIs and Carpenter drove in five — both career highs.

Stephen Kolek pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his first major league start and combined with four relievers for the San Diego Padres’ eighth shutout of the season, a 4-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates for their fifth straight win. Kolek was recalled from Triple-A El Paso before the game. He made 42 relief appearances for the Padres last season as a rookie after being selected from Seattle in the Rule 5 draft. Xander Bogaerts had three RBIs for the Padres, who scored all their runs in the first two innings off Andrew Heaney (2-3), who was pulled with two outs in the fourth.

Chicago Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga left a 4-0 loss at Milwaukee after straining his left hamstring, adding another injury to the banged-up rotation for the NL Central leaders. Imanaga got hurt when he left the mound to cover first base on a potential double play during the Cubs’ 4-0 loss to the Brewers. He departed his previous start with cramping in each of his legs. Manager Craig Counsell said the Cubs would need more information before determining whether Imanaga needed to go on the injured list. The Cubs already have left-hander Justin Steele out for the season with an elbow injury and right-hander Javier Assad on the IL with an oblique issue.

Willy Adames homered twice and drove in three runs, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 9-3. Adames hit a solo homer in each of his first two at-bats for his eighth career multihomer game. He just missed another homer in the fifth when he hit an RBI double off the wall in right-center. Giants right-hander Logan Webb pitched seven innings of one-run ball. Colorado dropped to a major league-worst 6-28. It is 2-17 on the road.

Amed Rosario homered and drove in four runs to propel the Washington Nationals to an 11-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Rosario, who hit a two-out RBI double in the fourth inning off Reds starter Nick Lodolo to tie it at 3, connected on a three-run shot for his second homer this season to put the Nationals up 6-3 in the sixth. James Wood followed with his fourth hit, stole second and scored on Nathaniel Lowe’s single, which ended Lodolo’s outing. Jacob Young added a sacrifice fly to make it 8-3, and Riley Adams had a two-run single in the eighth off Brent Suter.

Austin Riley hit two two-run homers, and the Atlanta Braves stopped the Los Angeles Dodgers’ seven-game win streak with a 4-3 victory. Riley went deep in the first inning and again in the third. A pinch-hit homer by Miguel Rojas off Dylan Lee in the seventh cut the lead to 4-3. Braves closer Raisel Iglesias gave up an infield hit to Andy Pages to open the ninth. Pinch-runner Hyeseong Kim stole second base and advanced to third on Will Smith’s strikeout. Iglesias struck out Rojas and Austin Barnes to earn his fifth save. The Braves had been 0-5 against the Dodgers this season after losing the first two games of the series.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers has broken Michael Jordan’s NBA playoff record with his eighth straight game of at least 30 points in a series opener. The All-Star guard set the mark with a layup that gave him 31 points with 4:50 remaining in the fourth quarter in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers. Mitchell finished with 33 points in the Cavs' 121-112 loss. Jordan had two seven-game streaks of 30 points in Game 1s while leading the Chicago Bulls to six NBA titles between 1991 and 1998. Mitchell's streak began with a 57-point game for the Utah Jazz during the 2020 playoffs.

With a chance to close out their first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, the Houston Rockets instead delivered a playoff flop to end their season. The Rockets won consecutive games to claw back from a 3-1 deficit and force a Game 7 but played their worst game of the series to be sent packing with a 103-89 loss. Houston won 52 games to capture the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and return to the postseason for the first time since 2020. The seven seed Warriors eliminated the Rockets in the playoffs for a fifth time after doing so four times between 2015 and 2019.

WNBA

Caitlin Clark made the shot everyone came to see. Clark stopped late in the third quarter of Sunday’s WNBA preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Brazilian national team and launched a 3-pointer near the “22” logo on Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena court. It was the spot where she hit the shot in her senior season in 2024 that made her the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball. Clark, starting her second season with the Fever, scored 16 points in Indiana’s 108-44 win.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Adam Lowry scored on a tipped shot 16:10 into the second overtime and the Winnipeg Jets rallied to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 to advance to the second round of the NHL playoffs. Cole Perfetti had two goals, Vladislav Namestnikov also scored, and Kyle Connor and Neal Pionk each had three assists for Winnipeg, which scored twice in the final two minutes of regulation to tie the score. Connor Hellebuyck finished with 26 saves. Jordan Kyrou, Mathieu Joseph and Radek Faksa scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington had 43 saves. The Jets will next face the Dallas Stars starting Wednesday at home in the teams’ first postseason meeting.

SOCCER

Julián Fernández scored early and Matt Freese made it stand up as New York City ended FC Cincinnati’s five-match win streak with a 1-0 victory at Citi Field. Cincinnati (7-3-1) also had a road win streak end at three as well as a six-match unbeaten run. New York City (5-4-2) jumped in front in the 9th minute on an unassisted goal by Fernández — the first this season for the 21-year-old forward. Fernández scored two goals in each of the two previous seasons — making 30 appearances. Freese notched three of his four saves in the second half to complete his fourth clean sheet in 11 starts this season.

Los Angeles Galaxy defender Maya Yoshida had the only score, unfortunately it was an own goal that led to a 1-0 victory for Sporting Kansas City — continuing the worst start by a defending champion in league history. The Galaxy (0-8-3) are still looking for their first victory 11 matches into the season and even a 3-0-2 record in five previous matchups with Sporting KC (3-7-1) didn’t help. Yoshida’s own goal came in the 13th minute. John Pulskamp had to make one save and it came in the first half on the way to his second clean sheet in his 11th start of the season for Sporting KC. His save came just before halftime on a right-footed shot from the center of the box by John Nelson. John McCarthy did not have a save for the Galaxy.

NFL

The 2027 NFL draft is heading to the nation’s capital, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because President Trump is set to make the announcement on Monday at the White House. Washington hosting the draft two years from now is the latest off-field victory for the Commanders, a week since they reached an agreement with the D.C. government to build a stadium on the old RFK site. That is still pending council approval.

FORMULA ONE

Oscar Piastri maintained his advantage in the Formula 1 championship fight by winning the Miami Grand Prix for his fourth win through six races this season. Piastri has now won three consecutive F1 races for McLaren Racing, where he and teammate Lando Norris are trying to dethrone four-time defending champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull. Piastri is the first McLaren driver to win three consecutive F1 races in 28 years. Mika Hakkinen did it with a win in the 1997 season finale and then victories in the first two races of 1998. Norris was second as McLaren went 1-2.

KENTUCKY DERBY

Sovereignty’s Kentucky Derby victory in the muck at Churchill Downs sparked curiosity over whether the colt can build on his signature win over a possibly drier, faster surface on the Triple Crown trail. The question now is whether that test will come sooner or later. Trainer Bill Mott initially seemed inclined to bypass the Preakness on May 17 in Baltimore for the Belmont next month but will decide this week. Trainers for other Derby horses face similar decisions after a muddy race that was new for many competitors.

BOXING

Naoya Inoue remained undefeated after retaining the undisputed junior featherweight title with an eighth-round technical knockout of Ramon Cardenas in front of a packed house inside T-Mobile Arena and a nationally televised audience on ESPN. Inoue (30-0, 27 KOs), who was knocked down in the second round, played the aggressor much of the fight by using precision and power to carve his way through Cardenas (26-2), frequently sending the announced 8,474 gathering into a frenzy.

