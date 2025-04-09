Troopers kill man who fired shots at Malta barracks

New York State troopers have killed a man who fired a hunting rifle at a police barracks in Saratoga County.

New York State Police say a man arrived at the State Police barracks in Malta with the rifle and fired several shots at the building Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers exited the barracks and engaged the suspect, who was fatally wounded. The suspect was not identified. An investigation is ongoing.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

State Route 9 between State Route 67 and the traffic circle at Dunning Street and Saratoga Village Boulevard was closed after the incident.

