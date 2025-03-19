WAMC Sports Report 3/19/25: Scheierman, Porzingis lead Celtics to a 104-96 win over Nets

NBA

Baylor Scheierman scored 13 of his career-high 20 points in the fourth quarter, Kristaps Porzingis had 25 points and 13 rebounds and the Boston Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets 104-96. Derrick White scored 18 points, Jrue Holiday had 12 points and eight assists and Payton Pritchard added 10 points for Boston. D’Angelo Russell led Brooklyn with 18 points. Ziaire Williams scored 15 and Cameron Johnson and Trendon Watford added 11 points apiece.

Trae Young scored 31 points, Dyson Daniels added 22 points and the Atlanta Hawks clobbered the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 134-102 to sweep the four-game season series. Zaccharie Risacher knocked down four 3s in the second half to finish with 21 points for the Hawks. DaQuan Jeffries and Seth Curry each had 19 points for Charlotte, which played without LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. The Hawks led 70-57 at halftime, then Risacher knocked down four 3s in the third quarter to quickly push the lead to 26. Atlanta’s lead ballooned to 100-65 late in the third quarter after Young hit a deep 3.

Jimmy Butler had 24 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists and the Golden State Warriors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 104-93. The Warriors played withoug Stephen Curry, who recently became the first player in NBA history to make 4,000 3-pointers, who was given the night off for a mental and emotional break. Buddy Hield had 15 points and six rebounds off the bench to help the Warriors improve to 5-1 on a seven-game homestand. Brandin Podziemski started in place of Curry and had 17 points and seven rebounds. Kyle Kuzma made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points to pace the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 20 points.

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and the Los Angeles Clippers handed the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers their second straight loss, 132-119. Ivica Zubac had 28 points and 20 rebounds and James Harden added 22 points and nine assists in the Clippers’ fourth straight victory. The Cavs were led by Max Strus with a season-high 24 points. Their 16-game winning streak ended Sunday against Orlando. The Cavs led by 12 points in a 45-point first quarter. But the Clippers rallied with a 20-3 run over the end of the third and start of the fourth to win their fourth in a row.

Stephen Curry will not play in the Golden State Warriors’ game against Milwaukee on Tuesday night, sitting out for what coach Steve Kerr called an emotional and mental rest. Kerr said that Curry initially resisted the idea of taking a day off when the subject was brought up following Monday night’s 114-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Curry, who has logged 34 or more minutes in six of the Warriors’ last 10 games, eventually relented. Curry scored 20 points on 6-for-21 shooting against the Nuggets. Over the last five games, Curry is shooting 37% from the floor (32 of 86) and 32.2% (19-59) from long distance.

NHL

Pierre Engvall scored the tiebreaking goal in New York’s four-goal third period, and the Islanders rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2. Kyle Palmieri had a goal and two assists, Noah Dobson added a goal and an assist, and Simon Holmstrom also scored to help New York get four goals in the third after trailing 2-0 for the second straight game. Ilya Sorokin finished with 20 saves. Sidney Crosby scored his 24th goal, Joona Koppanen got the first of his NHL career and Tristan Jarry stopped 34 shots for the Penguins, who snapped a four-game win streak.

Nazem Kadri and Matt Coronato scored first-period goals and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Rangers 2-1. Defenseman MacKenzie Weegar added two assists and Kadri aslo had an assist for the Flames who snapped a three-game losing streak. Dan Vladar made 12 saves. Artemi Panarin scored his 30th goal for the Rangers, and Igor Shesterkin finished with 33 saves. New York lost its second straight with another subpar home performance as it was outshot 35-13. The Rangers dropped out of the second wild card.

Dylan Strome had a goal and an assist and the Washington Capitals beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Tom Wilson and Connor McMichael also scored for Washington, winners of seven of the last eight. Dylan Larkin scored the lone goal for the Red Wings. Logan Thompson made 22 saves to win his fifth straight start. Petr Mrazek, who made his fourth straight start in goal, stopped 22 of 26.

Nick Suzuki’s power-play goal late in the third period lifted the Montreal Canadiens over Ottawa 6-3, snapping the Senators six-game winning streak Josh Anderson scored twice, including an empty-netter, while Lane Hutson and Christian Dvorak also had goals for Montreal. Brendan Gallagher added a second into the empty net and Sam Montembeault stopped 22 shots. Travis Hamonic had a goal and an assist for the Senators while Michael Amadio and Drake Batherson also found the back of the net. Linus Ullmark made 27 saves. The Senators lost their first game since making two trades at the NHL trade deadline.

Jordan Kyrou scored two goals, Joel Hofer made 22 saves and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Justin Faulk and Jake Neighbours each had a goal and an assist and Dylan Holloway had three assists for St. Louis, winners of three straight. Brady Skjei scored and Juuse Saros, playing in his 400th career game, made 17 saves for the Predators, losers of three straight.

Mikael Granlund’s second goal of the game 2:32 into overtime gave him 600 career points and lifted the Dallas Stars to a 4-3 come-from-behind win over the Anaheim Ducks. Thomas Harley had a goal and two assists and Wyatt Johnston also scored for the Stars, who have won eight consecutive home games. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves. Leo Carlsson scored two goals, one on a penalty shot, and rookie Nikita Nesterenko also scored for the Ducks, who are 2-5-1 in their last eight games. Lukas Dostal stopped 27 shots. Granlund has three goals and 11 points since being acquired from San Jose on Feb. 1.

Shane Wright scored twice, Adam Larsson had a goal and two assists, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2. Matty Beniers had a goal and an assist, Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann also scored, and Andre Burakovsky had two assits for the Kraken, who trailed by two late in the first period. Joey Daccord stopped 27 shots to move to 23-18-4 on the season. Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist, and Connor Bedard also scored for Chicago, which has lost six of its last seven games (1-4-2). Spencer Knight had 24 saves.

