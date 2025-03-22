Current and former USPS employees to rally against DOGE in Albany Sunday

President Donald Trump is looking to take control of the United States Postal Service, an independent government agency. Earlier this month, the Department of Government Efficiency signed an agreement with outgoing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that includes cuts to 10,000 workers and billions from its budget. The $78 billion-a-year-agency has struggled to stay afloat, but retired carrier William Cook with the National Association of Letter Carriers points out the USPS is barred from making profits. Cook contends the deal will hurt USPS’s mission and increase costs. Current and former USPS employees will gather in Albany Sunday to protest the deal. I spoke with Cook, who worked for USPS for more than 30 years.

In a statement, a spokesperson says the USPS respects “employees’ rights to express their opinions and participate in informal picketing while off the clock.”