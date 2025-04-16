WAMC Sports Report 4/16/25: 3-run double sends Yankees to 4-2 win over Royals on Jackie Robinson Day

MLB

Jasson Domínguez went 3 for 3 with a three-run double that put the New York Yankees ahead in the sixth inning of a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals as baseball celebrated the 78th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier. Max Fried struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings for the win, and the Yankees erased a 2-0 deficit with a four-run sixth aided by three straight two-out walks. New York will go for a three-game sweep Wednesday in a rematch of an AL Division Series won by the Yankees over the Royals in four games last October. MJ Melendez homered and Bobby Witt Jr. hit an RBI double for the Royals, who dropped to 2-6 on the road. They have lost 19 of their past 20 completed series against the Yankees since May 2015, including the playoffs. Robinson's legacy was celebrated around baseball, with every player, manager and coach wearing his No. 42 in tribute. His 102-year-old widow, Rachel, appeared at her late husband's museum in Brooklyn, New York.

Ryan Jeffers and Harrison Bader had three hits apiece and Brooks Lee homered as the Minnesota Twins defeated the New York Mets 6-3. Byron Buxton singled twice and scored two runs for the Twins. Bailey Ober (1-1) gave up three earned runs on five hits with no walks and five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings to pick up his first victory since Aug. 9, a span of 13 starts. Jhoan Durán struck out Francisco Lindor, the potential tying run, to earn his first save of the season. For the Mets, Pete Alonso and Juan Soto each homered — the second in as many nights for Soto, who hadn’t gone deep since the second game of the season.

Alex Bregman went 5 for 5 with two home runs and four RBIs, Jarren Duran added a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-4. Bregman fell a triple shy of the cycle and had his seventh two-homer game. The Red Sox got three hits in the first off Ryan Pepiot (1-2). Boston starter Walker Buehler (2-1) allowed three hits and two runs over five innings. Aroldis Chapman got his fourth save. Jonathan Aranda, who entered leading the majors with a .395 average, was 2 for 3 with a homer and an RBI for Tampa Bay.

Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto homered and Bryson Stott and Max Kepler added two hits apiece as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 6-4. Realmuto had two hits and two RBIs to snap out of a funk in which his batting average dipped to .222. Alec Bohm added a key RBI single in the sixth that scored the go-ahead run to help Philadelphia rally. Orion Kerkering (2-1) earned the victory. Jung Hoo Lee and Matt Chapman each had two hits for the Giants. Justin Verlander (0-1) took the loss.

Austin Hays drove in four runs in his season debut, and the Cincinnati Reds beat Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners 8-4. Hays singled in Matt McLain in the third inning. He capped the Reds’ four-run fifth with a three-run shot to center. Hays missed the start of the season with a left calf strain. Castillo was charged with six runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings in his first career start against Cincinnati. He was traded from the Reds to the Mariners in July 2022. Dylan Moore homered twice and drove in four runs for Seattle, which had won four in a row.

Alan Roden hit his first career home run, Anthony Santander also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3. The Blue Jays hit more than one home run in a game for the first time this season. Toronto has 11 homers in 18 games. Kevin Gausman (2-1) struck out six over six innings to win for the first time in three starts. Gausman allowed two runs and six hits, including two home runs. Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies all hit solo homers but the Braves failed to win consecutive games.

Jake Meyers had three hits and drove in a run, Hunter Brown threw six shutout innings, to lead the Houston Astros to a 2-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Yordan Alverez hit a leadoff homer in the eighth off reliever Kyle Leahy. Brown (2-1), making his first career appearance against the Cardinals, allowed four hits in pitching his fourth quality start of the season. He struck out four and walked two. Josh Hader pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his fourth save. Cardinals starter Erick Fedde (1-2) gave up six hits and three walks in six innings while striking out five.

Quinn Priester and four relievers combined on a one-hitter and Rhys Hoskins broke out of his early-season slump to help the Milwaukee Brewers snap a three-game skid by beating the Detroit Tigers 5-0 on Tuesday. Priester held the Tigers hitless until he allowed a leadoff double to Gleyber Torres in the sixth. Hoskins had been 8 for 44 with just one extra-base hit in his first 15 games of the season before going 3 of 4 with a homer on Tuesday.

