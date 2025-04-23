Glens Falls native Jimmer Fredette announces retirement from basketball

Glens Falls basketball legend Jimmer Fredette announced his retirement Wednesday.

Fredette announced via social media that he would be leaving the sport he had devoted decades of his life to, saying in an Instagram post, “I owe a lot of who I am today to this game and it’s not easy to say goodbye as a player – but the time has come.”

The Glens Falls native entered the NBA in 2011 where he played for teams across the country for six seasons. Fredette also played professionally in Greece and China.

Most recently, the 36-year-old represented the United States in the Paris Olympics in 3x3 basketball – though an injury took Fredette out of competition early on in the tournament.

“Jimmer Fredette was a local hero in Glens Falls and we were happy to share him with the rest of the world as they got to see what a basketball prodigy he was,” said Bill Collins.

Mayor Bill Collins says Fredette has always been a role model to young city residents.

“We’re so grateful for the Fredette family and the Fredette Foundation that still has a presence in Glens Falls and the difference that he’s making in his communities. And so, we wish he and his wife and his young family all the best in his retirement and I can’t believe we’re actually saying ‘retirement’ and ‘Jimmer Fredette’ in the same sentence but hopefully that means that he’s going to spend a little more time here with us in his Hometown U.S.A.” said Collins.

Fredette starred at BYU, with his versatile offensive game taking center stage. In his senior year he was named the NCAA National Player of the Year.

Fredette spoke with WAMC in 2010 ahead of what was billed as a “Hometown Classic” game with BYU facing Vermont in the what is now the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls — where he had led his high school team to the state title game.

“You know I never thought I would ever play in Glens Falls again in front of these hometown fans but not that it’s the reality it’s an unbelievable thing,” said Fredette.

Fredette scored 26 points as BYU cruised to victory.

“I get to show them a little bit of Glens Falls. You know I’ve talked about it a lot and a lot of people haven’t been back east from Utah from our team so just for them to see the atmosphere and what it’s like and what kind of a city it is, how older it is and close, everybody’s really close, the streets are a lot narrower. You know, it’s something that’s cool for them, I think,” said Fredette.