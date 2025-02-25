WAMC Sports Report 2/25/25: Wizards snap 6-game losing streak with 107-99 victory over Nets

NBA

Jordan Poole scored 26 points, including a couple of crucial jumpers late as the Washington Wizards snapped their six-game losing streak with a 107-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Washington trailed 97-96 before going on a 7-0 run that included a 3-pointer and a long 2 by Poole. Bilal Coulibaly added 20 points for the Wizards, who won for just the 10th time this season. Ziaire Williams led the Nets with 19 points, but after Trendon Watford’s layup with 4:45 remaining, Brooklyn didn’t score again until Cam Johnson’s two free throws with 13 seconds to play.

Josh Giddey had 25 points, 16 rebounds and six assists as the Chicago Bulls ended a six-game skid by routing the Philadelphia 76ers 142-110. Kevin Huerter scored 23 points, Zach Collins added 19 and Matas Buzelis 17 as the Bulls led by as many as 50 points in the fourth quarter and sent Philadelphia to its eighth straight loss. Paul George and Kelly Oubre Jr. each scored 19 points and Tyrese Maxey added 13 as Philadelphia lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was ruled out of Monday's game against Chicago with an injured left knee. Embiid underwent testing on Monday and more exams were scheduled for this week. The oft-injured Embiid missed his 38th game of the season for the sagging Sixers, and all options from rest to surgery to playing through pain remain on the table, depending on the results of the testing and imaging. Coach Nick Nurse declined to say that Embiid has played his last game of the season.

Nikola Jokic had a career-best 19 assists, while adding 18 points and nine rebounds, Aaron Gordon scored 25 points and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Indiana Pacers 125-116 on Monday night. Michael Porter Jr. had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Christian Braun added 17 points and Jamal Murray scored 16 for Denver. Myles Turner led Indiana with 23 points. Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and 15 assists, Pascal Siakam scored 19 points and Aaron Nesmith 17. The Nuggets shot 56% and held a 46-32 rebounding edge.

Cade Cunningham had 32 points and nine rebounds, Jalen Duren added 12 points and 19 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons won their seventh straight game with a 106-97 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. Tobias Harris added 20 points for the Pistons, who broke a 10-game losing streak to the Clippers. Detroit (32-26) hadn’t won seven straight since Dec. 26, 2014, to Jan. 7, 2015. The Pistons have their best 58-game record since they were 42-16 in 2007-08 — the last year they won a playoff game.

Trae Young had 11 points and 14 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 98-86 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night. Onyeka Okongwu had 17 points and eight rebounds, while Terrance Mann and Caris LaVert both added 15 points off the bench. NBA steals leader Dyson Daniel had seven steals, one off a season high. The Hawks allowed their fewest points since a 100-82 victory over Cleveland on March 14, 2021, and moved past Miami into eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Andrew Wiggins had 23 points for Miami.

Jaden McDaniels scored 27 points, Anthony Edwards blocked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s go-ahead shot attempt and the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a 25-point deficit in the second half to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-128 in overtime on Monday night. Naz Reid had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 21 points for the Timberwolves. Edwards had 17 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for Minnesota, which lost 130-123 to the Thunder on Sunday night. Gilgeous-Alexander had 39 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. He missed a 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds left in the extra period that would have tied the game.

Anfernee Simons had 28 points and out six assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 114-112 victory over the Utah Jazz. Jerami Grant scored 20 points, Avdija added 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Scoot Henderson finished with 17 points and six assists as Portland snapped a three-game road losing streak on the first game of a seven-game trip. Brice Sensabaugh led Utah with 23 points. Keyonte George added 21 points and Kyle Filipowski had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Utah lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Zach LaVine scored a season-high 42 points in his finest game with Sacramento since being acquired in a multi-team trade near the deadline, leading the Kings to a 130-88 win over the Charlotte Hornets. LaVine hit eight 3-pointers and shot 16 of 19 overall as the Kings earned their first home win over the Hornets since 2021. DeMar DeRozan had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Kings. Miles Bridges scored 23 points and LaMelo Ball and Nick Smith Jr. each scored 13 for the Hornets.