Zach Hyman had two goals and an assist and Calvin Pickard stopped 29 shots as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Utah Hockey Club 7-1. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid and Mattias Ekholm each had a goal and two assists, and Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Oilers, who pulled two points behind first-place Vegas in the Pacific Division. Sean Durzi scored for Utah. Karel Vejmelka gave up three goals on 14 shots in the first period, and Jaxson Stauber had 24 saves over the final 40 minutes.

Brock Boeser scored twice and had an assist as the Vancouver Canucks handed the Winnipeg Jets a 6-2 drubbing. Pius Suter added two goals, including one into an empty net, while Nils Hoglander and Drew O’Connor had one goal each and Quinn Hughes contributed two assists. Kevin Lankinen stopped 19 of the 21 shots he faced. Nikolaj Ehlers and Alex Iafallo scores for the Jets, whose three-game win streak came to an end. Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed a series of hockey games between players from their respective countries during their lengthy call Tuesday, according to the Kremlin. Moscow said Trump supported Putin's idea to organize games in the U.S. and Russia involving players from the NHL and the KHL, the top Russian league. The NHL said it was not party to those discussions and it would be inappropriate to comment. A message sent to USA Hockey seeking comment was not immediately returned.

MARCH MADNESS

Standing in the middle of a sold-out Madison Square Garden, confetti sticking to his suit, Rick Pitino was asked about his remarkable basketball odyssey and latest Big East championship. The 72-year-old Hall of Fame coach said he saved the best for last, bringing a March Madness roar from thousands of St. John’s fans hanging on his every word. In that merry moment of pride and joy, at the center of a nationally televised New York City coronation, it was almost easy to forget that five years ago Pitino was coaching in Greece — exiled from college athletics following multiple scandals at Louisville. Pitino takes his record sixth school into the NCAA Tournament when the second-seeded Red Storm play No. 15 seed Omaha on Thursday night. Pitino’s coaching career has also included three seasons at Iona, bringing two regular-season titles and one MAAC championship to the Gaels.

RJ Davis scored 26 points and went 6 of 6 from 3-point range to help North Carolina silence some skeptics with a 95-68 victory over San Diego State in their First Four matchup. Davis’ six 3-pointers tied Caleb Love’s program record for an NCAA Tournament game, and the Tar Heels set a school mark with 14 in all. North Carolina was a controversial NCAA selection on Sunday, but the Tar Heels played like a team with something to prove and certainly looked as though they belonged. Seth Trimble added 16 points as 11th-seeded UNC advanced to play No. 6 seed Mississippi on Friday in Milwaukee.

Amarr Knox’s layup with a second left lifted Alabama State to its first NCAA Tournament win, 70-68 over Saint Francis (PA) in a matchup of No. 16 seeds at the First Four. Knox scored 16 points to help the Hornets earn a date with No. 1 overall seed Auburn on Thursday in a South Region game at Lexington, Kentucky. Saint Francis, which lost its season opener at Dayton, made an unlikely return to the same arena as the 19th team to enter the NCAA Tournament with a losing record. Those teams are now 0-19. Juan Cranford Jr., playing in his hometown, led Saint Francis with 18 points. Valentino Pinedo had 17 for the Red Flash, who led by as many as nine.

Duke freshman Cooper Flagg enters the NCAA Tournament as the biggest star heading into March Madness. He's also hobbled by a sprained left ankle suffered in the Blue Devils' run to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title. The 6-foot-9, 205-pound Flagg is a versatile player who leads the East Region's No. 1 seed in scoring, rebounding, assists, blocks and steals. Flagg missed the last two games of the ACC Tournament. But coach Jon Scheyer has expressed optimism that Flagg could be ready to play by Friday's first-round game against the American-Mount St. Mary's winner.

TENNIS

The players’ association co-founded by Novak Djokovic has filed an antitrust lawsuit against the women’s and men’s professional tours, the International Tennis Federation and the sport’s integrity agency. Tuesday's filing in federal court in New York calls the groups in charge of tennis a cartel. The filing on behalf of the Professional Tennis Players’ Association says the organizations that run the sport hold “complete control over the players’ pay and working conditions” and their setup constitutes “textbook violations of state and federal law” that “immunize professional tennis from ordinary market forces and deny professional tennis players and other industry participants their right to fair competition.”

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The Indiana Hoosiers have hired Darian DeVries as their new head coach. DeVries spent this past season as West Virginia's head coach. He spent the previous six at Drake. DeVries replaces former Indiana star Mike Woodson, who announced last month he would be stepping down at the end of his fourth season in charge of the Hoosiers. Indiana and West Virginia were both teams left out of the 68-team NCAA Tournament field. School officials plan to introduce DeVries at a news conference Wednesday morning.

NFL

Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins officially inked four-year extensions on Tuesday that keep them in Cincinnati for their primes along with quarterback Joe Burrow. With Burrow under contract through the 2029 season, two solid starting offensive tackles and a standout young running back in Chase Brown, the Bengals should continue to have one of the best offenses in the NFL. The final steps toward keeping this core on offense together was finalizing the contracts with Higgins and Chase. Chase’s $161 million contract makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, and Higgins’ $115 million deal will make him one of the league’s top 10 highest-paid receivers.

SOCCER

Despite the growing attention on women’s soccer globally, the vast majority of players and teams still struggle for resources and investment. FIFA on Monday released its annual report on the women’s game, highlighting the inequities across the sport. Soccer’s world governing body expanded the fourth edition's scope from 34 leagues to 86 leagues and some 669 teams, providing a more accurate picture of the state of the game.

