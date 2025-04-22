Capital Region Catholics pause to remember Pope Francis

Capital Region Catholics are reflecting on Pope Francis's legacy and message.

Pope Francis died at age 88 Monday, one day after joining worshippers at the Vatican on Easter. Francis had been sick for several weeks. The Vatican said he died from a stroke that caused heart failure.

At the Albany Diocese, Bishop Edward Scharfenberger says throughout Francis' 12-year papacy, his energy came straight from his heart and compassion for others.

"He was there," Scharfenberger said. "He was present, and he wouldn't stay in the hospital either, you know, he just had to get out, and he did his papal audience right there Sunday morning and the next morning he died. "

Scharfenberger reflected on Francis' compassion for the marginalized and his commitment to the Gospel, regardless of political labels.

"I have a problem with the word legacy, because it focuses on the past. And I think if we understand legacy as being what continues, then I could answer and say his vision, I think his holistic vision, about the goodness the humanity of every human person, because of the three essential relationships, God, community and our common home, the earth. These were really this was his central message. And if we keep those three essentials together, we grow as human beings. And I think that I would like to see that continuing. I would like to promote that as much as possible in all that we do. And that is my prayer and hope that that vision will continue. So call that his legacy," said Scharfenberger.

The first pope from Latin America is being remembered for his humility, serving marginalized communities, and calls to action to fight climate change.

Latin for "Praised Be," Laudato Si is the name of Pope Francis' 2015 encyclical on caring for planet earth.

Brother Michael Perry is Director of the Laudato Si Center for integral ecology at Siena College in Loudonville.

"Pope Francis for me, personally, his humanity helped me discover and celebrate my humanity and the humanity of all people," Perry said. "Really, it was a school in humanity, if you will, humanization I would call it. I think the second piece that comes to mind is for me, Pope Francis lived the values and the qualities of St. Francis of Assisi in a way that made sense in today's world. In a sense he brought the message of St. Francis of Assisi in a new way alive. And I think that played a tremendous role in my service when I was responsible for serving the entire Franciscan OFM world. When I would go to places I would speak sometimes through what I was learning from Pope Francis, what I was learning about a missionary church, a church where everyone is responsible, everyone has a role to play."

From 2013 to 2021 Perry served as General Minister of the Order of the Friars Minor. In 2024 he arranged a delegation from Siena College to meet with Francis.

Bill Cromie was attending Mass Monday at St. Mary’s Church on Capitol Hill in Albany, just after news of Francis’ death broke.

"He clearly was a man who cared deeply about the disenfranchised, the poor, the elderly and the individuals who didn't have a voice, and that's critical in our church," Cromie said. "I think he also, I think, tried to balance the demands of the papacy, and at the same time, he had to realize that, you know, there were factions within the church that were very devoted to John Paul and Benedict, and he was different than that. And so I was an individual who felt strongly about John Paul and Benedict and the kind of Catholicism that they represented. And Francis was a little bit of a challenge for me, candidly."

Cromie says individual parishes will honor the pope in their own way, with flowers, recognition at masses and more.

"It's a sad day for the church. On the other hand, the church believes in the resurrection happened. Easter will resurrect the church with a new pope," said Cromie.

Dozens of world leaders and tens of thousands of Roman Catholics are expected to attend Saturday’s funeral.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed flags to be lowered at half-staff through that day.

Scharfenberger says there will be a Memorial Mass Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Albany.