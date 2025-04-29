WAMC Sports Report 4/29/25: Brandon Nimmo ties Mets record with 9 RBIs in 19-5 rout of Nationals

MLB

Brandon Nimmo hit a grand slam and matched a franchise record with nine RBIs, helping the New York Mets pound the Washington Nationals 19-5. Nimmo also hit a three-run drive in his seventh career multi-homer game. The 32-year-old outfielder had four hits and scored four times after beginning the day with a .192 batting average. New York earned a split of the four-game series. The Mets have won nine of 11 overall to improve to a major league-best 20-9. Jeff McNeil and Mark Vientos also homered for New York, which finished with 21 hits. James Wood and Nathaniel Lowe went deep for Washington in the eighth.

Ryan O’Hearn hit a three-run home run off Will Warren and the Baltimore Orioles held on for a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees. Ramón Laureano doubled in Baltimore’s other run, and 35-year-old Japanese rookie Tomoyuki Sugano struck out a career-high eight over five scoreless innings to help Baltimore stop a three-game losing streak. Aaron Judge, hitting a major league-leading .405, had two hits to extend his on-base streak to 25 games and drove in New York’s first run when he hit into a forceout against Yennier Cano in the seventh inning.

Jonah Bride had three of Minnesota’s 17 hits, Bailey Ober allowed one run in 7 2/3 innings and the Minnesota Twins rolled to an 11-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night. The Twins had 10 players with at least one hit, the first time they had done that since June of last season against the Athletics. Six players had at least two hits, including Ryan Jeffers, who had a two-run homer. Jeffers had two hits and drove in three runs. Edouard Julien also went deep for the Twins, who have won four straight and six of seven.

Jose Altuve hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning that sent the Houston Astros to an 8-5 win over the Detroit Tigers. Christian Walker also had a two-run shot in the fourth to begin Houston’s comeback from a 3-0 deficit. Altuve had two hits and three RBIs while batting second for the first time since 2023. He asked to move out of the leadoff spot to give him more time to get ready to hit in the first inning after coming in from the outfield. Houston’s victory snapped a four-game winning streak for the Tigers, who got two homers from Riley Greene and one from Kerry Carpenter.

Jose Altuve asked manager Joe Espada to move him out of the leadoff spot and into the second hole for the Houston Astros. The reason? He wanted more time to get ready to hit in the bottom of the first inning after coming into the dugout from left field. Altuve is playing left for the first time in his career after spending his first 14 major league seasons at second base. Altuve says, "I just need like 10 more seconds.” The 34-year-old Altuve made the transition to the outfield this season after the trade of Kyle Tucker and the departure of Alex Bregman shook up Houston’s lineup.

Tyler Soderstrom hit a two-run double to help JP Sears and the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 2-1. Sears struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings. He allowed one run and five hits in the opener of a seven-game trip. The A’s went ahead to stay in the fifth. Gio Urshela hit a leadoff double and Brent Rooker reached on a two-out walk. Soderstrom then drove a 1-1 pitch from Patrick Corbin into the right-field corner, giving him 24 RBIs on the season. Tyler Ferguson pitched a 1-2-3 eighth before Mason Miller earned his ninth save.

Nick Martinez pitched six sparkling innings, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 for their fifth straight win. Martinez allowed one run and five hits in the opener of a seven-game homestand. Graham Ashcraft and Tony Santillan each got three outs before Emilio Pagán finished the five-hitter for his eighth save. Jose Trevino homered for Cincinnati, and Noelvi Marte drove in the go-ahead run with his first career triple. St. Louis right-hander Andre Pallante allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.

Bryce Elder pitched six solid innings, Michael Harris II hit a tiebreaking double in the fifth and the Atlanta Braves beat the skidding Colorado Rockies 6-3. Colorado has dropped seven straight games and 15 of 16 to fall to 4-24, the worst record in the majors. Elder gave up a three-run homer in the first to Hunter Goodman but settled down to scatter three hits the rest of the way. He struck out four and walked two in matching his season high for innings. Raisel Iglesias struck out Brenton Doyle with a runner aboard to earn his fifth save. Nick Allen had three hits for Atlanta, which has won eight of 10 following a 5-13 start.

Tommy Edman hit a two-run single in the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers blew a five-run lead before rallying to beat the Miami Marlins 7-6. Teoscar Hernández homered in his third consecutive game for the Dodgers, who opened a three-game series with their third straight win in hair-raising fashion. Dane Myers delivered a pinch-hit grand slam as the Marlins rallied from a five-run deficit in the sixth, and Miami went up 6-5 in the 10th on Jesús Sánchez’s RBI double. But then Andy Pages drew a walk and Kiké Hernández bunted two runners over before Edman’s drive to right comfortably scored both.

