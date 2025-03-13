Clinton County Republicans announce slate of candidates for November election

The Clinton County Republican Committee has set its slate of candidates for countywide races this year.

There are several county-wide seats that open this fall in key leadership positions and the legislature.

Last week the county GOP announced its candidates for county clerk, treasurer and three legislative seats.

Vice Chair Jeff Luck says all of the candidates reflect the conservative values of the party.

“We’re committed to community engagement. We focus on economic growth, public safety, individual freedoms and working to enhance the quality of life,” Luck said.

The first candidate who spoke is also the chair of the Republican committee. Jerika Manning, a small business owner in the logging business, has decided to run for County Clerk.

“As a chair I cannot be more proud of the people that we have running this year and the movement that we’ve made in the Republican party over the last couple of years. So I’ll start with that,” Manning said. “I am announcing my run for Clinton County Clerk. I am excited to be able to take all of my skills and wrap them into the position of county clerk. The goal is to ensure that the county clerk’s office on both sides, the DMV side and the clerk’s side, runs smoothly and serves residents effectively. I will be a clerk that will be accessible, accountable and responsive and I think that is extremely important in that office.”

Manning faces Democratic County Chair Brandi Lloyd in the clerk’s race.

In the county treasurer’s race, current county coroner Chad Deans hopes to win the job this fall.

“I also bring some other government experience. Coroner was my first elected position,” noted Deans. “I worked for the United States Department of Agriculture for about 8 years as a supervisor throughout New York and New England. So I feel that the treasurer’s position is very fitting for me. It is an administrative position. I’ve worked in and for the public my entire adult working life. And I feel that I provide an honest, ethical, professional option to daily operations in that office.”

Deans’ challenger in the county treasurer’s race is Democrat Randy Lozier, who is the current town clerk and tax collector for the Town of Beekmantown.

Nurse Practitioner and deputy county coroner Jennifer Facteau Rabideau is seeking the Area 6 legislative seat currently held by Democrat Patty Waldron.

“Since Mrs. Waldron is terming out I see this as an opportunity to maintain a woman’s voice in the county on the Legislature. And additionally as a mother of young children support and make decisions as a county legislator to benefit the young families and keep these families in Clinton County for multiple generations,” Facteau Rabideau said.

In the Area 10 race, newcomer Brandon Wallberg hopes to replace term-limited Democrat Robert Hall.

“I’m running because I believe in our community and the people who call it home. Public safety, attainable housing and economic growth are real priorities that impact all of us. But so are making sure that we have stronger communities and better recreation opportunities for families to enjoy,” outlined Wallberg. “This campaign isn’t about politics as usual. It’s about putting Clinton County first.”

Democrat David Kerr plans to run in the Area 10 race and no Democrat is yet running in Area 6.

No Republican has stepped up yet to challenge long-time incumbent Democratic District Attorney Andrew Wylie, who announced his campaign for a sixth four-year term in February.

