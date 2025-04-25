Democratic Primary set for Woodstock town supervisor race

The lineup includes Town Councilmember Anula Courtis, environmentalist Erin Moran, and journalist David Wallis, who narrowly made it on the ballot this week after his petitions were challenged by the current town supervisor, Bill McKenna. McKenna, also a Democrat, is not seeking a fifth two-year term.

Wallis calls the challenge “political retribution” for his public criticism of McKenna over the years. He tells WAMC he was prepared to run as an independent candidate just in case, but the Ulster County Board of Elections upheld his petitions by three signatures.

"I want to run because I believe that people in Woodstock are just hanging on — many people — and that financially they're struggling. And I think that it's going to get worse as federal programs are cut and slashed," says Wallis. "But I'm glad to say his challenge proved unsuccessful."

McKenna rejects Wallis' accusations. He says he challenged Wallis’ petitions because they were “a mess.”

“There were cross-outs. There were individuals who didn’t live in town. There were individuals who were not registered Democrats," he adds. "And I just felt very strongly that anybody who wants to lead the town should do better than that."

Politics in Woodstock have gotten testy over the years as the town grapples with a number of issues, including: allegations of a toxic work environment at the Woodstock Police Department, tests showing PFAS in town wells, and an illegal dump of contaminated construction materials at 10 Church Road in the hamlet of Shady. Despite lawsuits and court rulings deeming the dump illegal years ago, it has yet to be removed.

Moran grew up in Woodstock, has volunteered for multiple local organizations, and serves as the town’s Climate Smart Communities Coordinator. She says Woodstock needs someone who can bring people together.

“Unfortunately social media has really played a big role in, I think, the disintegration of our community. It's really turned into this toxic environment and it has, I think, spilled over into these Town Board meetings," says Moran. "If I was elected, I would really have a team. [The Town Board] needs to be a five-person team."

Moran disagrees with the town’s approach to the Shady dump so far. She says she wants to “reopen the files” on the situation and enforce a remediation plan that she created as part of the Woodstock Environmental Commission in 2020. Wallis has said he would enforce a town law banning dumping, and he thinks the homeowner should be forced to pay for the cleanup.

Courtis has been on the Town Board for two years. She agrees the town should have been more proactive when the dump was first discovered. After years of legal battles, she thinks moving forward will take a reset. In addition to talking with the state attorney general’s office, she wants to develop a community approach.

“I am working through other ways — in a more peaceful manner, outside of courts and lawsuits and more tens of thousands of dollars being spent on something that is likely to lose," she tells WAMC. "[I'm] coming up with a different way forward that’s more peaceful and community based.”

Courtis says she also wants to bring more healthcare to the region, reimagine its police department, repair sidewalks, and “increase transparency and cut out central decision making.”

“I know that we can do better as far as communicating what is happening, when our water is gonna be tested, what do those results mean. And we can’t do that alone," she adds. "My style is going to be to engage the community.”

If elected, Courtis says she would have the unique opportunity to appoint her replacement on the Town Board, to serve the rest of her four-year term. She says she has a few names in mind, but isn’t making any announcements.

Asked if he is endorsing anyone, McKenna says his pick is Moran. He looks back fondly on their time working on Woodstock’s Hunting/Hiking Task Force in 2017. The group negotiated with the Department of Environmental Protection to increase the buffer zone between private properties and a hunting/hiking parcel in town.

“I was just thoroughly impressed with how firm she was in her commitment, but how willing she was to yield and compromise," he says.

Moran seems surprised, but honored by the endorsement.

"Bill and I have had a tricky relationship. In the beginning we have screamed at each other about differences. He threw me out of his office," she says. "But I’m grateful to have his endorsement. He’s also been generous with his knowledge and showing me kind of the ropes, which I appreciate."

Wallis says he has an idea to ease the tension: a carnival dunk-tank fundraiser.

“Let the citizens of Woodstock raise money for our dilapidated youth center, which requires millions of dollars of repair. We're reimagining our public spaces, the price tag estimate is upwards of $30 million for the whole kit and caboodle. And I say let’s do a fundraiser," Wallis says. "Come on Mr. McKenna, will you join me?"

Asked if he’s down to get dunked with Wallis, McKenna says “probably not.”

“He’s gotta do some mending of fences before I would do anything with him," he adds.

The Woodstock Democratic Committee will be holding several candidate forums leading up to Primary Day on June 24. The next forum is scheduled for May 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Woodstock Town Hall. No Republican candidates have tossed their hat in the ring.