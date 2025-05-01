WAMC Sports Report 5/1/25: Benches clear in Baltimore as Orioles top Yankees 5-4

MLB

Benches and bullpens cleared in Baltimore in the fourth inning of the Orioles' 5-4 win over the New York Yankees. Heston Kjerstad of the Orioles stole second base and New York Yankees second baseman Pablo Reyes had to leap over him to catch the throw. Reyes came down on top of Kjerstad’s head and neck area. It appeared the fielder had little choice. Then Kjerstad said something. It wasn’t long before there was a large congregation of players around second base, but the situation de-escalated quickly enough.

Corbin Burnes earned his first win for Arizona and pinch-hitter Geraldo Perdomo delivered a two-run single in the seventh inning that sent the Diamondbacks past the New York Mets 4-3. New York scored twice in the ninth before Ryan Thompson retired Francisco Alvarez on a grounder with the bases loaded for his eighth major league save and first this season. Making his sixth start with his new team since signing a $210 million, six-year contract as a free agent last offseason, Burnes pitched out of trouble for six innings. He allowed one run and four hits, overcoming five walks and a balk to help the Diamondbacks win for the second time in seven games. Mark Vientos and Tyrone Taylor homered for the Mets.

Alejandro Kirk hit a game-ending, bases-loaded single in the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays overcame a six-run deficit to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-6 in Lucas Giolito’s return, stopping a three-game losing streak. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. started the 10th as the automatic runner on second, Justin Slaten intentionally walked Daulton Varsho and George Springer with one out and Kirk singled to left. Jeff Hoffman struck out three in two hitless innings. Anthony Santander tied the score in the seventh with his fourth home run this season, a three-run drive off Garrett Whitlock

Kyle Schwarber homered in the first inning for the second consecutive game, Max Kepler and J.T. Realmuto also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 7-2. Schwarber launched a three-run homer off Washington starter Jake Irvin. It was his ninth of the season, and it extended his league-leading on-base streak to 36 games, dating to last season. Kepler hit his third homer of the season in the sixth inning off Irvin and Realmuto added a homer off Eduardo Salazar in the eighth. Bryson Stott and Nick Castellanos each had RBI singles for Philadelphia, which has won four straight.

A man fell from the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall in right field at PNC Park during Wednesday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs. Right after Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to put the Pirates ahead 4-3, players began waving frantically for medical personnel. The fan was tended to for approximately five minutes by members of both the Pirates and Cubs training staffs as well as PNC personnel before being removed from the field on a cart. Players from both teams could be seen praying and McCutchen held a cross that hung from his neck while the fan was taken off the field.

Jake Bauers hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox 6-4 for their third straight victory. Caleb Durbin drove in his eighth run of the season on a sacrifice fly to make it 6-3 in the eighth. William Contreras went 2 for 3 with an RBI to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Jared Koenig pitched an inning of relief for his second win of the season. Trevor Megill struck out two in the ninth to earn his third save. Cam Booser (0-2) allowed three earned runs in the eighth. The White Sox have lost three straight games.

Javy Báez capped a five-run third inning with his ninth career grand slam, Detroit Tigers avoided a series sweep by beating the Houston Astros 7-4. Baez’s two-out homer off AJ Blubaugh (0-1), a 24-year-old right-hander making his major league debut, put the Tigers ahead 7-1. All five runs were unearned due to shortstop Jeremy Peña throwing error on Kerry Carpenter’s grounder. Riley Greene tied his career high with four hits. Brenan Hanifee (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Jackson Jobe, who allowed three runs, four hits and four walks in three innings.

J.P. Crawford hit a tie-breaking two-run single in a six-run seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners won their seventh straight series with a 9-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout, who left the game with a sore left knee. The outfielder was lifted for Jo Adell in the fourth after running out a groundout in his previous at-bat. Trout said he hoped to play Thursday. Emerson Hancock pitched six innings, giving up nine hits and three runs. Casey Legumina (2-0) got the win with a scoreless seventh. Leo Rivas had three hits and three RBIs for Seattle. Reid Detmers (0-1) took the loss.

