As Trump administration slashes federal spending, Berkshire County’s older residents protest any cuts to Social Security Administration

On the corner of Columbus Ave and Center Street in downtown Pittsfield Thursday morning, a group of largely gray-haired citizens held signs outside of the Social Security Administration’s offices at the Silvio Conte Federal Building. Mary O’Brien of Pittsfield held a handmade sign reading “Hands Off Our Social Security.”

“Well, I'm here for myself, I'm a Social Security recipient, but I'm here for all the people who are so dependent on it," she told WAMC. "And we were promised, and it's our money, and I am just very upset over the disruption that's going on to undermine the safe and secure delivery of Social Security benefits.”

Since the start of the second Trump term, the Republican has overseen an aggressive bid to slash spending across the federal government.

Per a February press release, the Social Security Administration has set out to cut around 7,000 jobs to reach a target of 50,000 in line with Trump’s directives. It frames the move as an effort to “reduce the size of its bloated workforce and organizational structure, with a significant focus on functions and employees who do not directly provide mission critical services.”

The SSA was operating with a historically low staffing number even before Trump came into office, far below its peak of almost 71,000 employees in 2010.

The same month, top Trump advisor and world’s richest man Elon Musk – head of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency – referred to Social Security as “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time” in an interview with Joe Rogan.

O’Brien, turning 92 Friday, says she felt an obligation to speak out alongside her fellow retirees.

“We've got the time," she said. "We're blessed to have the health and energy to be able to do it. So, I think we're speaking not only for ourselves, but for people coming after us- Our children, our grandchildren, our great-grandchildren, and we want to save and secure the benefits of a society that is livable for all of us.”

Almost 74 million Americans – mostly retirees and people with disabilities – rely on the 90-year-old benefits system as a lifeline to food, shelter, and other necessities. Almost 57 million of them are aged 65 or older. The U.S. spent 21% of its total budget on the program in 2024, around $1.5 trillion. Earlier this month, Government Executive reported that a March draft of the SSA’s reorganization plan would see field offices consolidated and customer services directed to AI platforms.

“I would be devastated if I lost my Social Security," said Brian Lowery of Lenox, 84. "I absolutely depend on it to be able to pay my monthly rent. If I didn't have it, I don't know what I would do.”

He’s been contributing to the system since his first paycheck came in 60 years ago.

“My first income was when I was an intern, and my great salary was $96 a month- And not even free food in the cafeteria,” Lowery told WAMC.

Former Social Security Commissioner Martin O’Malley, who led the agency under President Biden, has expressed concerns that the Trump administration’s efforts to further cut back at the SSA could soon interrupt the distribution of benefits.

“It's shocking- It’s shocking!" Lita Moses of Lenox told WAMC. "It's terrible. And it's not only Social Security, it's Medicare and Medicaid, and we're fighting for our democracy, really, that's what it's about.”

Moses organized the demonstration through a chapter of the Third Act organization. The national group represents U.S. citizens over 60 working to “safeguard our climate and democracy.”

“I think we have a responsibility- We have a responsibility to one another, to the younger generation, to the people who are going to inherit this earth," Moses continued. "So, I feel that we have an enormous responsibility.”

For some of the demonstrators, not even the sunny weather, solidarity, and honks from passing cars could mask the gravity of the situation.

“I grew up poor, my father was an immigrant, and thank God the immigrants were treated better than they are now," said Dorothea Nelson of Lenox, who is almost 94. “I want people to have the same opportunities I did. I don't think that's possible now if you grow up poor, and I think it's my responsibility to do anything I can to help people make their way in this country, and I am distraught at what's happening. So, this is a few people, maybe 50 or so, but it's something, and we will continue these efforts.”

Reached for comment, the Social Security Administration offered the following statement from White House spokesperson Liz Huston:

“President Trump’s position is clear: he will always protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the Democrats’ stance is giving Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare benefits to illegal aliens, which will bankrupt these programs and crush American seniors.”

According to the American Immigration Council, undocumented immigrants contributed $46.8 billion in federal taxes and $29.3 billion in state and local taxes in 2022, as well as $22.6 billion to Social Security and $5.7 billion to Medicare.