WAMC Sports Report 4/1/25: Bueckers carries UConn to 24th women's Final Four with 78-64 win over USC

Three No. 1 seeds -- UCLA, South Carolina and Texas -- and No. 2 seed UConn are in the Women’s Final Four. This after Paige Bueckers carried UConn to its record 24th Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament, scoring 31 points Monday night in a 78-64 victory over Southern California, which couldn’t overcome the loss of injured star JuJu Watkins. UConn heads to Tampa, Florida, to face overall No. 1 seed UCLA Friday night at 9. Freshman Sarah Strong added 22 points and 17 rebounds for the second-seeded Huskies, who have won a record 11 NCAA titles, all under coach Geno Auriemma. Their most recent championship was in 2016, the last of a run of four straight. Rayah Marshall scored 23 points for top-seeded USC.

Madison Booker scored 18 points and No. 1 seed Texas used its stifling defense to reach the Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2003, beating well-traveled point guard Hailey Van Lith and second-seeded TCU 58-47. The Longhorns will face defending champion South Carolina at 7 Friday night in Tampa, Florida, for a spot in the national title game. Texas won a regional final for the first time under coach Vic Schaefer, who previously made two Final Four trips with Mississippi State. The Longhorns’ 35 wins are one more than its only national title-winning squad had in 1986 under Jody Conradt, who was in the stands Monday night.

The women’s Final Four is full of star players, top seeds and historic programs. There will be no Cinderellas in Tampa, Florida, this week with No. 1 seeds South Carolina, UCLA and Texas in the national semifinals. They are joined by the betting favorite to win it all, second-seeded UConn, which has been playing the best of any team over the past month and knocked off a top-seeded Southern California team that was missing its best player. Coach Dawn Staley and the defending champion Gamecocks are making their fifth straight trip to the Final Four. UConn has been there a record 24 times.

Hailey Van Lith's memorable five-year college basketball career is over. The TCU point guard scored 17 points in the Horned Frogs' loss to Texas in the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA Tournament. Van Lith became the first college basketball player, woman or man, to reach the Elite Eight five times and to get there with three schools. She played three seasons at Louisville, one at LSU and her final year at TCU. The 23-year-old earned the nickname “Miss March” for her omnipresence in the tournament. She says she's “super grateful” for the journey.

Olivia Miles has decided to enter the transfer portal and play another college season instead of going to the WNBA. That's according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday night because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The 5-foot-10 guard had spent her entire college career at Notre Dame and was a projected lottery pick in the draft, which takes place in New York on April 14. Instead she’ll join the more than 1,000 women’s basketball players in the portal and will be one of the most sought-after.

Pete Alonso hit a grand slam and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 10-4. Starling Marte, Luis Torrens and Brandon Nimmo also went deep for the Mets, who finished with 11 hits in the opener of a three-game series. Every starter in the lineup had at least one. New York left-hander David Peterson gave up two runs and five hits in six innings. Peterson struck out nine and walked three. Alonso’s drive chased Miami starter Cal Quantrill and highlighted a seven-run fifth. Torrens capped the outburst when he connected for a two-run shot off reliever George Soriano to put the Mets ahead 8-1.

Edmundo Sosa ripped a two-out, go-ahead two-RBI double in the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber followed with a mammoth homer to center field to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies. Max Kepler and Nick Castellanos hit back-to-back homers in the eighth. Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings and allowed Hunter Goodman’s solo homer in the sixth. Joe Ross earned the win with a scoreless seventh. Rockies reliever Scott Alexander took the loss.

Tyler O’Neill had four hits in his home debut for Baltimore, and the Orioles used a pair of big offensive innings to beat the Boston Red Sox 8-5. Baltimore scored four runs in the first and four more in the eighth in its home opener, and the Orioles’ bullpen threw 4 2/3 innings. Matt Bowman, Seranthony Domínguez, Keegan Akin and Yennier Cano blanked Boston in relief. Then Félix Bautista allowed two runs in the ninth and had to face Alex Bregman as the tying run with two on. Bregman hit a popup to end the game.

Meanwhile, Ace left-hander Garrett Crochet has agreed to a record-breaking $170 million, six-year contract with the Boston Red Sox, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday night on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. ESPN was the first to report on the agreement. Crochet’s contract kicks in next year, and he can opt out after the 2030 season. It is the largest deal ever for a pitcher with four-plus years of major league service time.

