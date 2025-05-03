© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC FM will periodically be on low power for tower maintenance
Midday Magazine

Commercial honeybees facing higher-than-normal die-off this year

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published May 3, 2025 at 9:33 AM EDT
David Peck, Director of Research and Education at Betterbee, a nationwide beekeeping equipment and education supplier in Washington County.
Samantha Simmons
David Peck, Director of Research and Education at Betterbee, a nationwide beekeeping equipment and education supplier in Washington County.

Commercial honeybees are experiencing a higher-than-normal die-off this year and researchers aren't sure why. Beekeepers across the nation are losing up to 70 percent of their hives, likely because of a slew of different factors. Bee loss is not new, however. That's according to David Peck, the Director of Research and Education at Betterbee, a nationwide beekeeping equipment and education supplier in Washington County. WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Peck to learn more about why this year is different. 
Tags
News honeybeebeeshoneybeekeepingBeekeepers
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons
Related Content