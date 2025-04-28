U.S. Attorney, FBI Special Agent in charge discuss latest efforts on children’s online safety in Albany

The new U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York used one of his first press conferences Monday to draw attention to efforts to protect children online.

Monday’s press conference came after 20-year-old Devin Ravine of Riverside, California, was arrested Friday on charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

United States Attorney for the Northern District of New York John Sarcone says the case results from an FBI community outreach school safety presentations initiative involving agents visiting schools throughout the district, educating students about internet safety and sextortion.

“The complaint alleges that Ravine, using an alias and an online dating application, began communicating with a Rensselaer County resident whose profile indicated truthfully that she was a minor. Beginning late last month, Ravine started sending messages to the child. His messages quickly became sexual in nature. Ravine sent pictures of himself engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and asked and persuaded the girl to take and send to him images and videos of herself engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The child complied with some of these requests, ultimately sending him a video of her engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” said Sarcone.

FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office Craig Tremaroli says an investigation was triggered in April, after a student came forward to an FBI agent the day authorities held an educational event at a Rensselaer County school.

“She heard the message, recognized what was happening, and spoke up for herself. Because of her bravery, the abuse stopped immediately. It is my belief she also stopped countless other innocent minors from falling victim to Ravine’s despicable actions. I also want to thank my team for their swift action, in this case, within eight hours of speaking with the student, Ravine, who went by the fake name Derek Johnson, was in custody and arrested in California. We are awaiting his arrival here in the Northern District of New York,” Tremaroli said.

Prosecutors allege Ravine initiated contact with the girl on a social media app and quickly moved the relationship to contact via cell phone.

Sarcone says his office is looking into bringing charges against the unnamed internet dating site, as well as the phone carriers. He urges parents to warn their kids about online predators and he says schools should take the lead and be more proactive in protecting students.

“They should be teaching these kids. They should be holding these seminars in the high school. We don't need the FBI to spend their resources going into the schools. These schools should be doing it automatically. And I intend to meet with the heads of the Department of Education here in the state, and I'm going to bring this to their attention as well, that this should be mandated,” said Sarcone.

WAMC has reached out to the New York State Department of Education for comment.

Sarcone's office says Ravine made an initial appearance on Friday in the Central District of California.

Sarcone, a former candidate for Westchester County district attorney and Trump campaign attorney, was appointed in March. He previously served as Northeast and Caribbean Regional Administrator for the U.S. General Services Administration during the first Trump term.