Logan Allen pitched impressively into the sixth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 for their sixth victory in seven games. Allen allowed two hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He struck out six and walked two. Steven Kwan hit a two-run homer for Cleveland in the fifth and an RBI single in the sixth. Cedric Mullins went deep for the Orioles, who have lost four of five. Charlie Morton allowed five runs and seven hits in five-plus innings. He became the first major league pitcher with four losses in 2025.

Tyler Soderstrom hit a pair of three-run home runs, his major league-leading seventh and eighth homers of the season, and the Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 12-3. Soderstrom went deep with nobody out in the first off White Sox starter Sean Burke (1-3) for a 3-0 lead. Andrew Vaughn, just 6 for 53 to begin the season, answered with a three-run shot off Jeffrey Springs (3-1) in the bottom half to tie it. The Athletics took the lead for good in the second on an RBI double by Gio Urshela. Shea Langeliers, who had three hits, added a solo homer in the third for a 5-3 lead.

Will Smith hit a three-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-2 to snap their streak of three straight series losses. The Dodgers took the first two of their three-game set against the Rockies. Colorado fell to a franchise-worst 3-14 overall and 1-10 on the road. The teams played on Jackie Robinson Day around the major leagues, with players, managers and coaches all wearing No. 42 to honor Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier 78 years ago. Jack Dreyer got his second major league win in relief for the Dodgers and Luis Garcia pitched the ninth for his first save.

Tyler Mahle struck out nine over six innings and the Texas Rangers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over the Angels. Mahle is 3-0 after holding Los Angeles to three singles and two walks. Four relievers finished off the third shutout win this season for the Rangers. Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi struck out six over six innings. Texas got its first run right after Mahle threw his last pitch. Leody Taveras led off the bottom of the sixth with a bunt single. He stole second, went to third on a throwing error and scored on Marcus Semien’s sacrifice fly.

James Wood led off the game with a home run and Jake Irvin pitched seven scoreless innings to lead the Washington Nationals to a 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night. Irvin (1-0) allowed three hits, struck out six and walked one while snapping the Nationals’ three-game losing streak. The Pirates never got a runner past second base in losing for the fourth time in five games. Jose A. Ferrer and Kyle Finnegan pitched one inning each to finish the four-hitter. Finnegan notched his sixth save in as many opportunities. The shutout came a night after the Pirates scored a season-high in runs while beating the Nationals 10-3.

Corbin Carroll hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins 10-4. Geraldo Perdomo and Josh Naylor also went deep as Arizona won for the fifth time in six games. Merrill Kelly struck out nine in six sparkling innings. Carroll hit an RBI double and scored on Perdomo’s three-run shot in the second. It was Perdomo’s third homer of the season. Naylor added a solo drive in the third and Carroll hit his third career grand slam off George Soriano in the sixth. Griffin Conine had two hits and scored two runs for Miami. Liam Hicks drove in two runs.

Nico Hoerner’s triple leading off the 10th inning drove in automatic runner Dansby Swanson, and the Chicago Cubs beat San Diego 2-1. It was the Padres' first loss in 12 home games. Hoerner’s opposite-field liner to right-center off Yuki Matsui rolled to the wall. The Padres had runners on first and third with two outs in the bottom of the inning before Caleb Thielbar got three-time batting champion Luis Arraez to fly out to left to get his first save. Ryan Pressley earned the win in the matchup of NL division leaders. San Diego slugger Manny Machado homered after two Cubs players dropped pop fouls during a nine-pitch at-bat against Shota Imanaga in the fifth.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Cole Anthony came off the Magic bench with 26 points and six assists to lead the Orlando Magic to a 120-95 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night in the first game of the Play-In Tournament. Paolo Banchero had 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Magic, and Wendell Carter Jr. added 19 points and seven rebounds. Anthony Black also came off the bench and scored 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the the Magic’s first appearance in a play-in game. Earning the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed after a 41-41 regular season, the Magic will start their first-round playoff series at Boston Sunday.

