Middletown considers 'good cause' eviction in public hearing

New York’s “good cause” eviction law, which took effect last year, prevents landlords from evicting tenants in qualifying units without legitimate cause, and allows tenants to challenge excessive rent hikes used to force them out. The law already applies in New York City, but upstate communities have to opt in first, and they can set their own parameters regarding how many units it applies to.

Before the hearing Tuesday night, Third Ward Alderman Paul Johnson explained what qualifies as a “good cause” eviction. Basically, he says landlords would still be able to evict tenants who fail to pay rent, break their lease, engage in illegal activity, and more.

“We need to understand that this does not represent rent control, and it does not [prevent] a landlord who can evict a tenant for not paying the rent," says Johnson. "That’s not the kind of tenant we’re talking about.”

If the resolution passes, Middletown would join several municipalities across the state that have enacted “good cause” eviction. In the Hudson Valley, those communities include Nyack, Croton-on-Hudson, Newburgh, Beacon, Fishkill, New Paltz, Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Hudson, Catskill and Albany.

Tuesday’s meeting saw residents speak for and against the resolution. John Perrino, a retired educator and board member with the Enlarged City School District of Middletown supports “good cause” eviction. He says he’s seen how eviction negatively effects students’ physical and mental health.

“One experience comes to mind: a student walked into the media center a had a complete and total meltdown. Crying and inconsolable, banging her fists on the table," says Perrino. "We did what we could, we contacted mental health and we contacted social services. Luckily, one of the faculty members knew the landlord, and he did give them a grace period, but I don’t believe that young lady was ever quite the same.”

Middletown resident Vanessa Cid is a community organizer with the housing advocacy group For the Many. She urged the council to set its definition of “small landlords” — who are exempted from the law — to include landlords with just one unit in New York state, the smallest measure possible.

“This way ‘good cause’ can apply to as many tenants as possible, and avoid corporate landlords exploiting this as a loophole by creating multiple LLCs," says Cid.

The law has faced pushback from landlord groups, who maintain “good cause” would force them to put up with so-called “problem tenants,” prevent them from recouping maintenance costs and discourage future housing development. Middletown resident Lisa Dibble, who manages properties with her husband, says she worries “good cause” could push some landlords to take their units off the market.

"And what I'm also worried about — because I know that we keep our properties very well maintained," adds Dibble. "I'm very concerned about other landlords within the city limits that may see this as a hindrance to their ability to increase rents, and they may start letting their properties go."

Tom Grazier has been a landlord with two properties in Middletown for roughly 20 years, and he says he’s never evicted a tenant without there being a good reason.

“I’ve never removed anybody who was a good tenant or because their customs and culture were different than mine. Only as a last resort have I ever removed anybody," he says. "If "just cause" is passed, it will give even greater rights to people who are already protected on so many levels through federal and state laws and mandates. Then also, instead of removing someone before they become a major issue, we’ll be forced to wait until they stop paying rent, break the lease in any other way, or worse, commit crimes against us or other people there."

Deb Habib, a real estate broker and manager, says she sees both sides. As the housing crisis pushes up rent and makes it harder for people to buy homes, she feels tenants and landlords are going to have to come together.

“Tenants have to be protected," she says. "Every time we do a rental in my company, I can’t tell you the amount of tenants online for that rental. We have an enormous issue of not enough rental properties. There are people out there and they can’t even afford the three months of security. So I think we really have to work together to really try and get help for these tenants, too.”