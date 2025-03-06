Rockland County executive touts finances, legal victories in State of the County

Speaking at the Robert Yeager Health Center in Pomona, Day says the county has bounced back from its $138 million deficit in 2014. The Republican says Rockland County has since built a fund balance and cut property taxes two years in a row. But he says it still faces financial pressure from inflation, which has dampened sales tax revenue.

“People ask me all the time, ‘How are you cutting taxes? How are you holding the line? Everything is going up.’ True, but we find other ways to make sure that we meet that demand and minimize the impact upon you and other taxpayers," says Day.

Day used the address to highlight several cost-saving measures. He estimates the county finance department saved Rockland $30 million on capital improvements by paying for them upfront, rather than borrowing loans. Other savings were made with the help of federal funding — something some lawmakers may view as fragile, as the Trump Administration works to slash it.

A big focus of Day’s speech, however, was affordable housing. Rockland County launched its Housing Action Loan Opportunity (HALO) program last year. It recently announced its first round of grants to developers. Day says HALO is taking a chunk out of the county’s housing crisis by funding the construction of more than 530 units of affordable housing and low-income senior housing in Haverstraw and Clarkstown.

Right now, he says the county has a deficit of roughly 4,200 units for residents earning less than $60,000.

“These people are our neighbors. They’re teachers, first responders, retail workers," he adds. "Remember when COVID hit, and the focus was on people at the cash register, people actually helping you with your food? And you would look up and actually see the young people who helped us get through those days? These are some of the folks I’m talking about.”

2024 was a year of legal battles for Rockland. It joined Republican-led counties across the state in suing to block a New York law that would have moved many local elections to even-numbered years. Proponents said it would increase voter turnout for these races, because it would put them in line with with state and federal elections. But Day says it would have buried local races under national politics.

“It takes away the ability for people in local races to make their case, especially people who are just trying to enter the political field," he explains.

A state Supreme Court judge deemed it unconstitutional.

Less successful was the county’s lawsuit to block the congestion pricing toll in New York City. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s $9 toll to drive into lower Manhattan went into effect in January, despite several lawsuits from suburban opponents. However, the Trump Administration recently rescinded its federal approval for the toll, setting a March 21 deadline. Speaking with WAMC, Day had one word for the news: “Hallelujah!”

Congestion pricing didn’t get any big mentions in Tuesday’s speech, but Day did share some new issues the county is working on. Day says the county Sheriff’s Office is launching a new unit to investigate cryptocurrency crimes, as well as a “real time crime center” to improve the department’s response.

As a measles outbreak worsens in states like Texas, Day says the Rockland County Department of Health has conducted an audit of more than 60 schools and daycares to ensure they’re complying with state vaccination requirements.

“This we started some weeks back, when we heard about the return of measles to this country," adds Day. "We are not going to go back to what we went through in 2018.”

More than 300 cases of measles were confirmed in Rockland County during an outbreak in 2018.

Overall, Day says the county has a lot on its plate, but it’s up to the task.

“We have rescued and we have revived this county. I want to thank you all for your tireless work, but our work is far from over," Day said in closing. "I ask each of you — our employees, department heads and legislators — to stand with me as we continue creating a county our families can be proud of.”