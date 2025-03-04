Residents pack auditorium for Middlebury Town Meeting

Today is Town Meeting Day in Vermont, the traditional time when residents meet to hash out budgets and local elections. Some communities hold their meetings at other times to encourage more participation. The Town of Middlebury gathered Monday evening.

Middlebury Town Moderator Susan Shashok kicked off the Town Meeting explaining how people can participate.

“All motions, remarks and questions should be made to myself as Madam Moderator this evening. If you wish to speak, please raise your hand and wait to be called on,” Shashok said.

Town officials then presented reports and reviewed the items on the agenda set for a floor vote. Town Manager Mark Pruhenski reviewed the proposed $14.5 million town budget.

“Developing this FY26 budget was a challenge this year,” Pruhenski began. “The selectboard adopted a fiscal year ’26 budget that requires an increase in the tax rate from 88.94 cents to 94.27 cents. It’s an increase of 5.33 cents or 5.99 percent.”

Residents paid close attention as Pruhenski explained various budget drivers. Residents had numerous questions and comments. Ross Conrad’s led to a smattering of applause and a response from Director of Administration Crystal Grant.

“Not what I would actually call modest quite frankly. It’s a significant increase,” Conrad noted. “And one of the major drivers, if not the major driver, of the tax increases every year is health care. And I’m wondering is there anything the town can do to control health care costs? Or are we totally at the mercy of what goes on at the state and federal level? Because quite frankly we here in Vermont and the United States, we’re overcharged.”

“We have been looking into some alternatives,” Grant replied.

The first four articles passed on floor votes.

“So all in favor please say aye,” requests Shashok.

The crowd responds, “Aye.”

“Any opposed?” asks Shashok. “The ayes have it.”

Following the meeting Moderator Shashok explained the significance of those votes.

“There were several articles that were on the floor vote: the budget, how we bill and I think it was reserve money from the Cross Street Bridge fund to remove the end date. The floor votes happen here in the room. If you’re not in the room you’re not going to get to vote on those. The others are by Australian Ballot and so the entire town gets an opportunity to vote on those,” Shashok clarified.

Many residents attended to hear about bond questions on the ballot. The largest is a request for a $49.5 million bond to upgrade the town’s wastewater treatment facility. Selectboard member Heather Seeley admitted it’s a scary proposal for many voters.

"The work needs to be done regardless. So while I know this is a scary large number, I do hope that you will trust that we, the selectboard, the town staff, when I say we, have your best interests and rates and everything at heart when we’re considering these projects,” Seeley said.

The wastewater bond request presentation led to an extended and broad discussion.

“There’s a flurry of hands,” noted Shashok.

“Christopher Ross,” introduces himself. “How should I phrase this? I do think I trust your judgement with regard to this project. How much do I need to trust the current administration in terms of the funding commitments that you foresee applying for?

“George Marcus,” weighed in. “What are we voting on tomorrow exactly? There’s no money attached to it at the moment.”

“Ellen Cronin,” introduced herself and then drew laughter with her comment. “Once I learned about wastewater treatment my goal has been to be a responsible pooper. And I would suggest that a vote yes is a vote for responsible pooping.”

“That’s sort of hard to follow,” laughed Shashok. “Anybody else?”

Middlebury College Senior Dana Leib-Perry is from northern Arizona and this was his first Town Meeting.

“My dad grew up in eastern Mass. So it’s not entirely new. But this is my first time witnessing it. My reference is kind of seeing town council meetings with people and public comment,” Leib-Perry said. “I think in a New England setting it makes perfect sense with small towns. I like the idea. I mean, I think it’s true to form for democracy.”

Some audio assistance was provided by Middlebury Community Television.