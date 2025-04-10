Second fatal shooting in as many days rattles Malta

One person is dead and two New York State Troopers were injured in a shooting in the Saratoga County Town of Malta on Thursday, a day after a suspect was killed outside of a nearby State Police barracks.

State Police and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating the incident this morning at the Ellsworth Commons Apartments complex on Route 9.

The suspect killed in the incident was not immediately identified. The two troopers are expected to make a full recovery.

A day earlier, police shot David Levine outside of the State Police Barracks near the intersection of State Routes 9 and 67.

Levine reportedly fired a hunting rifle multiple times at the building. He was killed by troopers who exited the building.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public in either incident.