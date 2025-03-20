Middletown mayor touts facility projects in State of the City

As the Trump Administration works to ramp up deportations nationwide, DeStefano, a Democrat, says he is committed to supporting Middletown’s immigrant residents.

“Today I sit here to reaffirm simply a powerful truth: our city is stronger, more vibrant, and more prosperous because of our immigrant communities," says DeStefano. "We will not turn out back on the hardworking men, women and children who call this place their home.”

Nearly 40 percent of Middletown’s residents identify as Hispanic or Latino, according to the city. Rumors of ICE enforcement have swirled in the Hudson Valley in recent months, with confirmed sightings in Kingston. DeStefano says he agrees that undocumented felons should be deported, and that the city will continue enforcing and cooperating with ICE on criminal warrants. Administrative warrants, however, will be enforced only in rare cases.

Financially, DeStefano says the city is in good shape. He says the fund balance sits at roughly $15.5 million, and for the past 12 years, they’ve been able to keep tax levies at or below the state property tax cap.

Crime, meanwhile, he says has gone down — although he did criticize New York’s bail reform laws.

“Studies and reports suggest a correlation between bail reform and certain crime increases, particularly in cases like robbery and grand larceny," he explains. "In 2024, we saw four offenders arrested more than five times in the city alone. Each one, arrested five times in the city of Middletown alone. This is unacceptable to our community, and it should be unacceptable to the State Legislature, and it must change.”

Meantime, DeStefano says Middletown is making progress on efforts to renovate the former federal courthouse on South Street. DeStefano says the city needs to renovate the site, which has sat vacant since 2014, in order to comply with a state mandate to expand its courts. He says the state initially wanted the state to cover all of the costs, which have ballooned to roughly $9 million, but after years of debate, the city now only has to pay $3 million.

“We will now [also] expand the police department, moving their basement offices into the former courthouse," adds DeStefano. "The renovation has begun on South Street. We hope that the courthouse project will be done in 2026.”

DeStefano says the new courthouse will be named after late New York State Supreme Court Judge Angelo Ingrassia, a Middletown resident who died in 2013.

The city is also working on sidewalk improvements, new splash pads, and a number of housing initiatives. DeStefano says the Middletown Housing Authority is constructing additional affordable rental units, and a 17th home is set to be constructed this year as part of the city’s Homeownership Opportunities Program, which renovates vacant, city-owned properties for homeownership.

Common Council President J. Miguel Rodrigues says he’s especially pleased by the city’s efforts to ramp up bus service to New York City after the COVID-19 pandemic. Middletown also announced plans last year to renovate the old Ontario & Western train station, in order to relocate its Head Start childcare programs.

“That’s stuff that’s in the heart of our city. So getting the hub for transportation is great," he notes. "Doing the O&W train station — redoing it is like the biggest eyesore coming into our city. We’re spending millions and millions of dollars on it, and we’re getting grants for it.”

DeStefano, who is running for re-election this year, acknowledged in his speech that federal funding for Head Start programs — and for many of the projects outlined in his 90-minute speech — is up in the air, as the federal government looks to cut spending nationwide. However, he says Middletown will move forward with what it can.

“Keep in mind that this city isn’t just where I serve, it’s where I grew up," he says in closing. "I know so many of you, and you know me. Every street, every neighborhood, every person here is part of the story. And together, we are writing the next chapter of this city’s great future.”