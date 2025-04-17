Proposed 250-unit apartment complex in Troy stirs resident concerns

Troy residents are weighing in on a proposed apartment complex on the former home of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage.

The 250-unit complex would provide 80 percent of units with a view of the Hudson River. The privately-owned 1.6-acre lot is sandwiched between River and Fourth streets. Burlington, Vermont-based Mackenzie Architects says the plan is to create a “W” shaped structure with one parking spot per bedroom.

No commercial spaces are currently planned for the building. Some residents who spoke Thursday, like Rob Meredith, expressed concern over the design, saying it does not represent the city and its historic streetscape and is several times bigger than any other development in the city.

“It doesn't speak, it doesn't excite, it doesn't bring people into the heart of the city the way something spectacular could and could be housing and could be important,” Meredith said. “But again, it feels so much like it's the bottom line, make as much money as we can, and forget Troy.”

The plot was purchased by R.J. Valente, a local developer, in 2024 for $2.15 million. The company says the lot, located in the heart of the city, has “incredible potential” and is a “vital asset for the downtown area.”

Residents say the city could have done something more useful with the land. First-term Mayor Carmella Mantello says the city didn’t do anything with the lot because it couldn’t afford to at the time of sale.

“If we had the money, we would have loved to have done something with it. So, the answer is yes, and how passionate I am about the waterfront and just controlling the destiny of that prime lot, but we just didn't have the financial capability,” Mantello said. “But I do foresee a partnership with the private developer.”

City Councilor Aaron Vera’s District 4 surrounds the lot. The Democrat says he’s interested in the current proposal.

“I think the conversation about whether or not the city should have done something with it should have taken place before a private entity was able to purchase the property,” Vera said. “And I mean, at this point, I don't have any firm opinions on what should happen with the site. I'm interested to see what the current proposal is.”

Other amenities could include a dog park, walking path, a bus stop, pickleball courts, and community rooms, all meant to connect residents with their neighbors. The architects say the building is meant to maximize views of the river for residents, restore and respect street edges, and enhance the city’s downtown.

Some residents want to see affordable housing units and a central bus station. Brian Donnelly pointed to Burlington Vermont’s Downtown Transit Center, which features indoor shelter, public bathrooms, and waiting areas for drivers and busses.

“The way the busses are currently, the way they line up along the road. They kind of encroach into the driving lane around the corner by or the bend by Dinosaur Barbecue. And the sidewalks get a little cluttered as everybody's waiting for it so and it's hard to see, you know, getting in and out of that one, the river Riverfront Park exit, you know, road, I think it's hard to see around the busses getting out. It's hard to see the pedestrians crossing. So, I think it would be a lot of a safer option to kind of have everybody, you know, in one central area.”

A timeline for construction and cost per rental unit was not available.

Mackenzie Architects say the comments raised during the meeting will be taken into consideration before final decisions are made.

The firm also designed an incoming rock-climbing gym nearby.