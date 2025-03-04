WAMC Sports Report 3/4/25: Shesterkin gets 4th shutout as Rangers beat Islanders 4-0

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Will Cuylle and Will Borgen scored in the first period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 20 shots for his fourth shutout of the season, and the New York Rangers beat the crosstown-rival Islanders 4-0. J.T. Miller and Artemi Panarin each had a goal and an assist for the Rangers, who have won four of five and got their second shutout in two nights. Ilya Sorokin finished with 23 saves for the Islanders, who have lost five of seven.

Mike Matheson scored at 1:21 of overtime to lift the surging Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. Nick Suzuki had a goal and three assists for the Canadiens who, despite blowing a 3-0 lead, rallied for their fifth consecutive victory. Cole Caufield — with his team-leading 30th of the season — and Juraj Slafkovsky also scored for Montreal. Sam Montembeault made 33 saves. The Canadiens beat the Sabres 4-2 in Buffalo on Saturday. Rasmus Dahlin scored the equalizer with 61 seconds remaining in regulation, while Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson also scored for Buffalo and James Reimer stopped 16 shots. The Sabres lost their third in a row.

Tom Wilson fought Brady Tkachuk late in the first period, scored on the power play in the second and assisted on Martin Fehervary’s goal in the third to help the Washington Capitals end their season-worst losing streak at three games by beating the Ottawa Senators 5-4 in a shootout. The Capitals killed off their seventh minor penalty of the game in overtime when they were whistled for too many men on the ice. Dylan Strome scored the lone goal in the shootout to rescue the Eastern Conference leaders, who had blown a 3-0 lead.

Aleksander Barkov scored twice in the second period, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots, and the Florida Panthers beat their in-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Monday night. The defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers won their fourth straight game, while the Lightning had their eight-game winning streak snapped. Tampa Bay hadn’t lost a game since Feb. 1. Brayden Point scored for the Panthers. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves. The Panthers lead the regular-season series 2-1. Tampa Bay will host the final meeting of the regular season on April 15.

Fabian Zetterlund scored in the fourth round of the shootout as the San Jose Sharks battled back from a two-goal deficit in the third period to stun the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Monday night and snap an eight-game slide. Tyler Toffoli and Jack Thompson scored in regulation for last-place San Jose. Alexander Wennberg added two assists. Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves through 65 minutes of action. John Tavares, with a goal and an assist, and Matthew Knies scored for Toronto, which saw a five-game winning streak snapped. Anthony Stolarz stopped 20 shots.

Spencer Knight made 41 saves in his first game with Chicago, helping the Blackhawks beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1. Defensemen Alec Martinez and Ethan Del Mastro scored for the Blackhawks, who opened a three-game homestand with their second consecutive win. Ilya Mikheyev, Andreas Athanasiou and Ryan Donato also scored. Knight was acquired by Chicago when it traded defenseman Seth Jones to Florida on Saturday night. Anze Kopitar scored his 14th goal for Los Angeles, which dropped its fourth straight game. Darcy Kuemper stopped 14 shots.

NBA

Anfernee Simons scored 21 of his 34 points in the second half, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 119-102 on Monday night. Simons shot 13 for 26, including 6 for 11 from beyond the arc. Shaedon Sharpe added 20 points, a career-high 11 rebounds and five assists. Andre Drummond finished with 25 points, 18 rebounds and two steals for the 76ers. Justin Edwards added 16 points and six rebounds.

Stephen Curry had 21 points and 10 assists in his annual homecoming game, and the Golden State Warriors pulled away in the second half to defeat the Charlotte Hornets 119-101. The Warriors have won six of seven. Curry, who was raised in Charlotte and played at nearby Davidson College, finished 6 of 14 from the field and had three 3-pointers. Buddy Hield scored 22 points and Brandin Podziemski added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors. The Hornets have lost 10 of 11 and seven straight. Miles Bridges led Charlotte with 35 points, and LaMelo Ball added 25 points and nine rebounds.

Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 15 rebounds to break Miami’s franchise record for double-doubles, and the Heat cruised to a 106-90 victory over the NBA-worst Washington Wizards. Adebayo, in his eighth season with Miami, reached the milestone with a rebound late in the second quarter. He has 222 double-doubles, one more than Rony Seikaly had in six seasons from 1988-94. Wizards rookie Kyshawn George left with a jaw injury in the fourth quarter after taking an inadvertent elbow from Adebayo. Duncan Robinson scored 17 points, and Tyler Herro and Pelle Larsson had 16 apiece for the Heat. Khris Middleton led Washington with 16 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 51 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Houston Rockets 137-128. Gilgeous-Alexander reached 50 points for the fourth time this season, all in the past seven weeks. The NBA's leading scorer finished with at least 40 for the ninth time. He made 18 of 30 field goals, went 5 of 9 on 3-pointers and hit all 10 of his free throws. Jalen Williams added 24 points for the Thunder. Cam Whitmore matched career highs with 27 points and 11 rebounds, and Reed Sheppard added a career-best 25 points for the Rockets.

