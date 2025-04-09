Congresswoman Elise Stefanik reappointed to House leadership roles

New York 21st District Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has been reappointed to House leadership positions.

The Republican representative was widely expected to be confirmed as Ambassador to the United Nations but, on March 27th, President Trump withdrew her nomination. Stefanik will retain her House seat where Republicans cling to a narrow majority.

On Wednesday, Speaker Mike Johnson appointed Stefanik House Republican Leadership chair. She was also reappointed to and will keep her seniority on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Stefanik also remains a senior member of the Armed Services and the Education and the Workforce Committees.

In a statement, Stefanik says she is honored “...to lead House Republicans in implementing President Donald Trump's mandate from the American people for an America First agenda...”

President Trump has hinted that Congresswoman Stefanik could be appointed to a different position in his administration.

