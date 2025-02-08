© 2025
Midday Magazine

NPR's Bobby Carter talks 2025 Tiny Desk Contest

By Samantha Simmons
Published February 8, 2025
For more than a decade, aspiring musical artists have hoped to catch fire on streaming services and social media. In the battle for audience attention, though, a tiny desk in Washington can serve as a jumpstart. Well, the Tiny Desk.

In 2014, NPR debuted its Tiny Desk Contest, giving amateur artists a chance to step into the spotlight of the cramped but famous makeshift venue filled with records, trinkets, books, and even Chappell Roan’s wig. Previous winners include The Philharmonik, Little Moon, Alisa Amador. Of thousands of entries submitted each year, only one winner is selected to perform at the studio and tour 10 cities with NPR Music. I spoke with Bobby Carter, one of the show’s hosts, producers and a returning judge.

Entries are due by the end of Tuesday.

 
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
