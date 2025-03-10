Cohoes mayor denies wrongdoing in ethics board finding that he electioneered during workday

A complaint filed in May 2024 against Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler launched a 10-month investigation that has resulted in a decision recommending a change in the wording of the city charter.

Currently, Section 36-16(c) of the city's Ethics Code says “No employee shall engage in political activities during his or her official City of Cohoes workday.”

Cohoes resident Timothy Thibodeau says he filed a complaint after he was alerted by "whistleblowers" concerned about Keeler's activities, which took place on March 28, 2024, according to the Board of Ethics.

"The mayor was campaigning for David Soares, former Albany County D.A., while in City Hall," said Thibodeau. "And not only is that a violation of the city ethics code, but it's really a twist here, because our ethics code makes clear that no employee can be doing any campaign activity while during their work day. So the ethics board decided, well, the mayor is not an employee, he's an officer. So the ethics code does not apply to the mayor when it comes to campaign activity. So in other words, everybody else in the city cannot do this, with the exception of the mayor. But what they did do is they just decided to charge him with using municipal resources on multiple days for political campaigning, while on the job."

Thibodeau says the Board of Ethics decision issued February 19th states that City Hall had been used for "private campaign political solicitation on two separate occasions by an ‘elected official.’ The board vote was 4-to-1.

A spokesperson for Keeler said he was not available to comment. The second-term Democrat emailed a statement:

“The Board’s interpretation of the statute is simply wrong. That’s not just my opinion. The city attorney, who is the legal counsel to the Board, told its chairman as much - comparing me collecting signatures during a luncheon as the functional equivalent of an employee having a sign-up sheet for Girl Scout cookies on their desk. Neither is a 'misuse of municipal resource' as that phrase is defined in the Code of Ethics.”

Thibodeau says the matter now goes before the Common Council.

Shawn Higgins is 2nd ward Vice President. "So originally, we were aware of the charges in the complaint that was filed to the Ethics Committee, the Ethics Board. We are aware that there was a decision reached, but we're waiting, the rest of the council is waiting to see the copy of the decision," Higgins said. "Adam Biggs, the council president, has the decision in writing and will be having our meeting tomorrow night, which will enter into executive session to discuss the decision and I'll be given a copy of it. I have seen it posted on social media, with the recommendations by the Ethics Committee to change a piece of the charter, but we have not spoke to Corporate Counsel yet, and we're hoping to try to get some clarification on everything tomorrow night in executive session after our council workshop."

Higgins says the Council takes campaigning during work hours "very seriously," adding disciplinary action against the mayor is possible, in the form of anything from a letter of reprimand to a fine.

Calls to Board of Ethics Chair Stanley Szozda and Council President Adam Biggs were not immediately returned.