Bo Naylor hit a three-run homer and Luis Ortiz kept Minnesota’s hitters off balance and off the scoreboard for 6 1/3 innings, leading the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. Naylor connected in the seventh inning off reliever Brock Stewart after the Guardians finally scratched out a run against Minnesota starter Pablo López, who held Cleveland scoreless over the first 6 1/3 innings. Cade Smith got the win and Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his fifth save. It was the struggling All-Star closer’s first save since April 19. Brooks Lee homered for the Twins.

Even though he was 1,300 miles from home, Kansas City left-hander Noah Cameron was able to celebrate his first major league start — and his first victory — with family and friends. And what a debut it was. Cameron, who grew up rooting for the Royals in St. Joseph, Missouri, took a no-hitter into the seventh inning at Tampa Bay as the Royals beat the Rays 3-0. His wife, young son, parents, siblings and a few friends made the trip to root him on. Curtis Mead’s one-out single down the left-field line ended his no-hit bid. Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro immediately removed Cameron for reliever John Schreiber.

Brent Rooker hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning and Lawrence Butler followed with his first career grand slam as the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 7-1. Rooker was the first batter to face Luke Jackson after Tyler Soderstrom led off the inning with a single off Robert Garcia. Rooker launched a 1-1 fastball to left field, his eighth of the season. After the A’s loaded the bases with a single and two walks by Jackson, Butler took Shawn Armstrong deep to center for his fifth homer. The Athletics have won six of eight, while the Rangers have lost eight of 12.

After enduring the franchise’s second-worst start on the road, the St. Louis Cardinals broke out on Wednesday, belting six homers and outscoring the Cincinnati Reds 15-1 in a doubleheader sweep. The Cardinals won the first game 6-0 and the second 9-1. They finished with 15 hits in the twinbill. It was the Cardinals’ first doubleheader sweep at Cincinnati since June 28, 1959 at Crosley Field. After dropping the first game of the series against the Reds, the Cardinals fell to 2-12 on the road, their worst start away from home since going 2-15 in 1960.

The Colorado Rockies got to shake hands after a game for only the second time in three weeks, and they celebrated after rookie Chase Dollander outpitched reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale in a 2-1 win over the Atlanta Braves. Colorado had lost 16 of 17, including eight in a row. At 5-25, the Rockies avoided becoming just the second MLB team since 1901 to lose at least 26 of its first 30 games of the season. Only the 1988 Baltimore Orioles, who went on to go 54-107, had a worse 30-game start.

Tony Gonsolin threw six strong innings in his return from Tommy John surgery, Mookie Betts drove in four runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their win streak to five with a 12-7 victory over the Miami Marlins. Gonsolin, making his first start since Aug. 18, 2023, gave up three runs and six hits, struck out nine and walked none in a 77-pitch effort. He induced 17 swinging strikes. The Dodgers finished with 17 hits. Betts' two-run triple and a two-run homer by Freddie Freeman put the Dodgers ahead 8-3 in the sixth. Kyle Stowers homered twice for the Marlins.

Elias Díaz homered and scored twice, and Fernando Tatis Jr. had three hits for the San Diego Padres, who beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 for a two-game sweep. The Padres leapfrogged the Giants into second place behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ultra-competitive NL West. Díaz homered on a line shot to left off Landen Roupp leading off the third for a 2-0 lead. A fan in the front row wearing a Giants T-shirt reached his glove over the fence but the ball caromed off his wrist. After a lengthy crew chief review, it was determined it wasn’t fan interference.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Fred VanVleet scored 26 points, Amen Thompson added 25 and the Houston Rockets avoided elimination with a 131-116 rout of the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of a first-round playoff series. Game 6 is set for 9 Friday night in San Francisco. Warriors coach Steve Kerr threw in the towel early with Wednesday night's game out of hand. A layup by VanVleet midway through the third quarter made it 93-64, and Kerr called timeout and cleared his bench. Dillon Brooks added 24 points on a night when all five Houston scored in double figures. Stephen Curry was held to 13 points for the Warriors and Jimmy Butler scored eight.

