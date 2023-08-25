Massachusetts offering free community college to residents 25+

With the start of the new academic year, Massachusetts launches a free community college program for residents age 25 and older.

Gov. Maura Healey included $20 million in her first state budget for the MassReconnect program. On Thursday, she met with community college presidents from across the state to promote it.

The program offers students last-dollar support to cover the cost of tuition, books, supplies, and any services they might need to complete a degree.

According to the governor’s office, the program could potentially benefit 1.8 million Massachusetts residents who have only a high school diploma or an equivalent. There are another 700,000 state residents with some college credits, but no degree.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with John Cook, President of Springfield Technical Community College.