Caris LeVert made a layup as time expired, finishing with 25 points as the Atlanta Hawks rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 132-130 on Monday night. Desmond Bane had has first career triple-double for Memphis, but Dyson Daniels stole the ball from him with 3.8 seconds remaining. LeVert got the ball and streaked down the floor for a layup that beat the horn, confirmed after an officials’ review. LeVert had 16 points in the fourth quarter. Zaccharie Risacher scored 27 points for Atlanta. Onyeka Okongwu had 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Trae Young had 12 points and 15 assists.

Zach LaVine scored 22 points and DeMar DeRozan added 20, each sitting out the fourth quarter, as the Sacramento Kings beat Dallas 122-98. The Mavericks lost Kyrie Irving late in the first quarter to a left knee sprain. Irving landed awkwardly after being fouled on a drive to the basket and immediately grabbed his leg, remaining on the floor for multiple minutes. He shot two free throws before being helped to the locker room. The Kings have won four consecutive games while the Mavericks have dropped two straight and four of five.

Cade Cunningham had 29 points, nine assists and four steals, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Utah Jazz 134-106 on Monday night for their 10th win in 11 games. Ausar Thompson added 17 points and was 7 for 7 from the field, while Jaren Duren was also perfect at 5 for 5 en route to 16 points and 12 rebounds. Kyle Filipowski finished with a career-high 25 points and added eight rebounds for the Jazz. Collin Sexton had 16 points and three steals.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Duke freshman standout Cooper Flagg delivered one more stellar performance in what may have been his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Flagg finished with 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals in a rout of Wake Forest. The 18-year-old has long been mentioned as a likely No. 1 overall NBA draft pick. He's not discussing his future, saying after the game that he's “living in the present right now.” Duke fans pleaded with Flagg to return, chanting “One more year! One more year!”

NFL

Jimmy Johnson has announced his retirement from Fox Sports after being part of its NFL coverage for most of the network's 31 years. The 81-year-old Johnson made the announcement during an appearance on “The Herd With Colin Cowherd.” He said he had been thinking about retiring for four or five years. He said he would miss the people he's worked with and called it a great run. Johnson worked alongside hosts Curt Menefee and Terry Bradshaw and analysts Howie Long and Michael Strahan. As a coach, he won consecutive Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys and the college football national championship with Miami in 1987.

Matthew Stafford chose to stay in Los Angeles. Deebo Samuel was sent to Washington. Many NFL players will be on the move when free agency begins next week and the foundation for a lot of transactions was built at the scouting combine. While 329 college prospects gathered in Indianapolis to showcase their skills, talk to teams and undergo medical evaluations, front office executives had plenty of conversations about players on their rosters and others they plan to pursue either through free agency or trade. There was a ton of buzz about several star players, including Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Myles Garrett.

Sean McVay insists he never seriously thought his partnership with Matthew Stafford would come to an end this month after four seasons together with the Los Angeles Rams. The head coach still acknowledged he’s “been sleeping better the last couple of days” since the Rams and Stafford ended their widely publicized negotiations by agreeing to a restructured contract that gives a substantial raise to the Super Bowl-winning quarterback. The Rams haven’t revealed the size of Stafford’s pay raise, but McVay said the quarterback didn’t add extra years to his contract.

BOXING

The New York State Athletic Commission said a “technical issue” prevented officials from seeing replay of Gervonta Davis going to a knee in the ninth round of his fight against Lamont Roach. That's according to ESPN and other outlets. Had officials seen the knockdown that referee Steve Willis did not call, Davis would have lost a point in that round and the result would have allowed Roach to win the fight and Davis’ lightweight title. Instead, the fight ended as a majority draw. Davis and Roach, who holds a 130-pound title, could fight again. Davis wrote Monday on X that he was “pushing for the rematch.”

SOCCER

San Diego FC intends to take steps to discourage its fans from engaging in the homophobic chant that marred the Major League Soccer expansion club’s inaugural home match last weekend. The club again condemned the chant in a statement two days after San Diego’s scoreless draw with St. Louis City. The second half of that home opener at Snapdragon Stadium featured three instances of the offensive chant frequently heard at the Mexican national team’s soccer matches. The club says it will take immediate steps to address the fans' behavior, and will put out a detailed plan before its next home match.

NASCAR

Katherine Legge will become the first woman in a NASCAR Cup Series race since Danica Patrick in 2018 when the veteran makes her debut Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Legge will drive the No. 78 Chevrolet for Liv Fast Motorsports. She becomes the first woman since Patrick made her final Cup Series start in the Daytona 500 eight years ago. Legge is a 44-year-old native of England. She has five career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. She most recently raced in a NASCAR race at Road America in 2023. She ran the ARCA race last month at Daytona International Speedway.

© 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved.