Troy Community Land Bank celebrates removal of Red X marks from stabilized properties, paving the way for redevelopment

Officials are celebrating the removal of Red X placards from four stabilized properties in Troy.

The Red X’s came down Tuesday, signifying that the severely neglected buildings have been reinforced and laying the groundwork for future homeownership and responsible redevelopment.

Troy Community Land Bank Executive Director Brad Lewis says taking the Red X down demonstrates that the buildings are turning from blight to benefit, ready for further development to create needed housing in the city.

"These buildings were deemed unsafe for firefighters and safety personnel to come in because of certain things like rear egress or holes in the floor, and they don't want our firefighters to go inside and get hurt if they are fighting a fire in these buildings," said Lewis. "So we worked closely with code and the fire department to identify what exactly needed to be fixed."

Lewis says work was made possible through funding from New York State Homes and Community Renewal. In all, nine buildings qualified for rehabbing.

Paul Donnelly is the Land Bank's Project Manager. He said "Making sure that this is safe for our public safety personnel like the fire department or emergency responders, is number one. That's why the Red X comes off. But number two, there is a satisfaction knowing that the building is safe and being can become part of the Troy tax rolls again. And that would be very important. Not just to the city, but for the overall revitalization of North Central."

Dave Lucas / WAMC Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello and city officials celebrate the removal of a Red X placard from a building along 7th Ave.

Mayor Carmella Mantello says currently 49 Red X buildings remain in Troy, with plans to either restore or demolish them.

"The hope is to restore these buildings," said Mantello. "Sometimes you are unable to restore the buildings. We have demoed about five buildings over the past year, which have been in danger in the neighborhood, public safety hazards. But we are so thankful that many of these buildings are being restored. The land bank, the city of Troy, incredible partnership. When we foreclose on these properties, first refusal goes to the land bank and then we put out to bid, if it's something the land bank can't manage."

Mantello is a first-term Republican who has pledged to improve city streets, cleanliness and safety. "This doesn't happen overnight. It's long-term investment and it literally is house by house, block by block," she said.

As the buildings become viable, Lewis says the Land Bank will determine at its next acquisition and disposition committee meeting on April 7th whether to list a former Red X structure for sale or to attempt to get further grant funding to develop it.