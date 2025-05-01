Helix Human Services marks 160 years helping children in Springfield and across state

One of the longest-running non-profits in Massachusetts is turning 160. Created in the wake of the Civil War, Springfield-based Helix Human Services is devoted to aiding children and families across the state. WAMC spoke with those who keep the mission going.

It was standing room only at the organization’s Sherman Street office Tuesday as it marked another year of providing therapeutic and educational services across the state.

Born out of Springfield, what would become the non-profit Helix Human Services has since expanded to nearby Holyoke, the Berkshires as well as Hyannis on the Cape.

Its first president in 1865 was Rachel Merriam, wife of dictionary publisher Charles Merriam of Merriam-Webster fame. She and others founded what was then the “Home for Friendless Women and Children” – supporting women and children struggling in the wake of the Civil War, says CEO Mark Paglia.

That mission never stopped, and following expansions and a few name changes, Helix now serves about 1,000 children and families annually, from family care to foster care, Paglia tells WAMC.

“We offer them more than just recovery - we offer them a path to discover their inner-strength and confidence to face life's challenges,” Paglia told a room of staff, supporters and city and officials during the anniversary celebration. “Rachel Merriam started this work with a simple, powerful belief - that every child deserves hope, healing and a chance to for a brighter future. That spirit lives on everything we do today.”

James Paleologopoulos / WAMC Helix Human Services CEO Mark Paglia (right, at podium) says programs run by the non-profit include home assessment services, independent skill development programs for teens, and outpatient counseling, offered at facilities that span western Massachusetts (Richmond, Holyoke, Springfield) as well as in Hyannis, across the state.

With a staff of about 150, the organization’s outreach ranges from family reunification programs to a Family Wellness Center in Holyoke to its Mill Pond Schools in the Berkshires and Springfield – serving students with “social-emotional and/or behavioral challenges” from kindergarten through age 22.

There’s also its foster care program and youth residential programs – including facilities for boys, girls and “youth who identify within the LGBTQIA+ community.”

The boys facility itself, “The Cottage Residential Program,” is right next to the Sherman Street office – a sort of cottage-style house outfitted for males ages 6-13.

As Chief External Relations Officer Yamilca Nogué tells WAMC, many of the kids who come to Helix often require specific kinds of care, whether it’s due to trauma, disabilities, or other factors.

“We work daily with children who … have very difficult behaviors, and you need a lot of patience, but most of all, in my opinion, you need a lot of empathy,” Nogué said. “We have to be empathetic to what our children and families have gone through - there is a very, very big need in mental health, not only here in Springfield, but basically in our nation, our staff are key to what we do.”

It's work that leads to moments like a recent run-in Nogué says she had with a former client. It ended with hugs after the CERO recognized a food delivery driver, who, after her time with Helix, ended up attending college at AIC and is now a nurse – doing some meal delivery work on the side.

It’s one of the more rewarding experiences that come with the job, says Julie Fabbri-Norton, who serves as a health coordinator for the residential programs.

Having been with the organization for 31 years, she tells WAMC working with the kids who come through the organization is the best part of the job.

“A lot of these kids come to us abused and neglected, and we make sure that they get all caught up on everything that they need … whether that's the doctor, the dentist, psychiatric - anything that these kids need,” Fabbri-Norton said. “I've seen a lot of kids come in here and in need of quite a bit and by the time we get them to leave the program, they're ready to go out into the community and go back home or be on their own … I've had a few children come back and say – “Thank you for taking care of me” and that just really chokes me up every time that happens.”

The work earned recognition from the U.S. Senate, state senate and city council Tuesday, with councilors and legislative staffers presenting certificates to mark 160 years. Among the officials: Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

“God bless the staff that you have here, the patience and caring that you show, and the nurturing and the tough love at times that you have to show, and to the children that are here,” the mayor said to the staff gathered. “How despicable it is that someone could be so abusive to our young people and what they've had to see or deal with through their eyes, and each and every one of you give that confidence to them, that they're going to be okay, that [they’re] going to be able to work through this and get back on [their] feet and move forward, and you can't put a price tag on that.”

In terms of financials, state contracts and state supports led to about $5.6 million in revenue last year alone, according to Helix’s 2024 annual report.

When all is said and done, revenue and expenses broke even at about $10.4 million apiece, a trend the non-profit (known as the Children's Study Home until 2023) has maintained over the years, with some surpluses along the way.