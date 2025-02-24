WAMC Sports Report 2/24/25: Shiffrin gets 100th World Cup race win, ties record for most podiums

SKIING

Mikaela Shiffrin has created more history in her storied ski career by winning a World Cup slalom on Sunday. Shiffrin got a record-extending 100th World Cup race win. Her 155th career podium finish in World Cup races also tied the all-time record with Swedish men's great Ingemar Stenmark. Shiffrin was the first-run leader at Sestriere, Italy and protected that to finish 0.61 seconds ahead of Zrinka Ljutic who is a three-time winner this season. Shiffrin's U.S. teammate Paula Moltzan was third.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Adam Fox scored the go-ahead goal at 11:26 of the third period, J.T. Miller had two goals and the New York Rangers rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3. Will Cuylle scored on the power play and Jimmy Vesey added his 100th NHL goal for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves. Ryan Shea scored two third-period goals to give Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead. Vesey tied it for the Rangers 4:21 into the third. Evgeni Malkin had Pittsburgh’s other goal. Sidney Crosby had an assist and became the ninth player in NHL history with 17 or more 60-point seasons.

Jason Robertson’s third career hat trick lifted the Dallas Stars past the New York Islanders 4-3 for their third straight victory. Jake Oettinger finished with 35 saves and Sam Steel also scored for Dallas. Jean-Gabriel Pageau appeared to tie it for New York in the closing minutes, but the referee ruled Pierre Engvall interfered with Oettinger and the goal was disallowed. Engvall, Kyle Palmieri and Anthony Duclair scored for New York and Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves.

Nico Daws made 29 saves to record his first NHL shutout as the New Jersey Devils defeated the Nashville Predators 5-0 on Sunday. Dougie Hamilton had a goal and an assist, Ondrej Palat, Seamus Casey, Stefan Noesen and Tomas Tatar also scored for the Devils, winners of two of three. Nico Hischier had three assists and Luke Hughes and Jesper Bratt each had two. Justus Annunen made 31 saves for Nashville, which had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Alex Ovechkin had so many chance to score in the Washington Capitals’ rout of the Edmonton Oilers that he joked, “I’ll take three.” His 32nd hat trick of his 20-year NHL career puts him at 882 goals. He is 13 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record that long seemed unapproachable. Ovechkin, even after missing 16 games with a broken leg earlier this season, is now back on pace to pass Gretzky this spring. The Capitals have 25 left to play for him to make that a reality.

Colton Parayko had the go-ahead score in St. Louis’ three-goal second period, Jordan Binnington made 27 saves and the Blues topped the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 in the second of back-to-back games for the teams. Dylan Holloway and Brayden Schenn also scored, and Jordan Kyrou and Justin Faulk each added two assists for St. Louis. Devon Toews scored the lone goal for Colorado. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 22 shots.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken. Nikita Kucherov, Luke Glendening and Nick Paul scored in the third period and Brandon Hagel added his third short-handed goal of the season as the Lightning improved to 6-0-1 in their last seven games. Shane Wright scored, and Ales Stezka finished with 19 saves in his NHL debut for Seattle.

Patrick Kane scored his second goal of the game on a breakaway with a minute left in overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat Anaheim 5-4 to end the Ducks’ four-game winning streak. Marco Kasper, Alex DeBrincat and Kane scored during the first 5:06 of the game. Michael Rasmussen added a power-play goal for Detroit, which squandered a late two-goal lead and improved to 8-1-1 in its last 10 games. Alex Lyon made 24 saves. Cutter Gauthier scored twice, including the tying goal for the Ducks with 53 seconds left. Ryan Strome and Owen Zellweger also scored, and Lukas Dostal made 31 saves.

Nicholas Robertson scored twice in the second period to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2. Jake McCabe and Chris Tanev each had a goal and an assist as Toronto won for the second night in its return from the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Max Domi had two assists and Joseph Woll made 25 saves. Teuvo Teravainen and Phillipp Kurashev scored for Chicago, which lost 5-1 at Columbus on Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi had two assists. Tanev’s second goal of the season made it 4-2 with 7:53 left, and Pontus Holmberg added an empty-netter with 1:32 remaining.

Dylan Guenther scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with just under six minutes remaining in the third period and Utah beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-1. Logan Cooley, back in the lineup after missing the last seven games due to a lower-body injury, also scored for Utah. Clayton Keller had two assists and Karel Vejmelka finished with 14 saves for Utah. Jake DeBrusk scored for Vancouver. Arturs Silos had 30 saves.

