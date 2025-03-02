© 2025
Springfield Technical Community College Prez talks effects of MassEducate, STCC's role in region and more

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published February 27, 2025 at 9:46 PM EST
Serving Springfield Technical Community College since 2016, STCC President Dr. John B. Cook says the campus has seen enrollment once squeezed by the pandemic rebound steadily following the launch of the state's free community college initiatives.

Approaching a decade as president of Springfield Technical Community College, Dr. John Cook’s tenure has seen expansions in programming, a pandemic and more recently, the state’s free community college initiative. He says it’s meant double-digit increases in enrollment, coupled with other developments on the Springfield campus and beyond. Cook sat down with WAMC to talk state investments, what role STCC plays in the region and more.