Meantime, the Red Sox and Phillies were off last night. Boston heads to Toronto, where they’ll play the first of three against the Blue Jays at 7:07 tonight, while the Phillies are home for the first of three against the Nationals at 6:45 tonight.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he discussed Pete Rose with President Donald Trump at a meeting two weeks ago and he plans to rule on a request to end the sport’s permanent ban of the career hits leader, who died in September. Speaking at a meeting of the Associated Press Sports Editors, Manfred said he and Trump have discussed several issues, including Manfred’s concerns over how Trump’s immigration policies could impact players from Cuba, Venezuela and other foreign countries. Manfred is considering a petition to have Rose posthumously removed from MLB’s permanently ineligible list.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Cleveland left no doubt on its way to Round 2 — and finished off the most lopsided series in NBA playoff history. Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points, De’Andre Hunter added 19 and the Cavaliers rolled past the Miami Heat 138-83 on Monday night to sweep their Eastern Conference first-round series in four games. Ty Jerome had 18 points, Evan Mobley added 17 and Jarrett Allen had 14 points, 12 rebounds and six steals for the Cavaliers — who led by as many as 60 points. Cleveland won the four games by a combined 122 points. The previous record: a 121-point combined win by Denver over New Orleans in 2009.

Jimmy Butler converted three free throws with 58.7 seconds left, grabbed the game-clinching rebound with 4 seconds to go and then made two more free throws on the way to 27 points in his return from a pelvic injury, sending the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 109-106 in a heated Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series. Fred VanVleet missed a 3-pointer under pressure at the buzzer. The teams return to Houston for Game 5 in the best-of-seven series on Wednesday night as seventh-seeded Golden State tries to close out the No. 2 seed Rockets on their home floor.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard has a torn left Achilles tendon that will knock him out for the rest of this postseason. This type of injury also could put his status for next season in doubt as well. Kevin Durant tore his Achilles tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals and ended up missing the entire 2019-20 season. The Bucks had been bracing for this outcome after their 129-103 Game 4 loss to the Pacers. Milwaukee trails Indiana 3-1 in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Game 5 is Tuesday at Indianapolis.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Aaron Ekblad and Seth Jones scored third-period goals 11 seconds apart and the Florida Panthers stormed from behind to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round series. Anton Lundell also scored. Carter Verhaeghe added an empty netter. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 18 shots. Florida will now have a chance to clinch the series at 7:30 Wednesday night in Tampa. Mitchell Chaffee and Erik Cernak scored 11 seconds apart in the second period to put the Lightning up 2-1. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves.

Wyatt Johnston scored 9 seconds in for the quickest goal ever to start a playoff game for the Dallas Stars. He then added another goal and an assist as the Stars beat Colorado 6-2 in Game 5 of their first-round series Monday night. Mikko Rantanen, who was with the Avalanche in the playoffs the past seven seasons, scored his first postseason goal and had two assists for the Stars as they took a 3-2 series lead. Game 6 is Thursday night in Colorado. Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon scored 2 1/2 minutes apart for the Avalanche in the second period to get them within 3-2. Johnston then scored on a power play.

NFL

Saints quarterback Derek Carr has stated publicly for the first time that he has a shoulder injury. But Carr is stopping short of disclosing specifics about how or when it happened, or how it might affect his playing status this coming season. Carr was delivering a guest sermon at a Las Vegas church when he asserted that he has an MRI report to prove his shoulder is injured. Carr says he's been communicating with the Saints about it and that they're going to “figure out how to go forward.” Carr’s sermon took place two days after the Saints used their second-round pick in this year’s NFL draft to select Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough 40th overall.

President Donald Trump hosted the 2025 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at the White House, but several players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, skipped the event. Hurts and other players cited scheduling conflicts as the reasons for their absences. That's according to a White House official who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Trump in 2018 invited the Eagles to the White House after the franchise’s first Super Bowl title but later canceled it after it became clear most players weren't going to show up. He instead threw his own brief “Celebration of America" event.

WNBA

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark slapped the court with both hands and started gesturing in her side’s direction after forcing a 5-second call near the end of Tuesday’s practice. It was only Day 2 of training camp, yet this is what Clark has yearned for these past seven months — playing basketball with even higher expectations in her second WNBA season. Last year, she helped the Fever snap a seven-year playoff drought. She won the league’s Rookie of the Year Award. She was named Associated Press 2024 Female Athlete of the Year and Time magazine’s 2024 Athlete of the Year. Now a stronger, wiser Clark wants to win the championship that eluded her during her college career.

OLYMPICS

The Miracle on Ice Congressional Gold Medal Act passed unanimously in the House on Monday. It would recognize the 1980 men’s hockey team’s defeat of Russia en route to winning gold at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid. The bill, introduced by Congressional representatives Pete Stauber of Minnesota and Elise Stefanik of New York, both Republicans, would place the medals in the Lake Placid Olympic Center, the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in Minnesota, and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Stefanik says the “legislation will ensure that future generations will never forget the legacy of the 'Miracle on Ice.'”

The bill now moves to the U.S. Senate.

