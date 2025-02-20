Striking corrections officers call for full repeal of HALT Act

About 200 people picketed across the street from the Clinton Correctional facility in Dannemora Thursday afternoon as they participated in a statewide wildcat walkout by corrections officers.

Corrections officers began walking off the job on Monday. The unsanctioned strike has spread to facilities across the state as guards say their safety concerns are not being addressed.

Carlton Rabideau retired last July after working here. He says the state’s HALT – or Humane Alternatives to Incarceration – Act must be rescinded.

“Right now it’s very dangerous. The HALT bill has got to go. The whole thing, not parts of it, the whole thing," Rabideau emphasized. "As of right now we don’t have a disciplinary system, so when these inmates act up they get a little slap on the wrist and they get sent on their way. There’s no punishment. We need to go back to the old disciplinary system because that’s what deterred them from doing anything.”

DOCCS said an agreement had been reached to rescind some elements of the HALT Act and said corrections officers who returned to work by the end of Thursday would not face any discipline.

But striking officers say the entire law must be rescinded before they return to work. Governor Kathy Hochul has called in the National Guard to bolster prison security.