Kris Bubic struck out eight in six shutout innings in his first start in nearly two years, and the Kansas City Royals spoiled Milwaukee’s home opener with an 11-1 victory over the winless Brewers. Maikel Garcia and Salvador Perez homered for the Royals. Jonathan India had three hits and drove in two runs one day after he was struck on the left side of his face by a 98.9-mph pitch from Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase. Bubic allowed three hits and walked two in his first start since April 15, 2023. The 27-year-old left-hander had Tommy John surgery later that month, and he pitched as a reliever last season.

Elly De La Cruz had a single, double and two home runs for a career-high seven RBIs, Brady Singer pitched seven scoreless innings in his Cincinnati debut, and the Reds routed the Texas Rangers 14-3. Singer, acquired in November from the Kansas City Royals, became the first Reds pitcher with seven-plus scoreless innings in a debut since Tom Seaver on June 18, 1977, against Montreal. De La Cruz hit a three-run home run to center field for a 6-0 lead in the second inning. It was his first home run of the season to reach four RBIs. He added a two-run shot in the seventh.

Jake Mangum got two hits from each side of the plate to finish 4 for 4 in his second major league game, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 in their first game under the lights at Steinbrenner Field. The Rays had just four players with a four-hit game all of last season. The 29-year-old Mangum, who made his big-league debut on Sunday, got his first career hit in the third inning and then stole his first base. He finished with a double, three singles and two RBIs. Drew Rasmussen allowed two hits in five scoreless innings to get the win. Carmen Mlodzinski took the loss for the Pirates.

Andrés Giménez homered and scored three runs, Bowden Francis pitched six innings to win his first start of the season and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Washington Nationals 5-2. Giménez reached base four times. He homered in the second inning, walked and scored in the fourth, was hit by a pitch in the sixth and doubled and scored in the eighth. Nationals right-hander Michael Soroka left in the sixth because of cramping in his bicep.

Kyren Paris hit a tying triple in the seventh inning, Nolan Schanuel gave Los Angeles its first lead with a grounder in the 10th and the Angels held off the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4. Mike Trout had two RBIs for the Angels, who scored three runs on sacrifice flies and finally went ahead in the 10th without a hit. Ryan Johnson earned his first career save in his second major league appearance. Lars Nootbaar hit a leadoff homer and Brendan Donovan also went deep for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado had an RBI single.

Wilmer Flores hit his third homer of the season and drove in four runs to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 7-2 win over the Houston Astros. Giants starter Jordan Hicks, who grew up in suburban Houston, allowed only a first-inning single and struck out six in six innings. There were two on with two outs in the sixth when Flores sent a slider from Luis Contreras into the seats in left field to make it 5-0. The homer came after Flores hit an RBI single in the second to give San Francisco an early lead.

The San Diego Padres are 5-0 for the first time in their 57-season history after beating the Cleveland Guardians 7-2. Kyle Hart earned his first big league win and Gavin Sheets had a pair of two-run doubles among his three hits. The Padres’ previous best start was 4-0 in 1984, when they went to their first World Series. This was the opener of a three-game series between teams that reached the playoffs last season.

Carson Kelly became the first Chicago Cubs player in 32 years to hit for the cycle when the catcher tripled in the eighth inning Monday night against the Athletics. Kelly even walked twice during an 18-3 rout in the first major league game at Sutter Health Park, the minor league ballpark serving as the new home for the Athletics this season. Kelly homered in the fourth inning, had a two-run single in the fifth, doubled and walked in the sixth, and tripled in the eighth. The previous Cubs player to hit for the cycle was Mark Grace on May 9, 1993, against San Diego — before Kelly was even born in 1994. No catcher for the Cubs had accomplished the feat since Randy Hundley in August 1966 versus Houston.

Martín Pérez figured he had enough left to remain in the game a little longer. He also knew he couldn’t go the distance. The veteran left-hander threw six no-hit innings and tied a career high with nine strikeouts in a sparkling Chicago debut, helping the White Sox roll past the Minnesota Twins 9-0. Pérez says he told his coaches he felt "great" but “was honest, too.” He says there was “no way I could go three more innings.” Pérez threw 93 pitches and walked three. He retired the first 11 batters before walking Ryan Jeffers and hitting France on the next pitch, but got out of that jam when he caught Jose Miranda looking at a 3-2 cutter.

Riley Greene homered and Javier Báez hit a two-run double in Detroit’s six-run first inning, helping the Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 9-6 for their first victory of the season. Báez, Dillon Dingler and Trey Sweeney each had three of Detroit’s 18 hits. Kerry Carpenter had two hits and two RBIs. The Tigers were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in their season-opening series. Randy Arozarena, Cal Raleigh and Luke Raley homered for Seattle. Mariners right-hander Emerson Hancock recorded just two outs before he was pulled.

Tyler Glasnow tossed five shutout innings in his season debut, Teoscar Hernández hit a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 6-1. The defending champions are 6-0 for the first time since 1981, when they won the World Series. Atlanta fell to 0-5 for the first time since starting 0-9 in 2016. Glasnow gave up singles to Jarred Kelenic and Michael Harris II, who later homered to snap Atlanta's streak of 29 consecutive innings without a run. Kiké Hernández also went deep for the Dodgers in a series opener between perennial National League pennant contenders.

Jesse Chavez and the Atlanta Braves are back together again. The team purchased the 41-year-old right-hander's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett, bringing him back for his fifth stint with the Braves since 2021 and sixth overall. Chavez has pitched for nine teams during his long career, including multiple stints with Toronto, the Los Angeles Angels, Texas and Chicago Cubs. Chavez has a 2.53 ERA over 158 appearances for the Braves going back to 2021. He helped the Braves win the World Series that year.

When a drone suddenly appeared near the left-field wall at Sutter Health Park, Athletics bat boy Stewart Thalblum decided to help thwart it. The drone tried to lift him off the grass but Thalblum used a bat and brought it down, careful not to cut himself with the spinning blades. Once the device had been corralled, Thalblum handed it off to a security guard. The drone appeared with Seth Brown batting for the Athletics in the seventh inning of the Chicago Cubs’ 18-3 rout and it delayed the game for a few minutes.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar has been suspended for 80 games without pay for performance-enhancing drug use. Major League Baseball announced that Profar tested positive for Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG). The suspension of Profar is effective immediately. Barring postponed games, Profar would be eligible to return June 29 against Philadelphia and would lose $5,806,440 of his $12 million salary. He is also ineligible for the postseason. Profar apologized in a statement and said he would never knowingly take a banned substance. He calls it “the most difficult day” of his career. Profar was an All-Star last season with San Diego.

Keon Johnson scored 24 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-109 on Monday night to win consecutive games for the first time since the All-Star break. D’Angelo Russell added 18 points and 11 assists for the Nets (25-51), who last won two in a row during a three-game winning streak from Feb. 7-12. Plaving without leading scorer Cam Johnson, who has a back injury, Brooklyn rallied from a 10-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter with a 12-0 run. Daniel Gafford scored 17 points in his first game since Feb. 10 for the Mavericks (37-39), who were trying to reach .500 for the first time since March 10.

Jayson Tatum had 25 points and 14 rebounds, Al Horford scored 26 points and the Boston Celtics swept a six-game road trip for the first time in franchise history with a 117-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Victories at Utah, Portland, Sacramento, Phoenix, San Antonio and Memphis eclipsed the previous road win streak of five in February 1973. The run also helped Boston tie a franchise record with 32 road wins, accomplished in 1972-73 and 1974-75) and trailing Chicago (33, 1995-96) and Golden State (34, 2015-16). Kristaps Porzingis added 19 points as Boston won its ninth straight and closed out a 13-1 March. Ja Morant scored 26 points for the Grizzlies.

Miles Bridges had 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Utah Jazz 110-106 on Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Mark Williams added 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets, who held the Jazz to 41% shooting. Keyonte George had 20 points and Brice Sensabaugh added 19 points on five 3-pointers for the Jazz, who’ve lost six straight. The Hornets led by 14 points in the first half after hitting 11 of 22 3-pointers, but the Jazz battled back to tie the game late in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by George. Utah pulled even multiple times, but could never get over the top and take the lead.

Aaron Nesmith scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half, Obi Toppin added 19 and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Sacramento Kings 111-109 on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton had 18 points and 11 assists against his former team for the Pacers. Jarace Walker scored 15 points. DeMar DeRozan led the Kings with 31 points and eight assists. Former Pacers center Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and 16 rebounds. Zach LaVine finished with 20 points for Sacramento, which led 76-60 midway through the third quarter.

