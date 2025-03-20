State tourism conference comes to Springfield, highlighting Commonwealth's strengths, future events

There's a lot worth celebrating in Massachusetts in the year ahead. That's according to state leaders and tourism officials who gathered in Springfield for the annual "Governor's Conference on Travel and Tourism" this week.

An annual convention devoted to the state's tourism industry, this year's Governor's Conference had a Revolutionary flair to it.

Through 2026, MA250 events will be mark the state's role leading up to the Revolutionary War and the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence – another notch in the state’s tourism offerings, says Kate Fox, executive director of the state’s Office of Travel and Tourism.

“We are a historic, authentic, unique destination that travelers from near and far want to come to because they want to go to the communities where the shot was heard ‘round the world, they want to go see where the Mayflower came in, they want to go to the Berkshires and go to our museums and experience the arts and culture that's throughout the Commonwealth,” she told WAMC at the MassMutual Center Tuesday. “We have visitation from the UK, Germany, Asia, Central America and across the country – [people] who just want to come in and see what's happening here.”



Big tourism dollars for the nation's 44th smallest state (16th in population!)

According to the Office of Tourism and Travel, Massachusetts welcomed more than 52 million visitors in 2023, spending about $23.6 billion — money that supported some 154,000 jobs in the Commonwealth - a 5.3 percent increase over the year before.

Large events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Boston, are coming up and will draw international visitors to the eastern portion of the state.

But Mary Kay Wydra, president of Explore Western Mass, says the entire state is loaded with tourist attractions – including the Pioneer Valley, home to the Big E, Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and more.

“We are a great value and we offer an abundance of attractions - there's something for everyone, and whether it's warm weather days and you want to go ride a roller coaster at Six Flags, or maybe it's raining and you head down to the Basketball Hall of Fame - there is truly something for everyone,” she emphasized.

The same 2023 data released late last year found Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties combined to collect over two billion dollars in direct visitor spending - supporting some 18,000 jobs in the process.



"Agritourism," local attractions and an overnight caboose stay

James Paleologopoulos / WAMC "We have a steady stream of tourism, but nowhere near what we really should have," said David Pierce of the Chester Foundation, manning a booth promoting a host of Chester-centric, but also Hilltown-related events and tourist-friendly spots, including the "Chester On Track" event slated for May 17 at the Chester Railway Museum, which his group oversees.

Elsewhere at the MassMutual Center, booths on the convention floor promoted agricultural and historical attractions.

Standing over a model of the Western Railroad running through Chester is David Pierce, president of the Chester Foundation, operators of the town’s historic train station and museum.

He says Chester and surrounding Hilltown communities are home to a number of sites worth seeing - from what's considered the world's first mountain railroad that goes through the Berkshires to the Westfield River Wildwater Races — the oldest canoe race in the country that runs again in April.

That, and a caboose near the Chester station you can stay in overnight.

“You can spend the night in a 1919, wooden caboose parked right next to the tracks,” he said. “There's a lot of places around where you can sleep in cabooses, but they're usually fixed up with curtains and beds and everything. “This is the way it was in service - it's an immersive historic exhibit.”

Workshops and breakout rooms were devoted to a host of topics, ranging from how AI could help the tourism business to the culinary offerings of Massachusetts.

Governor Maura Healey emphasized the state’s standing as a place for innovation and revolution. The Democrat said highlighting what’s worth doing and seeing these days is essential.

“You guys are on the frontlines of making that possible - you have volunteers that you engage with, you find ways to show off any number of attractions across this state, and just know that in doing that, I think you're part of what we actually really need right now, which is people talking to one another, spending time with one another, supporting one another, celebrating and nurturing really good stuff, right?” she said to a crowd of some 400 regional tourism and travel officials. “I think too many people feel a little bit alienated, maybe tuned out, and understandably so, and you all are a way to bring people in, and that's what we really need in Massachusetts, and I believe across this country.”



Specter of federal funding cuts, migrant crackdown looms

Speaking before the Governor, were lawmakers such as Congressman Richard Neal of the 1st district and State Senators Adam Gomez and Jake Oliveira.

Several touched on the national picture, including threats of federal funding freezes and cuts affecting the state’s budget and more.

Earlier in the event, Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senator Paul Mark, Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Tourism, Arts and Cultural Development, says tourism dollars play a crucial role in the economy – just like the $15-16 billion in federal dollars Massachusetts factors into its budget plans that could suffer amid cuts floated by the Trump administration.

Other speakers included Springfield State Representative Carlos Gonzalez, who drew applause when he said migrant workers play an essential part in the state’s tourism industry – and that their protection amid a national crackdown is critical.

“And who is the greatest part of that workforce in the tourism, the hotel industry? It’s the migrant community and that’s why it’s important – we have to continue to fight with Congressman Neal and all of the others that support people who are legally and authorized to be here, to continue to improve on quality of life but also the importance of economic development and your businesses and our businesses here in Massachusetts,” he said. “This is a united effort and we must not lose sight of that because again, tourism is an investment, not expense.”