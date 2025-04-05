Berkshire demonstrators join nationwide “Hands Off” rallies to protest Trump’s agenda

At Park Square in Pittsfield, rally attendees offered WAMC their interpretation of the “Hands Off” theme directed at the Republican. The administration has spent its first few months slashing government programs, instituting tariffs, carrying out immigration crackdowns, and attacking the civil rights of the trans community. Emily Johnson was among the demonstrators.

“I don't think that people should be dictating what people do with their bodies or, you know, anything," she told WAMC. "I mean, obviously- I think it's more of a message to the conservative believers, who I think would maybe relate to the message a little bit. They say that they claim they want small government, and it doesn't feel that way right now. So, I just want people to leave us alone and let people do what we want."

Rudy Pfeiler of Hinsdale carried a sign that said “Americans going broke thanks to Traitor Trump and Nazi Musk.”

He says that as a veteran, he thinks the president’s behavior is particularly egregious.

“He should have been in jail for January 6th. He broke an oath. I took an oath when I got drafted, and if I'd have broke that, I'd gone to jail, and he should have gone to jail right up front. And that we wouldn't be in the situation we're in right now."

This story will be updated.