Just over three weeks after the trade that stunned the sports world, Luka Doncic and his Los Angeles Lakers will host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Doncic’s new teammates and coaches all believe he’ll be ready and eager for this quick showdown with the team that abruptly shipped him out of the city where he earned five All-NBA selections, where he led last season’s team to the NBA finals, and where he expected to spend the rest of his career. Doncic declined to speak to reporters Monday after the Lakers’ practice.

NHL

Josh Morrissey scored the tying goal in the final minute of regulation and Mark Scheifele got the winner 1:33 into overtime as the Winnipeg Jets rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 for their franchise-record 10th straight win. Connor Hellebuyck finished with 17 saves for the Jets. William Eklund scored for San Jose, and Vitek Vanecek had 33 saves. Morrissey tied it with a slap shot from the top of the circle with 26 seconds left after Hellebuyck was pulled for his eighth of the season. In the extra period, Scheifele scored on a backhand shot for his 32nd. It was also the 329th of his career to become the Jets’ franchise leader, passing Ilya Kovalchuk’s mark set when the team was the Atlanta Thrashers.

Trevor Moore had two goals, Warren Foegele got the go-ahead score and the Los Angeles Kings rallied to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2. It was Moore’s second game this season with two goals. Four of the forward’s 10 goals have come in the last four games. Joel Edmundson and Kevin Fiala also scored in the third period for the Kings, who are 14-1-1 in their last 16 games. Quinton Byfield had a career-high four assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 19 shots. Brayden McNabb and Mark Stone scored in the second period for Vegas, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Ilya Samsonov made 14 saves.

NFL

One NFL team is proposing an end to the tush push play the Philadelphia Eagles have used so successfully at the goal line and in short-yardage situations, including during their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. According to NFL Network and the Washington Post, league executive Troy Vincent said Monday that a team submitted a proposal to ban the play. Vincent didn't identify the team. The tush push is a modified quarterback sneak where two teammates behind Jalen Hurts push him forward to help him try to gain the yardage necessary for a first down or touchdown.

The hopes of many NFL teams will start taking shape this week as the league’s annual scouting combine begins in Indianapolis. As usual, there's plenty to debate. There doesn’t appear to be a clear-cut No. 1 overall pick or a top quarterback yet. Scouts are still trying to determine whether Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter would be more productive as a shutdown cornerback, a playmaking receiver or both. And with 329 players arriving starting Tuesday, teams will be looking to get answers to some of their biggest questions.

An assistant coach for the Denver Broncos is facing a felony assault charge after being accused of punching a police officer in the face at Denver International Airport. Outside linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault on a police officer and booked into the Denver jail on Sunday, according to jail records. A judge set a $5,000 bond on Monday.

MLB

New York Mets starter Sean Manaea is expected to begin the season on the injured list because of a right oblique strain. Manaea said Monday that he had been dealing with the issue since getting to spring training. He says it never got worse but never improved. The left-hander was the Mets’ top starter last season and then got a $75 million, three-year contract. He had an MRI over the weekend and won't throw for two to three weeks. Manager Carlos Mendoza also said infielder Nick Madrigal fractured his non-throwing shoulder in a spring training game Sunday.

Lawrence J. Dolan, owner of Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team since 2000, has died at age 94. The Cleveland Guardians said in a statement Monday that Dolan died Sunday night of natural causes. Dolan, a Cleveland native, bought the team from Richard Jacobs in 2000 for $320 million. The Dolan family is the longest-tenured ownership group in Cleveland franchise history. The franchise was known as the Cleveland Indians before changing its name to the Guardians after the 2021 season. Over the past 24 seasons, Cleveland has won seven American League Central Division titles, made nine postseason appearances and advanced to the 2016 World Series before losing to the Chicago Cubs.

SOCCER

Galatasaray plans to start criminal proceedings against Jose Mourinho and file complaints with soccer’s governing body after accusing the Fenerbahce coach of making racist comments after a Turkish league game. The league leaders issued a statement after Monday’s 0-0 draw with Fenerbahce announcing the action against Mourinho, the 62-year-old Portuguese coach who moved to Turkey from Roma last year after stints at high-profile clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Inter Milan. Mourinho was fined and suspended earlier in the season for a tirade against local match officials and the league. His comments this time after a game between the league's top two teams have sparked further criticism.

© 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved.