Dr. Marlene Tromp officially named University of Vermont president

The University of Vermont Board of Trustees on Thursday officially appointed Dr. Marlene Tromp the next president of the college.

Dr. Tromp has been visiting the campus this week as the sole finalist for the position. Thursday, the Board of Trustees met and formally named her the incoming president. In a video message, she said she is excited to join the university community.

“I come to Vermont from another rural place and I’ve seen the powerful benefits a state university offers to foster healthier lives and drive economic well-being. In this key and often difficult moment in higher education, I know the UVM community is ready to take on the challenges.”

Tromp is currently President of Boise State University. She issued a letter to that campus community to share the news that she would be leaving for UVM and telling the Idaho college community that they have been inspiring and “made dazzling things happen.”

Tromp will begin her job at UVM this summer.