Joel Hanley scored his first goal of the season at 13:26 of the third period to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Nazem Kadri and Kevin Rooney also had goals for the Flames, who snapped a three-game winless skid. Rookie Dustin Wolf made 27 saves for his 20th victory. Macklin Celebrini and Tyler Toffoli scored for last-place San Jose, which is winless in its last five and has dropped six straight on the road. Alexander Georgiev made 33 saves, but lost his sixth straight and has dropped 12 of his last 13 starts.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Jayson Tatum scored 25 points with 10 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Boston Celtics to a 118-105 victory over the New York Knicks. Tatum just missed getting a triple-double for the second straight game after earning one in a victory at Philadelphia on Thursday. Jaylen Brown had 24 points and eight rebounds, and Derrick White finished with 19 points for Boston, which won its fifth straight and improved to 3-0 against the Knicks this season. Karl-Anthony Towns led New York with 24 points and Jalen Brunson had 22.

Stephen Curry scored 30 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks 126-102. The Warriors have won five of six and improved to 5-1 since trading for Jimmy Butler, who made his home debut and finished with 8 points. Golden State jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first and led by as many as 23 points in the second. Butler and Curry each had 14 in the first half. PJ Washington and Kyrie Irving scored 17 points apiece for the Mavericks.

Luka Doncic had his best game yet for the Los Angeles Lakers, leading them to a 123-100 win at Denver that snapped the Nuggets' nine-game winning streak. The Lakers had lost 13 of their previous 14 games to the Nuggets but they never trailed in winning for the 14th time in 18 games. The Nuggets were going for their first 10-game winning streak in coach Michael Malone's decade in Denver, but the Nuggets faded after opening the third quarter with an 8-0 run that cut the Lakers' lead to 63-62.

Immanuel Quickley, Chris Boucher,and RJ Barrett each scored 23 points and the Toronto Raptors made 20 3-pointers in a 127-109 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Quickley made 5 of 7 3-pointers and the Raptors were 20 of 35 overall from long range in sending the Suns — coming off a victory Saturday in Chicago — to their fifth loss in six games. Boucher also had 10 rebounds, and Scottie Barnes added 20 points for the Raptors. Toronto shot 8 for 8 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter to win for the second time in eight games. Devin Booker scored 31 points and Bradley Beal had 30 for the Suns

Damian Lillard scored 28 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points and 16 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks used a strong fourth quarter to rally past the Miami Heat 120-113 for their fourth consecutive victory. Lillard, who sat out Friday night’s win over Washington with a hamstring strain, also had eight assists. Brook Lopez added 17 points, Kyle Kuzma and Gary Trent Jr. each scored 16, and Kevin Porter Jr. finished with 11. Tyler Herro had 40 points, matching a season high, and 11 assists for Miami. Bam Adebayo scored 24, Andrew Wiggins had 20 and Kel’el Ware provided 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Franz Wagner and Anthony Black each scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 19 and the Orlando Magic pulled away in the second half to beat the Washington Wizards 110-90 on Sunday night. Black scored 18 of his career-high 23 points in the second half. Jordan Poole scored 16 points for Washington, and Richaun Holmes added 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Wizards have lost six straight to fall to 9-47. Wendell Carter Jr. and Wagner scored seven points each for the Magic in a 22-6 run in the first five minutes of the second half, turning a two-point lead into an 18-point lead.

Cade Cunningham had 38 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons extended their winning streak to a season-high six games with a 148-143 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Malik Beasley scored 24 points, shooting 6 of 10 from 3-point range. The Pistons shot a season-best 59.1% from the field en route to a season high in points. They were 20 for 40 from 3-point range. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 18 points and Dennis Schroder added 16 off the bench. Trae Young had 38 points and 13 assists for the Hawks, who lost their third straight.

Zion Williamson had 22 points and nine rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-96 on Sunday night to open a two-game set. The teams will meet again in New Orleans on Tuesday night. Kelly Olynyk had 14 points and 15 rebounds — his first double-double since the Toronto Raptors sent him to New Orleans as part of a trade for Brandon Ingram. The Pelicans have won two of their past three games since snapping a 10-gme skid just before the NBA All-Star break. Julian Champagnie tied a career high with six 3s as he and Keldon Johnson each scored 18 points for San Antonio.

Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points, fellow All-Star Evan Mobley had 25 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists and the NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 129-123 on Sunday night. Ty Jerome had 15 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter for Cleveland, which extended the longest active winning streak in the league to seven and is 27-4 at Rocket Arena. All-Star guard Darius Garland did not play after bruising his left hip Friday against New York. Memphis, which is second in the Western Conference, lost for the third time in four games. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 22 points, Ja Morant had 21 points and 10 assists, and Luke Kennard added 19 points off the bench.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 37 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals to help the West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 130-123 on Sunday night to open a home-and-home set. The teams will play again Monday night in Oklahoma City. Chet Holmgren added 19 points for the Thunder, who shot a season-best 54% (19 for 35) from 3-point range. Gilgeous-Alexander re-entered the game with eight minutes left and sparked an 18-4 spurt over the next 5:16 after his cousin, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, hit a 3-pointer that put the Timberwolves up 110-105. Anthony Edwards had 29 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota.

NASCAR

Christopher Bell edged Carson Hocevar and Kyle Larson in overtime Sunday in another close NASCAR Cup Series finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Bell led only the final lap in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and had a slight edge on the outside when the caution light came on in overtime following a wreck by Josh Berry. The 30-year-old Oklahoma driver has 10 career Cup victories. Austin Cindric led in his Team Penske Ford before he and William Byron, the Daytona 500 winner last week, wrecked with three laps remaining, setting up the overtime. Kyle Busch finished seventh, ending his hopes of snapping a winless streak on the Cup Series. Busch won the Atlanta Truck Series race Saturday.

MLB

Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer as part of a three-hit day in his spring training debut with the Boston Red Sox, launching a drive over the left-field wall in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bregman also had a single in the first inning and a double off the fence in the fourth. The two-time All-Star signed a $120 million, three-year deal with Boston this month after spending the first nine years of his career with the Houston Astros.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Canisius 93 Siena 88

Merrimack 77 Iona 70

Marist 64 Niagara 61

St. John’s 89 UConn 75

Former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez showed his skill on the hardwood, making a half-court shot to win a Bucknell student $10,000. The 14-time All-Star was invited to take the shot Sunday during halftime of Bucknell’s basketball game against Army. The 49-year-old tossed a high-arching shot that banked off the backboard and through the hoop, setting off a celebration with students. The three-time MVP was at Bucknell to speak about his company Jump Platforms, which he founded with two other entrepreneurs, Jordy Leiser and Marc Lore. Lore and Leiser graduated from Bucknell.

Arizona has apologized after the school says some fans participated in an “unacceptable chant” following the basketball team’s 96-95 loss to BYU on Saturday night. According to online video, fans can be heard yelling a profane phrase directed at Mormons as the teams were leaving the court. BYU is the flagship school for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Richie Saunders scored 23 points, including two free throws with 3.2 seconds left, to give BYU the road victory at No. 19 Arizona. It was the Cougars’ fourth win in a row and second consecutive over a ranked opponent.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Duke 80 Syracuse 49

Rhode Island 42 UMass 40

N.C. State guard Zoe Brooks had a huge day in helping the 13th-ranked Wolfpack beat No. 1 Notre Dame in double overtime. The 5-foot-10 sophomore went for a career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds in the 104-95 win. Brooks had never scored more than 21 points in a game before Sunday. But her big performance included making all 14 of her free throws while attacking the paint. Brooks said she was eager for the challenge of playing Notre Dame's All-American backcourt of Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles.

GOLF

Brian Campbell played well enough to win the Mexico Open for his first PGA Tour victory. He also needed the break of a lifetime. In a playoff with Aldrich Potgieter, Campbell sent his tee shot on the second extra hole well off the property and out-of-bounds. But it hit some trees and bounced back in play. He wound up hitting wedge to 4 feet for the winning birdie when Potgieter failed to make his 6-foot birdie putt. The victory sends Campbell to the Masters and PGA Championship and The Players Championship. He also gets into five $20 million signature events.

TENNIS

It turns out 44-year-old Venus Williams will not be playing at the BNP Paribas Open. The tournament in Indian Wells, California, revealed on Sunday that Williams won't play, days after it announced she would be competing there as a wild card. It was an odd backtrack that came several hours after audio made the rounds on social media of Williams saying she would not be competing at the tournament in the Coachella Valley next month. Williams hasn’t competed anywhere on tour since a first-round loss at the Miami Open in March 2024. That was less than two weeks after she lost her opening match at Indian Wells.

SOCCER

Lynn Biyendolo scored 42 seconds into the match and the United States beat Australia 2-1 on Sunday in the SheBelieves Cup. Michelle Cooper scored her first international goal in the 68th minute for the U.S., which improved to 2-0 in the four-team round-robin tournament. Biyendolo’s goal was the fastest by a U.S. player since Ashley Hatch scored 24 seconds into a match in November 2021, also against Australia. Biyendolo, formerly Lynn Williams, was married in the offseason. It was her 22nd international goal. Michelle Heyman scored in the 80th minute for Australia.

