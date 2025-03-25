Poughkeepsie mayor touts DRI grant in State of the City

Each year, municipalities across the state compete for economic development grants under New York’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and Poughkeepsie was chosen as this year’s winner in the Mid-Hudson region. Flowers, a Democrat, opened her address Friday at the Bardavon 1869 Opera House by showing a video the city included in its application.

“I am sure everyone agrees: the bees are buzzing in this Queen city," says Flowers. "And the word is out: we are open for business!”

The DRI grant will go toward sprucing up the Main Street corridor, from development to façade improvements. In her first year in office, Flowers says the city brought in more than $42 million in state and federal funding for things like housing, parks, and lead service line replacement.

Poughkeepsie has had its eye on the DRI grant for years. Republican State Senator Rob Rolison says the city has applied every year since he was mayor in 2016, but its $13.2 million budget deficit always got in the way. The city finally pulled out of the red last year, and he’s thrilled it was able to bring home the money.

"What it really is, is a validation on the city of Poughkeepsie, both for the people who live there, the businesses, and the city of Poughkeepsie government," says Rolison.

Flowers credited a lot of the announcements in her speech to the city’s improved financial status, her efforts to network with state and federal lawmakers, and unity with the city council.

The mayor specifically thanked the council in her speech for approving the creation of a downtown Business Improvement District on Main Street. The initiative now goes to the state, but Flowers expects the BID will be up and running by the end of the year. The council also updated the city zoning code last year, and Flowers says they are working on a new “comprehensive plan” for housing and economic development.

"Now is the time for those who have been sitting on the sidelines waiting for the city to act to recognize that measures are in place, the cohesion is there, to undertake projects that provide additional housing opportunities in the city and create new businesses that can employ our residents and help us grow our tax base," she adds.

Flowers says the city is still working with Dutchess County to decide where it will put a new homeless shelter, after the council voted to sue last year over county plans to build it at the site of the current PODS on Oakley Street.

Long-term, Flowers says addressing the city’s housing crisis will require the construction of all types of housing, from temporary shelters to stand-alone homes for purchase. She says becoming a “pro-housing community” has opened Poughkeepsie up to state funding for multiple projects, including a Habitat for Humanity development on Taylor Avenue with childcare, senior units, and workforce housing. With the help of the nonprofit Purpose Built Communities, the city also won a $500,000 federal grant to plan redevelopment in the city’s Northside, specifically Thurgood Marshall Terrace and the Martin Luther King Jr. Garden Apartments.

“This will address not only housing, but economic development, employment, education, health and wellness and more," she explains. "We have formed three task forces with more than 40 government and community members on them. We hope our final transformation plan will help us become eligible for additional funding for implementation.”

Looking ahead, Flowers says the city will build on a string of park improvements by renovating the Spratt Park Pool House in the fall. It also plans to put out a request for proposals for the development of the DeLaval site on the Hudson River. Flowers says she wants to see development start by the end of her first term.

“Poughkeepsie and its great team are paving the way for a better tomorrow — here on Marcus Street, and expanding up and down Main Street, and throughout the city," she says. "We are an outstanding team with extraordinary calling, and together we are transforming the way the city does business, and bringing new excitement, new energy. I’m definitely loving it.”