Jimmy Butler had 38 points, seven rebounds and six assists creating opportunities on both ends at every chance, Stephen Curry scored 37, and the Golden State Warriors earned the seventh seed in the Western Conference playoffs by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 121-116 in the Play-In Tournament. Playoff Jimmy in all his brilliance on the big stage took serious pressure off Curry, who knocked down a baseline 3-pointer with 1:50 to go and one from the left wing with 1:00 on the clock. Golden State is now headed for a best-of-seven first-round series beginning with Game 1 on Sunday at Houston.

They’ll be watching in Canada, not just because of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, though the NBA’s scoring champion and MVP favorite who plays for Oklahoma City surely helps lure in fans who are north of the border. They’ll be watching from Serbia and Greece, the homelands of Denver star Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Alperen Sengun will have them watching Houston games in the middle of the night in Turkey, too. Defending champion Boston features, among others, Kristaps Porzingis of Latvia and Al Horford of the Dominican Republic. Once again, the NBA playoffs are setting up to be a showcase for international stars.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Politics is bowing to Canada’s most popular sport as the French-language leaders’ debate was abruptly rescheduled to minimize a conflict with a Montreal Canadiens hockey game. Two federal party leaders had called for the Wednesday evening debate to be moved, out of concern that the game could siphon off potential viewers. Five party leaders will debate each other twice this week, once in French and once in English, ahead of a national election set for April 28. The televised debate will now take place two hours earlier than planned, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET in Montreal. The NHL team will face off against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. ET in a game that could clinch them a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Dylan Strome scored three times, and Washington Capitals beat the New York Islanders 3-1. It was Strome’s third career hat trick. Charlie Lindgren made 33 saves for Washington, which had dropped two in a row. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for New York in the third period, and Ilya Sorokin stopped 33 shots. The Islanders have dropped four of five going into their season finale at Columbus on Thursday night. They will miss the playoffs for the second time in four seasons. The Capitals are preparing for the playoffs after winning the Metropolitan Division.

Anthony Stolarz stopped 35 shots for his third consecutive shutout in Buffalo, and the Toronto Maple Leafs clinched their first Atlantic Division title with a 4-0 win over the Sabres. Steven Lorentz scored the go-ahead goal on a one-timer with 5:45 left in the second period. Mitch Marner set a career-high with 100 points by scoring with 4:21 left in regulation, Auston Matthews’ empty-net goal the 400th of his career. The Leafs secured the Eastern Conference’s second seed, and will open the playoffs against Ontario provincial rival Ottawa. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 28 shots. Buffalo had a seven-game home winning streak snapped.

Brian Dumoulin scored 90 seconds into overtime to lead the New Jersey Devils past Boston 5-4 and end the Bruins’ first season without a playoff berth since 2016. Timo Meier had a goal and two assists and Jake Allen made 20 saves for the Devils. New Jersey had already clinched a postseason matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes. David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist for Boston. He led the team with 106 points for his third straight 100-point season. The Bruins finished with the worst record in the Atlantic Division. They could still finish at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Frank Nazar scored 48 seconds into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators in their season finale. The Blackhawks (25-46-11) missed the playoffs for the fifth straight year. Connor Bedard scored twice and Thomas Chabot also scored for the Blackhawks. Drake Batherson, Joseph Veleno and Nick Cousins scored for Ottawa, which rested players with an eye toward the postseason.

Brayden Point had a goal and two assists to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-1 victory against the Florida Panthers. Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assists and Yanni Gourde added two assists. Conor Geekie, Jake Guentzel and Darren Raddysh also scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 shots. Brad Marchand scored for Florida, which finished its regular season schedule. Vitek Vanecek finished with 26 saves. The teams will meet in the opening round of the playoffs starting this weekend.

