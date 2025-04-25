Bike Month is almost upon us, and Berkshire County is celebrating all May long

Berkshire Regional Planning Commission senior transportation planner Nick Russo says the month-long celebration of bicycles and biking culture starts on May 2nd for the recurring First Fridays at Five street festival in downtown Pittsfield.

“We're going to be having what's called the Big Air Bike Jam with a collaboration with Berkshire Bike & Board," he told WAMC. "They're going to have a big inflatable jump that people can go off of on BMX bikes. It's going to be pretty cool to watch if you want to cheer them on, or kids and adults can bring their own bikes if they want and try out the jump.”

On the 9th, bikers are encouraged to join a social ride around Pittsfield starting at Hot Plate Brewing on School Street.

“Just a casual pace ride," explained Russo. "Not any kind of like race or time trial. Just conversational, people just riding, chatting, having a good time. The loop's going to be about seven miles out to like the southeast corner of Pittsfield and back through like Brattlebrook Park. We're going to focus on just side streets as much as possible, flat terrain. So, hopefully anyone who's interested in riding and feels more confident in a group would want to come out and join. It should be about a little under an hour and then we'll come back and be a food truck at Hot Plate. It’ll be ‘bring your own vinyl’ night they’re doing inside, so it’s going to be a cool evening.”

The 16th is National Bike to Work Day.

“[We] just encourage folks to try taking two wheels to work," said Russo. "I know in Berkshire County it might be, you have a long commute. But I'm also encouraging people to, say, drive in with their bike, park somewhere and take the last mile in on their bike. Especially downtown here in Pittsfield- Say if you want to you know start at Wahconah Park or Springside [Park] and ride into downtown, that can be a great way to try it out and just do a short distance on- We’ve got bike lanes now downtown and Tyler Street. So, it could be good chance to try it out if you never done it before. So, we encourage people to sign up with their place of business. There's a form available on our Linktree for Bike Month, and you can designate a captain and if you register your business before the actual date, then we'll give you a shout out, and if you share your ride after the date then you'll be entered to win a few prize packages from Berkshire Bike & Board, which is super cool for them to sponsor.”

On Sunday, May 25th, the city of Pittsfield’s Parks and Rec Department will lead a family Ashuwillticook Rail Trail ride leaving from the Crane Ave trailhead at 10 a.m.

Bike Month will be capped off with “Bike to the Farmers Market Day” in downtown Pittsfield on the 31st.

“So, we're going to be offering a bike valet, which, if you've never heard of that before, it's basically like a car valet except we'll park your bike for you with volunteers," said Russo. "We have a little secured area, we'll take your bike, give you a number, and keep it safe while you're shopping, and when you come back, give us your number and we'll give you your bike back.”

The day will also feature something for the younger biking set.

“We'll also have a bike rodeo at the Common that day, which is meant for any kids age 6 to 12," Russo said. "It’s basically a skills building course. You’ll learn about parts of the bike, check for safety, how to ride an obstacle course just kind of a fun social activity for kids- And that's one of three bike rodeos that's going to be happening around Berkshire County in May.”

The additional bike rodeos will be held for students at Muddy Brook School in Great Barrington on May 3rd and Conte Community School in Pittsfield on May 22nd.

Russo tells WAMC that the month-long celebration of all things bike is the product of collaboration.

“We've got the Berkshire Bike Path Council, we've got Safe Routes to School, which is a state program," he said. "We've got AAA helping out with the bike rodeo, they have a kit that you can actually use to hold bike rodeos. Berkshire Bike & Board of course has been great with offering the ideas for like the bike jam and the prizes for bike to work day, and Downtown Pittsfield Inc. as well has been helping us to program for the for the Common and for the First Fridays at Five as well.”

National Bike Month was established in 1956.