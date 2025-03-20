Boise State University

-
The University of Vermont’s newly appointed president Dr. Marlene Tromp visited the campus this week. And she answered questions about her plans for, and perspectives of, the Vermont college.
The University of Vermont Board of Trustees on Thursday officially appointed Dr. Marlene Tromp the next president of the college.
An open forum Wednesday on the University of Vermont campus gave students, faculty and staff an opportunity to meet and ask questions of the lone finalist for the college presidency.