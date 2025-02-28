Water woes continue in Albany County town of Bethlehem

Add biosolids to water concerns in the Albany County Town of Bethlehem.

After Bethlehem's municipal water supply was tainted by an algae bloom in late October, now comes word biosolids have contaminated several private wells. Test results showed elevated total coliform and E coli levels. Democratic Town Supervisor David VanLuven says he learned in mid-February that a farmer in the town of New Scotland had been applying biosolids to one of his fields, some two-thirds of a mile from the town's Black Creek Reservoir.

“Biosolids are the materials left over after the wastewater treatment process, and our understanding is they're regulated by the state of New York. When we learned about this, we reached out to the Albany County Department of Health to see if they thought that it was an issue for us to be concerned about. They said that it was not a threat to the safety of the town drinking water,” VanLuven said.

In January, Albany County enacted a 90-day pause on the use of human biosolids in agriculture after officials became aware of their use on the New Scotland farm. County Executive Dan McCoy says only two farms in the county had been allowed to use biosolids and any farmers who continue to spread human biosolids would be subject to a daily fine of up to $1,000.

The town of Bethlehem is considering a permanent ban on biosolids and exploring additional water treatment technologies. Regulations and recommendations for biosolids management in New York state are posted on the Department of Environmental Conservation’s website. It says biosolids are safe when properly treated and processed.

Board member Tom Schnurr argues biosolids contain harmful chemicals like PFAS and don't belong in Bethlehem.

“The legislative declaration would recognize the potential for these substances and related chemicals found in biosolids that present an unacceptable risk of contaminating groundwater or land and our natural environment. It would apply to lands within the town, it defines biosolid, it also defines paper mill sludge, which is sometimes used as a replacement for biosolids when it's not available,” Schnurr said.

Board members says they've seen residents posting on social media that since last fall's algae bloom, they're having trouble trusting what's happening with town water. Many have turned to bottled water for drinking and cooking.

VanLuven blames climate change.

“And you know, as our weather shifts to be more like that of Virginia, we need to be transitioning our treatment facilities to be more like those that you find in Maryland and Virginia and the like. And we're working on that right now,” said VanLuven.

VanLuven says a Source Water Protection Plan, a dedicated water quality hotline and enhanced reporting of water conditions are all in the planning stages.

On Friday, Bethlehem Public works staff found 12 dead geese near the Clapper Road Water Treatment Plant in Selkirk. The town says it immediately notified health and environmental agencies. Officials say out of an abundance of caution, the town is temporarily closing the taps from the plant, and will be drawing more water from its New Salem Water Treatment Plant and the City of Albany. It says Bethlehem residents will not experience any interruptions in safe water service.