Bam Adebayo had 28 points and 12 rebounds, Tyler Herro added 27 points and the Miami Heat rolled past the Washington Wizards 120-94 for their fifth consecutive victory. The Heat became the third team in NBA history to immediately follow a losing streak of at least 10 games with a winning streak of at least five games. The 2021-22 Houston Rockets lost 15 straight and then won seven in a row, and the 2017-18 Chicago Bulls lost 10 straight before winning seven in a row. Pelle Larsson and Terry Rozier each scored 15 for Miami. Jordan Poole had 35 points in 29 minutes for the Wizards.

Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell each scored 21 points, Ivica Zubac added 18 points and 20 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Orlando Magic 96-87. James Harden added 20 points and six steals for the Clippers, who won for the 11th time in 14 games. Paolo Banchero scored 26 points for Orlando, which shot 39% and lost for the eighth time in 10 home games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 27 points and 12 assists in just 27 minutes, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled to a 145-117 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night for their 10th straight victory. Isaiah Joe came off the bench to make eight 3-pointers and lead Oklahoma City with 31 points. Jalen Williams scored 23 points for the Thunder, who led by 43 points and shot 53% from the field and 53.5% from 3-point range. Oklahoma City, which improved to 63-12, won 15 straight earlier this season. Josh Giddey had 15 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in his return to Oklahoma City.

Luka Doncic had 20 points and nine assists, and Gabe Vincent added 20 points on six 3-pointers in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 104-98 victory over the Houston Rockets. LeBron James finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers, who are in fourth place in the Western Conference. Dorian Finney-Smith also scored a season-high 20 points and hit six 3-pointers while Los Angeles sent second-place Houston to only its second loss in 14 games. After James hit two free throws with 11.1 seconds left to put the Lakers up 102-98, he soared across the key to block Alperen Sengun’s layup attempt.

Paul Cotter and Jesper Bratt scored in the shootout, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Monday night for their third win in four games. Luke Hughes and Nico Hischier scored in regulation for the Devils, who won their second straight against the Wild after a 5-2 win in Minnesota on Saturday. Jacob Markstrom had 27 saves. Vinnie Hinostroza and Matt Boldy scored for the Wild, who lost for the fourth time in five contests. Filip Gustavsson finished with 26 saves. In the tiebreaker, Cotter and Bratt scored on the Devils’ first two attempts, and Boldy’s shot on the Wild’s second attempt went off the crossbar to give New Jersey the win.

Jamie Drysdale scored the tiebreaking goal, Ivan Fedotov stopped 28 shots, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 for their third straight win under interim coach Brad Shaw. Ryan Poehling also scored for Philadelphia, and Travis Konecny and Matvei Michkov each had two assists to help the Flyers remain perfect in three games since Shaw replaced the fired John Tortorella last Thursday. Zachary L’Heureux scored for Nashville, and Justus Annunen finished with 16 saves.

Yegor Sharangovich scored the lone goal in a shootout and the Calgary Flames rallied from two goals down to beat Colorado 3-2, snapping a seven-game skid against the Avalanche. Trailing 2-0 in the third period, Ryan Lomberg and Adam Klapka scored in a 32-second span to tie the score. Dan Vladar had 28 saves through overtime, and stopped all three shots in the shootout. The win kept the Flames’ flickering playoff hopes afloat. They’re five points out of a wild card spot with nine games remaining. Cale Makar and Logan O’Connor scored for the Avalanche, who’ve dropped two straight at home for the first time since January. Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves.

Matt Duchene and Wyatt Johnston scored early in the first, and Casey DeSmith made 35 saves as the Dallas Stars beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 on Monday night. Mikael Granlund added an empty-net goal with 1:07 remaining. Kaapo Kakko scored Seattle’s only goal 1:02 into the first period to set a new career-high in points with 41. Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves in his first start since March 19. Dallas has won six straight games. DeSmith has won eight of his last nine starts.

The “tush push” is the hottest topic at the NFL’s annual meetings this week. Team owners, coaches and general managers have gathered at a posh resort to discuss several potential rule changes, including the Green Bay Packers’ proposal to eliminate a play that’s become a short-yardage staple for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Packers cited player safety and pace of play as reasons for banning the tush push. NFL executive Troy Vincent said last month there have been zero injuries reported as a result of the play. Any rule change must be approved by 24 out of 32 team owners. Tampa Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles made it clear last month he wouldn’t support a ban.

