Springfield Technical Community College Prez talks effects of MassEducate, STCC's role in region and more
Approaching a decade as president of Springfield Technical Community College, Dr. John Cook’s tenure has seen expansions in programming, a pandemic and more recently, the state’s free community college initiative. He says it’s meant double-digit increases in enrollment, coupled with other developments on the Springfield campus and beyond. Cook sat down with WAMC to talk state investments, what role STCC plays in the region and more.