The Minnesota Wild sent soon-retiring goalie Marc-Andre Fleury out for an overtime win after their place in the playoffs was secured and starter Filip Gustavsson suggested one more tribute. Fleury made five saves in less than five minutes for the Wild in their rally to beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2. The 40-year-old Fleury added to his all-time record total with his 71st career overtime win. His 575 victories overall are the second-most in NHL history. Gustavsson will almost certainly be the goalie for every game in the playoffs. This was Fleury's final regular season game.

The St. Louis Blues secured the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference playoffs with a 6-1 victory over Utah. Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists, Jordan Kyrou scored twice and Jimmy Snuggerud, Brayden Schenn and Zack Bolduc each added a goal and an assist for the Blues. Robert Thomas contributed a pair of assists and Jordan Binnington made 22 saves for St. Louis, which will face the Winnipeg Jets in the opening round of the playoffs. Clayton Keller scored his 30th goal of the season and Karel Vejmelka made 23 saves for Utah.

Morgan Frost scored in regulation and the shootout, helping Calgary beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 after the Flames were eliminated from the playoff race. Nazem Kadri, Mikael Backlund and Adam Klapka also scored as Calgary extended its point streak to seven games. Rookie Dustin Wolf made 38 saves in regulation and overtime in his eighth straight start. The Flames were in the mix for a Western Conference wild card coming into the day. But they were eliminated when both the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues won. Brandon Saad had a goal and two assists for Vegas.

Samuel Helenius scored twice, David Rittich made 28 saves, and the Los Angeles Kings spoiled the Seattle Kraken’s home finale with a 6-5 victory. The Kings head into their regular-season finale locked into a first-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers. After the Kings blew a 2-0 first-period cushion, they responded with four unanswered goals over a five-plus minute stretch of game time between the second and third periods. Warren Foegele gave the lead back to Los Angeles with 3:55 to play in the second. Seattle nearly came back in the third period with three straight goals from Jaden Schwartz, Matty Beniers and Eeli Tolvanen.

The Winnipeg Jets and the Washington Capitals have been the top teams in the NHL much of the season, respectively finishing atop the Western and Eastern Conferences. The defending champion Florida Panthers are among the betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup again, at a slightly higher price than the Dallas Stars. Yet some other metrics favor the Carolina Hurricanes? What has played out on the ice this season, math, odds and probability collide in the debate of who hoists the trophy in June.

A judge has upheld all charges against the driver charged with killing hockey players Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau while they bicycled in New Jersey. The ruling comes after defense lawyers Tuesday argued that the brothers may have contributed to their deaths by cycling while intoxicated. Judge Michael Silvanio says that's not relevant under New Jersey criminal law. And witnesses tell police they were riding single-file on the edge of the road when driver Sean Higgins swerved around another vehicle and hit them last August. Prosecutors say Higgins was impaired by alcohol and fueled by road rage.

SOCCER

Serhou Guirassy has scored a hat trick and still ended up on the losing side as Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 win over Barcelona wasn’t enough to prevent a 5-3 aggregate loss to Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals. Guirassy scored a penalty and a header but an own goal by Ramy Bensebaini set Dortmund back. Guirassy's third goal gave Dortmund fresh hope of a comeback but Barcelona held on to progress. Barcelona faces either Inter Milan or Bayern Munich in the semifinals.

Atlanta star guard Trae Young threw a hard pass and showed off a little fancy ballhandling. Ordinarily, those are good things. Doing it against referees was frowned upon, however. Young’s frustration with how the Hawks’ play-in game at Orlando was going finally boiled over with 4:47 left Tuesday night, when he earned a pair of technical fouls — one for rifling a chest pass at referee James Williams, then the second moments later when he deflected the ball with his foot and then wouldn’t give it up promptly to referee Pat Fraher.

NFL

The Miami Dolphins are pursuing trade options for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, general manager Chris Grier confirmed on Tuesday. Ramsey did not ask for a trade, and he didn’t ask for more money, Grier clarified, but after weeks of conversations with Ramsey’s representation, both sides agreed it would be best to potentially move on. Grier declined to go into detail about the contents of those discussions and did not give a clear reason for potentially parting ways with Ramsey, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 and given a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension ahead of the 2024 season.

