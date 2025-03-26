Cancer diagnosis forces Albany mayoral candidate to exit race

An Albany mayoral candidate is withdrawing from the race.

Independent candidate Michael Crook says he's pulling out after receiving a diagnosis of end stage type IV colorectal cancer. Crook tells WAMC the right thing to do is end his campaign immediately.

"Basically I don't feel like moving forward. I'll be fair to the voters. I think the most responsible thing is to step back and let the voters choose a candidate who can effectively the serve their term," said Crook.

Crook says it wouldn't be fair to the voters if he won and he claims he "would not make it through the first term."

Crook’s exit leaves at least five candidates to place third-term Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan. The Democratic primary is June 24th.