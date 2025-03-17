University of Vermont announces sole finalist in presidential search

The University of Vermont has named the sole finalist in its presidential search and will host meetings this week for the campus and community to meet her.

Dr. Marlene Tromp has been chosen as the sole finalist by UVM’s Board of Trustees. Students, faculty, and staff will be able to meet with Dr. Tromp during on campus interviews on Tuesday and Wednesday. An open forum will be held Wednesday afternoon at the student center.

Dr. Tromp is currently president of Boise State University. She previously served as provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of California, Santa Cruz and also served as a dean and vice provost at Arizona State University.

Her selection follows a six-month national search.

