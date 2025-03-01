© 2025
Hazel Dukes, 92, dies

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published March 1, 2025 at 12:38 PM EST
Associated Press
National civil rights leader and fixture of New York City politics Hazel Dukes has died. She was 92. She died in her home in Harlem this morning, according to her son Ronald Dukes. Dukes was president of New York state’s NAACP Conference and previously served as the head of the national association in the early 1990s. In a statement, NAACP Chairman of the Board Leon Russell says Dukes was “a living embodiment of the NAACP.” Born in Montgomery, Alabama and later moving to New York in the 1940’s, Dukes became heavily involved in the movement for racial equity in healthcare, education, and housing, before being selected by President Lyndon B. Johnson to the Head Start program. In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Former New York Governor David Patterson, the state’s first African American Governor, said Dukes broke barriers for people of color and women. Dukes also made history being the first civilian in the U.S. to administer the oath of office to Governor Kathy Hochul in 2023.
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
