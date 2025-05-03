Commercial honeybees facing higher-than-normal die-off this year

Commercial honeybees are experiencing a higher-than-normal die-off this year and researchers aren't sure why. Beekeepers across the nation are losing up to 70 percent of their hives, likely because of a slew of different factors. Bee loss is not new, however. That's according to David Peck, the Director of Research and Education at Betterbee, a nationwide beekeeping equipment and education supplier in Washington County. WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Peck to learn more about why this year is different.