Rudy Gobert had playoff career highs of 27 points and 24 rebounds, Julius Randle added 23 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves advanced in the NBA playoffs with a 103-96 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of their first-round series. Anthony Edwards had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the sixth-seeded Wolves, who won three straight games to eliminate LeBron James and Luka Doncic from their first postseason together. Doncic had 28 points and nine assists while James added 22 points for the Lakers, who lost in the first round for the second straight postseason.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Alex Ovechkin scored, Logan Thompson made 28 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 in Game 5 of their first-round series to advance in the NHL playoffs. It’s the Capitals’ first series win since capturing the Stanley Cup in 2018, and they clinched at home for the first time since 2015. They face the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round with a spot in the Eastern Conference final at stake. The Capitals asserted their dominance in the East’s 1 versus 8 series, a year after getting swept as the underdog in it by the New York Rangers.

Eetu Luostarinen had a goal and three assists to lead the Florida Panthers to a 6-3 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning and advance Florida to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Carter Verhaeghe, Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 26 saves as the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers defeated their in-state rival in five games in the first round for the second consecutive season. The Panthers will play the winner of the series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators, which Toronto currently leads 3-2.

Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 to take a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven first-round playoff series. The teams play Game 6 on Friday in St. Louis. The Jets were without star centre Mark Scheifele after the first period after he was crushed into the boards by Brayden Schenn early in the opening period. Vladislav Namestnikov, who replaced Scheifele on the top line, had a goal and an assist. Nino Niederreiter also had a goal and assist. Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves for Winnipeg. Nathan Walker scored twice and rookie Jimmy Snuggerud also had a goal for the Blues.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick has defended girlfriend Jordon Hudson for interjecting during a CBS interviewer’s questions about their relationship and said she was “simply doing her job.” The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach issued a statement through UNC on Wednesday. That followed an appearance on "CBS News Sunday Morning” to promote his upcoming book on his coaching life. In the interview, Hudson objected to a question about how the two had met. The 73-year-old Belichick said in his statement that the segment presents “selectively edited clips” to “suggest a false narrative" that the 24-year-old Hudson tried to control the interview.

NFL

The Atlanta Falcons have been fined $250,000 and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been fined $100,000 as a result of Ulbrich’s son participating in a prank call to Shedeur Sanders during the NFL draft. The NFL confirmed the fines for the roles the Falcons and Ulbrich played in failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club ahead of the draft. The Falcons, who disclosed the role of Ulbrich’s 21-year-old son Jax in the prank call Friday as the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was waiting for his name to be called in the draft, said they accept the discipline from the league.

SOCCER

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi says talents like Barcelona's Lamine Yamal come around only once in a half century. The teenager starred in Wednesday's 3-3 draw to start their Champions League semifinal. Yamal scored one great goal and created a slew of chances for Barcelona in his 100th start for the club. The goal made Yamal the youngest scorer in a Champions League semifinal at 17 years and 291 days. Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has described Yamal as a "genius."

Barcelona and Inter Milan have delivered a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal. Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries had Inter up 2-0 before 17-year-old Lamine Yamal sparked the hosts into action with a goal in the 24th. Ferran Torres leveled by halftime. Dumfries put Inter back ahead in the second half before Raphinha's long strike found the net. Except for Inter’s start and strength in set pieces, Barcelona imposed its game and had 66% possession and created seven shots on goal to Inter’s three — but had to settle for a draw. It sets up a must-see second leg in Milan next week.

Brian White and Pedro Vite scored two minutes apart and the Vancouver Whitecaps stunned Inter Miami 3-1 in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal, spoiling Lionel Messi’s squad’s hopes of making the tournament’s final. Sebastian Berhalter also scored for Vancouver, which advanced with a 5-1 aggregate to face either Cruz Azul or Tigres UNAL in the Champions Cup final on June 1. Miami entered Wednesday’s match trailing 0-2 in aggregate after being shut out in the first leg last Thursday. That meant they needed to win by at least three goals in regulation on Wednesday to advance.

