Unionized nurses continue demonstrations at Nathan Littauer in Gloversville

Unionized nurses at Nathan Littauer Hospital continue to protest what they say is an unacceptable “final” contract offer from management.

New York State Nurses Association members at the Gloversville hospital have been picketing, demanding better pay and lower health insurance costs.

Dozens of nurses and supporters dressed in bright red shirts chant at the entrance to the hospital’s parking lot.

“Patients are sicker, technology has come into the hospital since I’ve become a nurse and the challenges that the nurses face are more difficult,” said Marion Enright.

Nurse Marion Enright has worked at the hospital for 36 years.

Earlier in April, nurses marched to CEO Sean Fadale’s office demanding a better contract.

Enright says they’ll continue to protest until then.

“This is not just about a contract, it’s about patient care in our community. It’s about our hospital. We take care of our families, our friends come here, our neighbors. And it’s very concerned that our CEO is very oblivious to our concerns and demands,” said Enright.

Nathan Littauer did not respond to a request for comment.

Speaking as cars roll past, maternity nurse Wendy Bowie said a poor contract impacts patient care.

“During the course of my career New York state has lost over 500 maternity beds. And I am worried for the hospital, and I am worried for the future mothers and the care they receive when management continues to disregard the nurses who care for them,” said Bowie.

Unionized nurses say turnover is high due to their current pay and benefits. Some said they have to pay nearly $1,200 a month for insurance, and a proposed 15% pay raise over three years isn’t enough to make ends meet.

Bowie says this creates higher stress on the nurses who do stay at the small but “vital” hospital.

“I grew up in this area, this is my community, and it’s important. And delivering our babies is important. But my dedication has been taken advantage of. If I am sick, if a nurse is sick and they can’t come to work, that creates intense pressure on an entire unit placing patients and nurses in unsafe and dangerous conditions. We shouldn’t have to work sick and we shouldn’t have to pick up extra time and overtime to ensure that our coworkers and patients aren’t in those situations,” said Bowie.

Democratic state Assemblymember Phil Steck of the 110th district joined the demonstration.

“We have had a situation where our healthcare system has been declining over time. And we have had people who think it’s about making as much money as possible for themselves and not about patient care. If you want to go into this field as a hospital administrator you should be committed to the public interest and not to your private personal interest,” said Steck.

Fadale told the Leader-Herald that the contract offer the hospital made April 3 was fair.

Bowie remains optimistic that the union and the hospital administration will be able to reach an agreement.

“One thing I’d like to mention is our proposals and their proposals were not significantly different. They weren’t that far apart. And as I’ve mentioned they have hired a lot of non-bedside staff members whose one salary could easily make up the difference,” said Bowie.

The previous contract expired at the end of last year.